25 New Movies Releasing in Theaters This January 2026- Border 2, Jana Nayagan and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

2026 has come with a lot of interesting films lined up to make your weekends interesting! In fact, right from the get-go, January has a bunch of highly awaited releases for you to dig your teeth into. From Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme, finally making its way to India, and the grand return of the world of Border 2, there’s something for everyone. Take your pick from the list below!

1. Jana Nayagan

Loosely inspired by the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, Jana Nayagan is said to be Thalapathy Vijay’s last acting project. It follows the story of an IPS officer named Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, who stands up against injustice. Trying to beat his old enemies from his prime days, Vetri must find a solution to a long-running problem.

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain

Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain Director: H. Vinoth

H. Vinoth Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Political. Action, Drama

Political. Action, Drama Release Date: January 9, 2026

2. Greenland 2: Migration

The world of Greenland returns with a sequel this week as the Garrity family begins their ‘migration’ away from the safety of their bunker in the territory through to the wasteland of Europe in hopes of finding themselves a habitable place they can call home. The couple, John and Allison, accompanied by their diabetic son Nathan (previously portrayed by Roger Dale Floyd, now changed to Roman Griffin Davis), must overcome the many hurdles that lie in their path.

Cast: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Gordon Alexander, Peter Polycarpou, William Abadie, and Tommie Earl Jenkins

Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Gordon Alexander, Peter Polycarpou, William Abadie, and Tommie Earl Jenkins Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Ric Roman Waugh Language: English

English Genre: Post-apocalyptic Survival, Disaster Thriller

Post-apocalyptic Survival, Disaster Thriller Release Date: January 9, 2026

3. Sleepwalker

A horrific accident leaves a family paralyzed as their young daughter passes away, and the father gets stuck in a deep coma. The mother, all alone now, is unable to accept her fate and struggles to get sound sleep. She suffers from extreme levels of sleepwalking, which makes her unable to tell reality from illusions as terrible nightmares strike her. The film follows her journey while dealing with it.

Cast: Hayden Panettiere, Beverly D'Angelo, Justin Chatwin, Mischa Barton, Lori Tan Chinn, Kea Ho

Hayden Panettiere, Beverly D'Angelo, Justin Chatwin, Mischa Barton, Lori Tan Chinn, Kea Ho Director: Brandon Auman

Brandon Auman Language: English

English Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Release Date: January 9, 2026

4. The Chronology of Water (India premiere)

Lidia Yuknavitch is a professional swimmer who has not had it easy all her life. When the loss of her first child knocks on the door, she takes to writing to vent out her emotions. Based on the 2011 autobiographical book of the same name, the film marks Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut for a feature movie and earned her praise at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Cast: Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, Susannah Flood, Tom Sturridge, Kim Gordon, Michael Epp, Earl Cave, Esmé Creed-Miles, Jim Belushi

Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, Susannah Flood, Tom Sturridge, Kim Gordon, Michael Epp, Earl Cave, Esmé Creed-Miles, Jim Belushi Director: Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart Language: English

English Genre: Biography, Psychological Drama

Biography, Psychological Drama Release Date: January 9, 2026

5. Song Sung Blue (India premiere)

Playing Lightning and Thunder, the life of Mike and Claire Sardina, a couple taking on the job of a Neil Diamond tribute band, is covered in this story. Based on the real-life story of the two, Song Sung Blue follows them through personal and professional struggles, which make it difficult to be together, but their dedication towards each other and undying love keep them strong.

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi

Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi Director: Craig Brewer

Craig Brewer Language: English

English Genre: Biographical, Musical, Drama

Biographical, Musical, Drama Release Date: January 9, 2026

6. The Raja Saab

A man is desperate for some big cash grab and plans to sell off his ancestral home in deeply rooted cunningness to fulfil his wishes. However, it does not remain so easy as his grandfather’s spirit begins to haunt him and remind him of who the real boss is.

Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore

Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore Director: Maruthi

Maruthi Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Comedy

Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Comedy Release Date: January 9, 2026

7. Parasakthi

Based on true events, the film follows the troubled atmosphere of 1965 Tamil Nadu. Two brothers with different lifestyles and ideologies clash, but must unite to fight for the greater good. Their personalities and opinions stand between their camaraderie and the desired outcome, all breaking through amid social injustice.

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, Rana Daggubati

Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, Rana Daggubati Director: Sudha Kongara

Sudha Kongara Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Political, Historical, Drama

Political, Historical, Drama Release Date: January 10, 2026

8. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

A man, Shankara Varaprasad, gets involved in a household's troublesome conflict. With loyalties, trust, and a RAW agent and National Security Advisor at its center, the film promises family entertainment through and through.

