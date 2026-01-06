25 New Movies Releasing in Theaters This January 2026- Border 2, Jana Nayagan and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
Here’s a long list of the films across multiple languages dropping across global theaters in the month of January 2026.
2026 has come with a lot of interesting films lined up to make your weekends interesting! In fact, right from the get-go, January has a bunch of highly awaited releases for you to dig your teeth into. From Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme, finally making its way to India, and the grand return of the world of Border 2, there’s something for everyone. Take your pick from the list below!
1. Jana Nayagan
Loosely inspired by the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, Jana Nayagan is said to be Thalapathy Vijay’s last acting project. It follows the story of an IPS officer named Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, who stands up against injustice. Trying to beat his old enemies from his prime days, Vetri must find a solution to a long-running problem.
- Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain
- Director: H. Vinoth
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Political. Action, Drama
- Release Date: January 9, 2026
2. Greenland 2: Migration
The world of Greenland returns with a sequel this week as the Garrity family begins their ‘migration’ away from the safety of their bunker in the territory through to the wasteland of Europe in hopes of finding themselves a habitable place they can call home. The couple, John and Allison, accompanied by their diabetic son Nathan (previously portrayed by Roger Dale Floyd, now changed to Roman Griffin Davis), must overcome the many hurdles that lie in their path.
- Cast: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Gordon Alexander, Peter Polycarpou, William Abadie, and Tommie Earl Jenkins
- Director: Ric Roman Waugh
- Language: English
- Genre: Post-apocalyptic Survival, Disaster Thriller
- Release Date: January 9, 2026
3. Sleepwalker
A horrific accident leaves a family paralyzed as their young daughter passes away, and the father gets stuck in a deep coma. The mother, all alone now, is unable to accept her fate and struggles to get sound sleep. She suffers from extreme levels of sleepwalking, which makes her unable to tell reality from illusions as terrible nightmares strike her. The film follows her journey while dealing with it.
- Cast: Hayden Panettiere, Beverly D'Angelo, Justin Chatwin, Mischa Barton, Lori Tan Chinn, Kea Ho
- Director: Brandon Auman
- Language: English
- Genre: Psychological Thriller
- Release Date: January 9, 2026
4. The Chronology of Water (India premiere)
Lidia Yuknavitch is a professional swimmer who has not had it easy all her life. When the loss of her first child knocks on the door, she takes to writing to vent out her emotions. Based on the 2011 autobiographical book of the same name, the film marks Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut for a feature movie and earned her praise at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
- Cast: Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, Susannah Flood, Tom Sturridge, Kim Gordon, Michael Epp, Earl Cave, Esmé Creed-Miles, Jim Belushi
- Director: Kristen Stewart
- Language: English
- Genre: Biography, Psychological Drama
- Release Date: January 9, 2026
5. Song Sung Blue (India premiere)
Playing Lightning and Thunder, the life of Mike and Claire Sardina, a couple taking on the job of a Neil Diamond tribute band, is covered in this story. Based on the real-life story of the two, Song Sung Blue follows them through personal and professional struggles, which make it difficult to be together, but their dedication towards each other and undying love keep them strong.
- Cast: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi
- Director: Craig Brewer
- Language: English
- Genre: Biographical, Musical, Drama
- Release Date: January 9, 2026
6. The Raja Saab
A man is desperate for some big cash grab and plans to sell off his ancestral home in deeply rooted cunningness to fulfil his wishes. However, it does not remain so easy as his grandfather’s spirit begins to haunt him and remind him of who the real boss is.
- Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore
- Director: Maruthi
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Comedy
- Release Date: January 9, 2026
7. Parasakthi
Based on true events, the film follows the troubled atmosphere of 1965 Tamil Nadu. Two brothers with different lifestyles and ideologies clash, but must unite to fight for the greater good. Their personalities and opinions stand between their camaraderie and the desired outcome, all breaking through amid social injustice.
- Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, Rana Daggubati
- Director: Sudha Kongara
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Political, Historical, Drama
- Release Date: January 10, 2026
8. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
A man, Shankara Varaprasad, gets involved in a household's troublesome conflict. With loyalties, trust, and a RAW agent and National Security Advisor at its center, the film promises family entertainment through and through.
- Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, VTV Ganesh, Venkatesh Daggubati
- Director: Anil Ravipudi
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Comedy, Action, Drama
- Release Date: January 12, 2026
9. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi
A man named Ram Satyanarayana has trouble in his marital relationship. He travels to Spain, where he meets a new woman. Wedged between two women with whom he shares very different dynamics, he tries to manage romance, desire, his own wishes, and society’s expectations, all while dealing with old-aged wisdom and modern dating advice.
- Cast: Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Sathya
- Director: Kishore Tirumala
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Family, Romantic Comedy
- Release Date: January 13, 2026
10. Nari Nari Naduma Murari
A man, in love with his colleague, is all set to marry her and complete his love story. However, things take a hilarious turn when his ex-girlfriend joins his workplace as his boss. Stuck between two of his love interests, he must navigate his romantic life while surviving at his job, leading to a lot of chaos and unexpected encounters.
- Cast: Sharwanand, Samyuktha, Sakshi Vaidya, Sree Vishnu
- Director: Ram Abbaraju
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Release Date: January 14, 2026
11. Anaganaga Oka Raju
A man named Raju is central to the plot of the story, where he must grow through the pains of life, all the while, more trouble keeps knocking at the door. He must protect his own ambitions and keep the flame of power alive while doing right by the world.
- Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary
- Director: Maari
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Release Date: January 14, 2026
12. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
The fourth installment overall in the 28 Days Later film series, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, begins following the events of 28 Years Later. As Britain struggles to curb the spread of the Rage Virus, Sir Jimmy Crystal's gang gains a new member in the form of Spike. Dr Ian Kelson experiences an unexpected encounter that may or may not be good for the world.
- Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Alfie Williams, Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman, Chi Lewis-Parry
- Director: Nia DaCosta
- Language: English
- Genre: Post-apocalyptic Horror, Thriller
- Release date: January 16, 2026
13. Mayasabha: The Hall Of Illusion
An unassuming duo enters a mysterious theater only to discover a man and his son living inside. He is revealed to be a film mogul long forgotten by the world, while the two strangers trespassing on his property are unaware of the illusions that await them. It triggers a dangerous game that they must engage in order to escape. It focuses on people’s greed and the darkness that emanates from within.
- Cast: Jaaved Jaaferi, Veena Jamkar, Deepak Damle, Mohammad Samad
- Director: Rahi Anil Barve
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Psychological Thriller
- Release Date: January 30, 2026
14. Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos
Vir Das stars in and as Happy Patel, his directorial debut, which brings him to the central plane of the story, where a man with a knack for inviting trouble ends up being misunderstood to be a spy. His involvement in a case leads him to uncover unexpected secrets of a dire crime.
- Cast: Vir Das, Mona Singh, Ellie Flory Fawcett, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Jemima Dunn, Aamir Khan, Imran Khan
- Director: Vir Das, Kavi Shastri
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Spy Comedy
- Release Date: January 16, 2026
15. Rahu Ketu
Rahu and Ketu are the two famed mythological characters who are brought to life with the help of a magical notebook. As their source literature is stolen, they must set out on a mission to retrieve it and return to their original forms, only it’s not so easy, and they are pushed into a self-discovery path.
- Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, Chunky Panday, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha, Amit Sial, Sumit Gulati
- Director: Vipul Vig
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Comedy
- Release Date: January 16, 2026
16. One Two Cha Cha Chaa
Two friends come across a strange situation involving a Chacha (uncle) and get involved in a high-speed chase involving thugs, police, friendship, and adventure.
- Cast: Lalit Prabhakar, Anant Joshi, Ashutosh Rana, Abhimanyu Singh, Harsh Mayar, Mukesh Tiwari, Nyra Banerjee
- Director: Abhishek Raj, Rajneesh Thakur
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
- Release Date: January 16, 2026
17. Project Y
Mi Sun and Do Kyung are two friends who have hit rock bottom in their lives. Having no financial aid, they must now resort to extreme measures to sustain themselves. In desperation, they plan to take the dark path of theft and decide to steal hidden black money and gold bars, while exploring their own camaraderie.
