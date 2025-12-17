2025’s Most Talked-About Engagement Rings: Zendaya’s Rs 1.8 Crore cushion cut diamond to Samantha’s Rs 1.5 Crore rare showstopper

2025 has been full of engagement and wedding announcements. From Taylor Swift to Samantha Ruth Prabha, many celebs made their relationship official by flaunting their spectacular engagement rings. Take a look at some of those stunning masterpieces that made headlines this year.

1. Taylor Swift

On August 26, 2025, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift dropped multiple images from her engagement with athlete Travis Kelce. While the floral setup in the wilderness made everyone swoon, her ring made many skip a beat. According to Page Six Style, the vintage masterpiece is crafted by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. Apparently, her hand-cut, cushion-shaped, eight-carat, F-color diamond costs a whopping USD 550,000 (Rs 4,96,73,250 appox.), estimated Benjamin Khordipour at Estate Diamond Jewelry, reported Brides.

2. Georgina Rodriguez

Social media personality Georgina Rodriguez broke the internet when she flaunted her massive engagement stone to confirm her relationship with Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. While talking to Elle, many jewelers claimed that the giant, rare natural diamond is over 30 carats with 1-carat oval stones on both sides. They also estimated the price of the ring to be around USD 5 million (Rs 45,16,00,000 approx.).

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, in an intimate temple wedding. While their wedding pictures grabbed eyeballs, it was the actor’s engagement ring that went viral. A celebrity jewelry designer told The Times of India that her rare portrait-cut diamond ring is designed by Theodoros Savopoulos, a Greece-based jeweler. Apparently, it's valued at a whopping Rs 1.5 crore.

4. Miley Cyrus

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus officially got engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Maxx Morando. The announcement was made earlier this month at the world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles. According to People, the cushion-cut diamond is by jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche, and its estimated value is USD 450,000 (Rs 4,06,52,100 approx.).

5. Zendaya

Eagle-eyed fans of Zendaya couldn’t stop speculating about her engagement when they spotted a sparkling 5.02-carat cushion-cut diamond ring on her left ring finger at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. A source confirmed to People that her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland proposed to her. The publication also stated that the Jessica McCormack creation is estimated to be around USD 200,000 (Rs 1,80,66,000 approx.).

6. Winnie Harlow

Model and entrepreneur Winnie Harlow was proposed to by NBA player Kyle Kuzma during Valentine’s week this year with an 8.5-carat oval-cut engagement ring. The stunner also features two baguette stones on the side. A jeweler told Hello Magazine that the showstopper is estimated at USD 200,000 (Rs 1,80,71,000 approx.).

7. Anshula Kapoor

Social media personality and Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, got engaged to longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in New York’s Central Park earlier this year. She made it official by dropping unseen images from the proposal. It also features her stunning Toi et Moi (‘You and Me’ in French) diamond engagement ring.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film takes the second week record in just five days