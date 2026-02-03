2 Hindi OTT Releases This Week: Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

This week brings a new lineup of Hindi OTT releases across the streaming platforms ZEE5 and JioHotstar. The slate includes a romantic comedy film and a detective noir film. Here are the two Hindi titles releasing on OTT.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Asrani Ji, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, Sushant Singh, Jamie Lever, Smita Jaykar, Supriya Shukla

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming date: February 6, 2026

Kapil Sharma is back with his comic timing in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The romantic comedy film will be seen making its OTT debut this week. The Anukalp Goswami directorial had released in the theatres on December 12, 2025.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 failed to perform well at the box office. The film is a sequel to the 2015 movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which followed the life of Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan, who ends up marrying four women. The second installment saw new faces and some old ones reprising their roles.

Kennedy

Cast: Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone, Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Megha Burman

Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone, Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Megha Burman Genre: Noir Thriller

Noir Thriller Where to watch: ZEE5

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated directorial Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, is finally set to reach Indian audiences after earning widespread acclaim on the international festival circuit. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it screened in the prestigious Midnight Screenings section and reportedly received a rousing seven-minute standing ovation.

Following its Cannes debut, Kennedy continued its global journey, captivating viewers at several renowned festivals, including the Sydney Film Festival and the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea. Praised for its gritty noir tone and exceptional storytelling, the film is on its way to build anticipation at home.

