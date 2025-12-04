27 New OTT Releases to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime, JioHotstar, and more

Several movies and web series are lined up to hit OTT platforms soon, making it the right time to explore some of the finest selections available to watch online.

Featuring titles from several languages around the world, here is a list of films and shows you should definitely check out and where to watch them.

27 New OTT Releases to Watch on December 5

Name Cast Where to watch Stephen Gomathi Shankar, Michael Thangadurai, Smruthi Venkat Netflix Diés Iraé Pranav Mohanlal, Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath JioHotstar The Girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel Netflix Gharwali Pedwali Paras Arora, Pryamvada, Seerat Kapoor ZEE5 3 Roses Season 2 Eesha Rebba, Rashi Singh, Kushitha Kallapu Aha Sea of Love Dilsha Prasannan, Jibnu Jacob, Meera Nair, Kottayam Ramesh Simply South The Hunter: Chapter - 1 Vaibhav Reddy, Nandita Swetha, Tanya Hope, Saras Menon Aha Dhoolpet Police Station Ashwin Kumar, Padini Kumar, Preethi Sharma, Sreethu Krishnan Aha The Great Pre-Wedding Show Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, Narendra Ravi, Yamini Nageswar, Prabhavathi ZEE5 Arasayyana Prema Prasanga Mahantesh Hiremath, Rashmitha R Gowda, PD Sathish, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Vijay Chendur, MS Jahangir SunNXT Kuttram Purindhavan Pasupathy, Vidharth, Lizzie Antony SonyLIV Jay Kelly George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern Netflix Oh. What. Fun. Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary Amazon Prime Video My Secret Santa Alexandra Breckenridge, Ryan Eggold, Madison MacIsaac, Barry Levy Netflix Crypto Man Song Jae-Rim, Ahn Woo-Yeon, So Hee-Jung Amazon Prime Video The New Yorker at 100 Julianne Moore Netflix Architecton NA HBO Max/JioHotstar The Abandons Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers Netflix The Family McMullen Connie Britton, Edward Burns, Michael McGlone HBO Max Pro Bono Jung Kyung-Ho, So Joo-Yeon, Yoon Na-Moo Netflix Sunray: Fallen Soldier Tip Cullen, Saskia Rose, Will Bowden Amazon Prime Video With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration Meghan Markle, Naomi Osaka, Tom Colicchio Netflix The Great Escaper Michael Caine, Glenda Jackson, John Standing Amazon Prime Video Are You Sure Season 2 Jimin, Jungkook JioHotstar Believe: The Ultimate Battle Ajil Ditto, Adinda Thomas, Wafda Saifan Netflix The First Snow of Fraggle Rock John Tartaglia, Karen Prell, Donna Kimball, Jordan Lockhart Apple TV+ The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 Santiago Segura, Ernesto Sevilla, Unax Hayden, Pablo Chiapella Netflix

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra is ‘proud’ wife to Nick Jonas, calls him ‘sincere, talented and hard working’ over Jonas Brothers handprint in LA