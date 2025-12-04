27 New OTT Releases to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime, JioHotstar, and more
Still confused about what to watch on OTT this weekend? Here’s a complete list of movies and series to watch online across all languages.
Several movies and web series are lined up to hit OTT platforms soon, making it the right time to explore some of the finest selections available to watch online.
Featuring titles from several languages around the world, here is a list of films and shows you should definitely check out and where to watch them.
27 New OTT Releases to Watch on December 5
|
Name
|
Cast
|
Where to watch
|
Stephen
|
Gomathi Shankar, Michael Thangadurai, Smruthi Venkat
|
Netflix
|
Pranav Mohanlal, Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath
|
JioHotstar
|
The Girlfriend
|
Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel
|
Netflix
|
Gharwali Pedwali
|
Paras Arora, Pryamvada, Seerat Kapoor
|
ZEE5
|
3 Roses Season 2
|
Eesha Rebba, Rashi Singh, Kushitha Kallapu
|
Aha
|
Sea of Love
|
Dilsha Prasannan, Jibnu Jacob, Meera Nair, Kottayam Ramesh
|
Simply South
|
The Hunter: Chapter - 1
|
Vaibhav Reddy, Nandita Swetha, Tanya Hope, Saras Menon
|
Aha
|
Dhoolpet Police Station
|
Ashwin Kumar, Padini Kumar, Preethi Sharma, Sreethu Krishnan
|
Aha
|
The Great Pre-Wedding Show
|
Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, Narendra Ravi, Yamini Nageswar, Prabhavathi
|
ZEE5
|
Arasayyana Prema Prasanga
|
Mahantesh Hiremath, Rashmitha R Gowda, PD Sathish, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Vijay Chendur, MS Jahangir
|
SunNXT
|
Kuttram Purindhavan
|
Pasupathy, Vidharth, Lizzie Antony
|
SonyLIV
|
Jay Kelly
|
George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern
|
Netflix
|
Oh. What. Fun.
|
Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary
|
Amazon Prime Video
|
My Secret Santa
|
Alexandra Breckenridge, Ryan Eggold, Madison MacIsaac, Barry Levy
|
Netflix
|
Crypto Man
|
Song Jae-Rim, Ahn Woo-Yeon, So Hee-Jung
|
Amazon Prime Video
|
The New Yorker at 100
|
Julianne Moore
|
Netflix
|
Architecton
|
NA
|
HBO Max/JioHotstar
|
The Abandons
|
Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers
|
Netflix
|
The Family McMullen
|
Connie Britton, Edward Burns, Michael McGlone
|
HBO Max
|
Pro Bono
|
Jung Kyung-Ho, So Joo-Yeon, Yoon Na-Moo
|
Netflix
|
Sunray: Fallen Soldier
|
Tip Cullen, Saskia Rose, Will Bowden
|
Amazon Prime Video
|
With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration
|
Meghan Markle, Naomi Osaka, Tom Colicchio
|
Netflix
|
The Great Escaper
|
Michael Caine, Glenda Jackson, John Standing
|
Amazon Prime Video
|
Jimin, Jungkook
|
JioHotstar
|
Believe: The Ultimate Battle
|
Ajil Ditto, Adinda Thomas, Wafda Saifan
|
Netflix
|
The First Snow of Fraggle Rock
|
John Tartaglia, Karen Prell, Donna Kimball, Jordan Lockhart
|
Apple TV+
|
The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2
|
Santiago Segura, Ernesto Sevilla, Unax Hayden, Pablo Chiapella
|
Netflix