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, VTV Ganesh, Venkatesh Daggubati

Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, VTV Ganesh, Venkatesh Daggubati Director: Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Comedy, Action, Drama

Comedy, Action, Drama Release Date: January 12, 2026

9. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

A man named Ram Satyanarayana has trouble in his marital relationship. He travels to Spain, where he meets a new woman. Wedged between two women with whom he shares very different dynamics, he tries to manage romance, desire, his own wishes, and society’s expectations, all while dealing with old-aged wisdom and modern dating advice.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Sathya

Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Sathya Director: Kishore Tirumala

Kishore Tirumala Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Family, Romantic Comedy

Family, Romantic Comedy Release Date: January 13, 2026

10. Nari Nari Naduma Murari

A man, in love with his colleague, is all set to marry her and complete his love story. However, things take a hilarious turn when his ex-girlfriend joins his workplace as his boss. Stuck between two of his love interests, he must navigate his romantic life while surviving at his job, leading to a lot of chaos and unexpected encounters.

Cast: Sharwanand, Samyuktha, Sakshi Vaidya, Sree Vishnu

Sharwanand, Samyuktha, Sakshi Vaidya, Sree Vishnu Director: Ram Abbaraju

Ram Abbaraju Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Release Date: January 14, 2026

11. Anaganaga Oka Raju

A man named Raju is central to the plot of the story, where he must grow through the pains of life, all the while, more trouble keeps knocking at the door. He must protect his own ambitions and keep the flame of power alive while doing right by the world.

Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary

Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary Director: Maari

Maari Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release Date: January 14, 2026

12. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

The fourth installment overall in the 28 Days Later film series, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, begins following the events of 28 Years Later. As Britain struggles to curb the spread of the Rage Virus, Sir Jimmy Crystal's gang gains a new member in the form of Spike. Dr Ian Kelson experiences an unexpected encounter that may or may not be good for the world.

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Alfie Williams, Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman, Chi Lewis-Parry

Ralph Fiennes, Alfie Williams, Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman, Chi Lewis-Parry Director: Nia DaCosta

Nia DaCosta Language: English

English Genre: Post-apocalyptic Horror, Thriller

Post-apocalyptic Horror, Thriller Release date: January 16, 2026

13. Mayasabha: The Hall Of Illusion

An unassuming duo enters a mysterious theater only to discover a man and his son living inside. He is revealed to be a film mogul long forgotten by the world, while the two strangers trespassing on his property are unaware of the illusions that await them. It triggers a dangerous game that they must engage in order to escape. It focuses on people’s greed and the darkness that emanates from within.

Cast: Jaaved Jaaferi, Veena Jamkar, Deepak Damle, Mohammad Samad

Jaaved Jaaferi, Veena Jamkar, Deepak Damle, Mohammad Samad Director: Rahi Anil Barve

Rahi Anil Barve Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Release Date: January 30, 2026

14. Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos

Vir Das stars in and as Happy Patel, his directorial debut, which brings him to the central plane of the story, where a man with a knack for inviting trouble ends up being misunderstood to be a spy. His involvement in a case leads him to uncover unexpected secrets of a dire crime.

Cast: Vir Das, Mona Singh, Ellie Flory Fawcett, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Jemima Dunn, Aamir Khan, Imran Khan

Vir Das, Mona Singh, Ellie Flory Fawcett, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Jemima Dunn, Aamir Khan, Imran Khan Director: Vir Das, Kavi Shastri

Vir Das, Kavi Shastri Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Spy Comedy

Thriller, Mystery, Spy Comedy Release Date: January 16, 2026

15. Rahu Ketu

Rahu and Ketu are the two famed mythological characters who are brought to life with the help of a magical notebook. As their source literature is stolen, they must set out on a mission to retrieve it and return to their original forms, only it’s not so easy, and they are pushed into a self-discovery path.

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, Chunky Panday, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha, Amit Sial, Sumit Gulati

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, Chunky Panday, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha, Amit Sial, Sumit Gulati Director: Vipul Vig

Vipul Vig Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release Date: January 16, 2026

16. One Two Cha Cha Chaa

Two friends come across a strange situation involving a Chacha (uncle) and get involved in a high-speed chase involving thugs, police, friendship, and adventure.

Cast: Lalit Prabhakar, Anant Joshi, Ashutosh Rana, Abhimanyu Singh, Harsh Mayar, Mukesh Tiwari, Nyra Banerjee

Lalit Prabhakar, Anant Joshi, Ashutosh Rana, Abhimanyu Singh, Harsh Mayar, Mukesh Tiwari, Nyra Banerjee Director: Abhishek Raj, Rajneesh Thakur

Abhishek Raj, Rajneesh Thakur Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Action, Adventure, Comedy Release Date: January 16, 2026

17. Project Y

Mi Sun and Do Kyung are two friends who have hit rock bottom in their lives. Having no financial aid, they must now resort to extreme measures to sustain themselves. In desperation, they plan to take the dark path of theft and decide to steal hidden black money and gold bars, while exploring their own camaraderie.

