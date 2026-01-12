Golden Globe Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra fixes Nick Jonas' tie on red carpet, stuns in strapless blue Dior gown

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are at the 2026 Golden Globes, and the star couple is turning all heads with another impressive debut. On January 11 local time, the two made their way to the red carpet of the award ceremony dressed to the nines. She chose a navy blue gown while he went for a classic tuxedo. Making it a date night for the couple, they went on to have a romantic moment right on the carpet when the actress turned into a personal stylist for her husband dearest.

Priyanka Chopra takes on wife duties at Golden Gloves

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are catching all the attention with their sweet moment. Making a fashionable entry to the 83rd Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the star-studded affair was graced with their glamorous presence soon as the red carpet began. Sashaying onto the big stairs, PeeCee donned a navy blue gown with balloon-like detailing at the skirt and a bow at the waist, which ended just above the carpet. Said to be a Dior number, she put on a heavy diamond neck piece and a couple of rings to complete the look. Some glowy makeup and straightened hair made her the perfect date night partner.

Meanwhile, a third of the Jonas Brothers, the singer-actor, went for a fitted black tuxedo. His look was completed with a bow tie, which kept going askew even as he kept a straight face and tried to pose. Once at the top of the stairs, the wife— a perfectionist in a true sense, seemingly could not take it any longer and fixed it in an aww-inducing moment from the night.

Just on the red carpet, moments earlier, fans spotted Malti Marie’s dad fixing mom’s hair as they okayed each other’s look before posing for the cameras. We know the other couples are going to be keeping an eye out for more romance from the power duo as they attend the ceremony.

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards are being broadcast on CBS and can be viewed online on Paramount+ with Showtime.

