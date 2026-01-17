2016 trend: Dia Mirza calls Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein ‘gift that keeps giving’, shares UNSEEN pics with R Madhavan

Dia Mirza is taking a trip down memory lane, much like the rest of the internet, that is hopping onto the viral 2016 trend, which has them sharing moments from a decade ago, when times were starkly different for everyone. The 44-year-old took to her social media account to reveal some behind-the-scenes moments from the photoshoot of the 2011 romance film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Alongside co-star R Madhavan, she could be seen posing in front of their official look.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is turning 25 soon, Dia Mirza revisits the days from the cult romance film

Dia Mirza is living through the important moments of the past by taking part in the 10-year challenge trend, which has encouraged everyone to dig through their archives and find old photos to look back on. The actress chose to speak about one of her biggest projects to date, the movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein starring R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. Taking to her Instagram account to drop a bunch of memories from their photoshoot, she wrote, “This was 2016 On 19th October 2026 it will be 25 years. A gift that keeps on giving. Name the film Oh Maddy. Maddy look what showed up?" She added heart emojis and tagged her co-star.

Fans reciprocated the love with their own excitement on the film completing 25 years in the industry and what it means for them, with words like “RHTDM forever” and “not just a movie- it’s an emotion” being thrown into the mix.

Playing Reena Malhotra and Maddy Shastri, the two actors gained massive popularity, which was not immediately evident when the movie premiered; however, the characters and the music score of the movie have left a legacy that still holds a strong grip on its fans even today. It became evident as the movie was re-released in 2024 and managed to attract throngs of viewers to the cinemas. It is said to have earned Rs 3.5 crore at the box office during its re-run.

