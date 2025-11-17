2 New Bollywood Movies Releasing This Week: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab's Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur

Bollywood audiences are set for a busy Friday as two new releases, Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur, hit theatres on November 21, 2025. Both films belong to different genres, giving moviegoers a choice between light-hearted comedy and a powerful war drama. With strong cast line-ups and major marketing pushes, these releases are expected to draw attention from both mass and multiplex audiences.

Mastiii 4

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri Director: Milap Milan Zaveri

Milap Milan Zaveri Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Adult Comedy

Adult Comedy Release date: November 21, 2025

Mastiii 4, the latest installment in the popular comedy franchise, brings back the original trio, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, after nine years. The film follows three friends who try to add some excitement to their routine married lives, leading to a series of misadventures.

Promotional material hints at “4x laughter, fun, and madness,” with the creators promising a stronger and more energetic version of the earlier films. The movie also features Tusshar Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in key roles, along with special appearance by Arshad Warsi that adds to the entertainment factor.

Director Milap Milan Zaveri aims to bring back the charm of the original films while keeping the humor rooted in everyday life. The makers say the film is designed as a stress-free, fun theatrical watch for audiences looking for weekend entertainment. With the franchise already having a loyal fan base, Mastiii 4 is expected to pull good footfall in theatres.

120 Bahadur

Cast: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Director: Razneesh Ghai

Razneesh Ghai Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Historical War Drama

Historical War Drama Release date: November 21, 2025

120 Bahadur brings the story of the Battle of Rezang La to the big screen, focusing on the bravery of 120 Indian Ahir soldiers who defended their post against 3,000 Chinese troops during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

In a landmark decision, the film will also be screened across 800 defence cinema halls for military personnel and their families on the same day, serving as a tribute to the soldiers’ courage.

The film aims to present the story in a grounded and respectful manner, highlighting the real events and sacrifices made at Rezang La. With its patriotic theme, strong storyline, and Farhan Akhtar’s performance, 120 Bahadur is set to attract viewers who enjoy historical and war-based films.