Cast: Han So Hee, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Shin Rok, Jung Young Joo, Lee Jae Kyoon, YooA, Kim Sung Cheol

Han So Hee, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Shin Rok, Jung Young Joo, Lee Jae Kyoon, YooA, Kim Sung Cheol Director: Lee Hwan

Lee Hwan Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Crime Action

Crime Action Release Date: January 21, 2026

18. Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

A group of ex-convicts forms a WWE-style wrestling club in Fort Kochi, which gives rise to public interest, unexpected fights, struggles of loyalty and betrayal in a set-up testing their patience, which they must be to survive in the cutthroat world.

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Dartangnan Sabu, Mammootty

Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Dartangnan Sabu, Mammootty Director: Adhvaith Nayar

Adhvaith Nayar Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Release Date: January 22, 2026

19. Border 2

Set during the 1971 war, the sequel to the 1997 film Border, Border 2, aims to put the spotlight once again on the brave heroes who defended India during one of the toughest battles its soldiers have fought. It covers the three bases of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, showcasing their importance during a fight and how they stand strong amid adversities. As a promise awaits its fulfilment after 27 years, so does the central plot of the film.

Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana.

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana. Director: Anurag Singh

Anurag Singh Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Epic Action, War

Epic Action, War Release Date: January 23, 2026

20. Marty Supreme (India premiere)

Marty Mauser is a table tennis player who wants to make it big in the world of sports. Hailing from a humble background in 1950s New York, he undertakes whatever means are needed to keep himself going. While his personal life goes through major shifts and he seeks the help of his romantic partners to stay afloat, things become less than safe for him to dream big or achieve his plans. The story, loosely inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, brings on Timothée Chalamet in the titular role, with Oscar buzz growing for his portrayal.

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher

Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher Director: Josh Safdie

Josh Safdie Language: English

English Genre: Sports, Drama, Comedy

Sports, Drama, Comedy Release Date: January 23, 2026

21. Mercy

Based in 2029 Los Angeles, the story follows a detective who has been accused of murdering his wife. However, instead of appealing his case to a human judge, he faces an AI one instead. Having a past experience of winning against its advanced mechanism, Chris Raven tries his best to prove himself innocent in just 90 minutes.

Cast: Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, Annabelle Wallis, Kylie Rogers

Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, Annabelle Wallis, Kylie Rogers Director: Timur Bekmambetov

Timur Bekmambetov Language: English

English Genre: Science Fiction

Science Fiction Release Date: January 23, 2026

22. Return to Silent Hill

The third installment in the Silent Hill film series, this story is based on the video game Silent Hill 2, in which the main character, James Sunderland, returns to a mysterious town to find his lost soulmate. He experiences strange occurrences and struggles to tell real from fake. Unusual figures lie in his path to find his partner and rescue her out of Silent Hill.

Cast: Jeremy Irvine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Evie Templeton

Jeremy Irvine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Evie Templeton Director: Christophe Gans

Christophe Gans Language: English

English Genre: Supernatural, Psychological Horror

Supernatural, Psychological Horror Release Date: January 23, 2026

23. Send Help

Linda Liddle and Bradley Preston are employee and boss, stuck in the infinite corporate loop where he is unkind and unworthy of her. However, as their flight takes an unexpected turn, landing on a deserted island, their dynamic changes fast and leaves them desperate to be saved. As the only survivors of the plane crash, they must set aside their differences to remain safe and hopefully escape unharmed or at least alive.

Cast: Rachel McAdams, Dylan O’Brien, Edyll Ismail, Dennis Haysbert, Xavier Samuel, Chris Pang, Thaneth Warakulnukroh

Rachel McAdams, Dylan O’Brien, Edyll Ismail, Dennis Haysbert, Xavier Samuel, Chris Pang, Thaneth Warakulnukroh Director: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi Language: English

English Genre: Survival, Drama, Horror, Thriller

Survival, Drama, Horror, Thriller Release date: January 30, 2026

24. Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past

Sequel to the 2011 film Haunted – 3D, Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past showcases the story of a couple which ends up living in a haunted house. They come across the ghosts of the past owners of the home and end up confronting a horror situation, which makes them get involved in a tale of betrayal, romance, and unfinished business.

Cast: Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Gaurav Bajpai, Hemant Pandey, Shruti Prakash, Praneet Bhat

Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Gaurav Bajpai, Hemant Pandey, Shruti Prakash, Praneet Bhat Director: Vikram Bhatt, Manish P. Chavan

Vikram Bhatt, Manish P. Chavan Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Supernatural, Horror

Supernatural, Horror Release Date: January 30, 2026

25. Valathu Vashathe Kallan

A man gets involved in a deeply intriguing criminal case. As a skilled police officer begins to unravel the truth that lies beneath, a deeper web of secrets is uncovered.

Cast: Biju Menon, Joju George, Lena, KR Gokul, Irshad Ali, Vaishnavi Raj, Niranjana Anoop, Shyamaprasad

Biju Menon, Joju George, Lena, KR Gokul, Irshad Ali, Vaishnavi Raj, Niranjana Anoop, Shyamaprasad Director: Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Release Date: January 30, 2026