- Cast: Han So Hee, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Shin Rok, Jung Young Joo, Lee Jae Kyoon, YooA, Kim Sung Cheol
- Director: Lee Hwan
- Language: Korean
- Genre: Crime Action
- Release Date: January 21, 2026
18. Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies
A group of ex-convicts forms a WWE-style wrestling club in Fort Kochi, which gives rise to public interest, unexpected fights, struggles of loyalty and betrayal in a set-up testing their patience, which they must be to survive in the cutthroat world.
- Cast: Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Dartangnan Sabu, Mammootty
- Director: Adhvaith Nayar
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Release Date: January 22, 2026
19. Border 2
Set during the 1971 war, the sequel to the 1997 film Border, Border 2, aims to put the spotlight once again on the brave heroes who defended India during one of the toughest battles its soldiers have fought. It covers the three bases of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, showcasing their importance during a fight and how they stand strong amid adversities. As a promise awaits its fulfilment after 27 years, so does the central plot of the film.
- Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana.
- Director: Anurag Singh
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Epic Action, War
- Release Date: January 23, 2026
20. Marty Supreme (India premiere)
Marty Mauser is a table tennis player who wants to make it big in the world of sports. Hailing from a humble background in 1950s New York, he undertakes whatever means are needed to keep himself going. While his personal life goes through major shifts and he seeks the help of his romantic partners to stay afloat, things become less than safe for him to dream big or achieve his plans. The story, loosely inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, brings on Timothée Chalamet in the titular role, with Oscar buzz growing for his portrayal.
- Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher
- Director: Josh Safdie
- Language: English
- Genre: Sports, Drama, Comedy
- Release Date: January 23, 2026
21. Mercy
Based in 2029 Los Angeles, the story follows a detective who has been accused of murdering his wife. However, instead of appealing his case to a human judge, he faces an AI one instead. Having a past experience of winning against its advanced mechanism, Chris Raven tries his best to prove himself innocent in just 90 minutes.
- Cast: Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, Annabelle Wallis, Kylie Rogers
- Director: Timur Bekmambetov
- Language: English
- Genre: Science Fiction
- Release Date: January 23, 2026
22. Return to Silent Hill
The third installment in the Silent Hill film series, this story is based on the video game Silent Hill 2, in which the main character, James Sunderland, returns to a mysterious town to find his lost soulmate. He experiences strange occurrences and struggles to tell real from fake. Unusual figures lie in his path to find his partner and rescue her out of Silent Hill.
- Cast: Jeremy Irvine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Evie Templeton
- Director: Christophe Gans
- Language: English
- Genre: Supernatural, Psychological Horror
- Release Date: January 23, 2026
23. Send Help
Linda Liddle and Bradley Preston are employee and boss, stuck in the infinite corporate loop where he is unkind and unworthy of her. However, as their flight takes an unexpected turn, landing on a deserted island, their dynamic changes fast and leaves them desperate to be saved. As the only survivors of the plane crash, they must set aside their differences to remain safe and hopefully escape unharmed or at least alive.
- Cast: Rachel McAdams, Dylan O’Brien, Edyll Ismail, Dennis Haysbert, Xavier Samuel, Chris Pang, Thaneth Warakulnukroh
- Director: Sam Raimi
- Language: English
- Genre: Survival, Drama, Horror, Thriller
- Release date: January 30, 2026
24. Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past
Sequel to the 2011 film Haunted – 3D, Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past showcases the story of a couple which ends up living in a haunted house. They come across the ghosts of the past owners of the home and end up confronting a horror situation, which makes them get involved in a tale of betrayal, romance, and unfinished business.
- Cast: Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Gaurav Bajpai, Hemant Pandey, Shruti Prakash, Praneet Bhat
- Director: Vikram Bhatt, Manish P. Chavan
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Supernatural, Horror
- Release Date: January 30, 2026
25. Valathu Vashathe Kallan
A man gets involved in a deeply intriguing criminal case. As a skilled police officer begins to unravel the truth that lies beneath, a deeper web of secrets is uncovered.
- Cast: Biju Menon, Joju George, Lena, KR Gokul, Irshad Ali, Vaishnavi Raj, Niranjana Anoop, Shyamaprasad
- Director: Jeethu Joseph
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
- Release Date: January 30, 2026
