EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

27 New OTT Releases to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime, JioHotstar, and more

Still confused about what to watch on OTT this weekend? Here’s a complete list of movies and series to watch online across all languages.

By Goutham S
Published on Dec 04, 2025  |  04:51 PM IST |  417K
27 New OTT Releases to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime, JioHotstar, and more
27 New OTT Releases to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime, JioHotstar, and more (PC: Geetha Arts/Jay Kelly Film/Night Shift Studios, X)

Several movies and web series are lined up to hit OTT platforms soon, making it the right time to explore some of the finest selections available to watch online.

Featuring titles from several languages around the world, here is a list of films and shows you should definitely check out and where to watch them.

27 New OTT Releases to Watch on December 5

Name

Cast

Where to watch

Stephen

Gomathi Shankar, Michael Thangadurai, Smruthi Venkat

Netflix

Diés Iraé

Pranav Mohanlal, Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath

JioHotstar

The Girlfriend

Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel

Netflix

Gharwali Pedwali

Paras Arora, Pryamvada, Seerat Kapoor

ZEE5

3 Roses Season 2

Eesha Rebba, Rashi Singh, Kushitha Kallapu

Aha

Sea of Love

Dilsha Prasannan, Jibnu Jacob, Meera Nair, Kottayam Ramesh

Simply South

The Hunter: Chapter - 1

Vaibhav Reddy, Nandita Swetha, Tanya Hope, Saras Menon

Aha

Dhoolpet Police Station

Ashwin Kumar, Padini Kumar, Preethi Sharma, Sreethu Krishnan

Aha

The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, Narendra Ravi, Yamini Nageswar, Prabhavathi

ZEE5

Arasayyana Prema Prasanga

Mahantesh Hiremath, Rashmitha R Gowda, PD Sathish, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Vijay Chendur, MS Jahangir

SunNXT

Kuttram Purindhavan

Pasupathy, Vidharth, Lizzie Antony

SonyLIV

Jay Kelly

George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern

Netflix

Oh. What. Fun.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary

Amazon Prime Video

My Secret Santa

Alexandra Breckenridge, Ryan Eggold, Madison MacIsaac, Barry Levy

Netflix

Crypto Man

Song Jae-Rim, Ahn Woo-Yeon, So Hee-Jung

Amazon Prime Video

The New Yorker at 100

Julianne Moore

Netflix

Architecton

NA

HBO Max/JioHotstar

The Abandons

Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers

Netflix

The Family McMullen

Connie Britton, Edward Burns, Michael McGlone

HBO Max

Pro Bono

Jung Kyung-Ho, So Joo-Yeon, Yoon Na-Moo

Netflix

Sunray: Fallen Soldier

Tip Cullen, Saskia Rose, Will Bowden

Amazon Prime Video

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

Meghan Markle, Naomi Osaka, Tom Colicchio

Netflix

The Great Escaper

Michael Caine, Glenda Jackson, John Standing

Amazon Prime Video

Are You Sure Season 2

Jimin, Jungkook

JioHotstar

Believe: The Ultimate Battle

Ajil Ditto, Adinda Thomas, Wafda Saifan

Netflix

The First Snow of Fraggle Rock

John Tartaglia, Karen Prell, Donna Kimball, Jordan Lockhart

Apple TV+

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2

Santiago Segura, Ernesto Sevilla, Unax Hayden, Pablo Chiapella

Netflix

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra is ‘proud’ wife to Nick Jonas, calls him ‘sincere, talented and hard working’ over Jonas Brothers handprint in LA

Credits: OTT Releases

Latest Articles