29 New Releases in Theaters, OTT for October 2026: Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli, Udta Teer to Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, Clayface

October 2026 still has several exciting, entertaining releases in theaters and on OTT platforms. If you are planning to check out any of them, here is a list of upcoming titles to look at.

29 New Releases to check out in Theaters and OTT for October 2026

1. Nayyi Navelli

Cast: Yami Gautam , Mita Vashisht, Sunita Rajwar, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Addinath M. Kothare

, Mita Vashisht, Sunita Rajwar, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Addinath M. Kothare Genre: Fantasy Comedy Drama

Fantasy Comedy Drama Where to watch: Theatres

Theatres Release date: October 16, 2026

Nayyi Navelli follows Mohini, a seemingly picture-perfect new bride who marries into a chaotic household in Meerut. While her charm and perfect homemaking skills quickly turn the family's messy lives into a slice of heaven, her suspicious brother-in-law begins to notice bizarre anomalies. He soon starts to suspect a terrifying truth: their ideal new daughter-in-law is actually an evil, otherworldly force, a Daayan, leading to a wild tale.

2. Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Cast: Rajkummar Rao , Wamiqa Gabbi, Lalit Prabhakar, Tarun Sharma

, Wamiqa Gabbi, Lalit Prabhakar, Tarun Sharma Genre: Biographical Drama

Biographical Drama Where to watch: Theatres

Theatres Release date: October 16, 2026

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam chronicles the career of Ujjwal Nikam. The plot focuses entirely on his high-stakes battles as he deals with perpetrators in major landmark in Indian history.

3. Main Na Raha Mera

Cast: Adhyayan Suman, Divita Rai

Adhyayan Suman, Divita Rai Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to watch: Theatres

Theatres Release date: October 23, 2026

Main Na Raha Mera follows Raj, a young man whose ideal vision of romance was entirely shaped by 1990s Bollywood films, who loses the love of his life, Simran, to unrequited love. After twelve years apart, destiny unexpectedly brings them face-to-face right at her wedding.

This sudden reunion forces Raj into an intense emotional conflict, tearing him between a heart that never stopped loving her and a mind that still deeply remembers the pain and rejection of the past.

4. Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

Cast: Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra

Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: Theatres

Theatres Release date: October 23, 2026

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar follows six school friends who reunite ten years after graduation for a wild vacation. As old crushes reignite and modern relationship chaos takes over, their tight-knit bond is put to the test.

5. Kaali Kheti

Cast: Jackie Shroff , Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, Shaji Chaudhary

, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, Shaji Chaudhary Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Where to watch: Theatres

Theatres Release date: October 23, 2026

Kaali Kheti is set against a rustic Indian backdrop; which examines the fundamentals of agriculture through a supernatural framework, serving as a fantastical and eerie mirror to society.

6. Tu Hai Meri Kiran

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha , Zaheer Iqbal

, Zaheer Iqbal Genre: Supernatural Romantic Thriller

Supernatural Romantic Thriller Where to watch: Theatres

Theatres Release date: October 23, 2026

Tu Hai Meri Kiran follows Kiran, a confident and free-spirited woman. What begins as a seemingly normal, innocent connection between her and a man named Samar quickly spirals out of control. As the boundary between devotion and danger completely fades, Samar’s feelings mutate into an all-consuming and dangerous obsession. He becomes increasingly possessive and refuses to let go, even as a desperate Kiran tries to distance herself from him.

7. Udta Teer

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana , Sara Ali Khan, Brijendra Kala, Gulshan Grover, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor

, Sara Ali Khan, Brijendra Kala, Gulshan Grover, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Theatres

Theatres Release date: October 23, 2026

Udta Teer follows Bilal, a proficient officer who infiltrates India on a covert task but loses his memory in an accident. Upon waking up, the only thing he retains is a fierce sense of patriotism, except he mistakenly believes he is a staunch officer. Complications escalate when clueless Indian agencies actually recruit him, turning entirely against his original handlers; Bilal inadvertently becomes his own country’s worst nightmare.

8. Bokshi

Cast: Prasanna Bisht, Mansi Multani, Shernaz Patel (voice), Siddharth Shaw, Swaroopa Ghosh

Prasanna Bisht, Mansi Multani, Shernaz Patel (voice), Siddharth Shaw, Swaroopa Ghosh Genre: Folk Horror

Folk Horror Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: October 9, 2026

Haunted by the traumatic disappearance of her mother, Anahita finds solace in her history teacher, Shalini. But when an unconventional school excursion takes them to a mysterious prehistoric site, Anahita is forced to confront a terrifying destiny that has been waiting for her.

9. Reporting Live

Cast: Parineeti Chopra , Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain

, Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain Genre: Thriller

Thriller Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Reporting Live follows an ambitious woman and her cameraman as they search for an illegal operation. Their search leads them towards a dangerous group.

10. Other Mommy

Cast: Jessica Chastain , Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Sean Kaufman, Karen Allen, Arabella Olivia Clark

, Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Sean Kaufman, Karen Allen, Arabella Olivia Clark Genre: Supernatural Horror

Supernatural Horror Where to watch: Theatres

Theatres Release date: October 9, 2026

Other Mommy follows an eight-year-old girl named Bela and her family, whose home is invaded by a sinister paranormal entity that looks identical to her mother. Whether Bela escapes is explored in the film.

11. The Social Reckoning

Cast: Jeremy Strong, Jeremy Allen White , Mikey Madison, Billy Magnussen, Betty Gilpin

Jeremy Strong, , Mikey Madison, Billy Magnussen, Betty Gilpin Genre: Biographical Drama Thriller

Biographical Drama Thriller Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release date: October 9, 2026

The Social Reckoning follows Frances Haugen, a mid-level data scientist at Facebook, who discovers that the tech giant is intentionally hiding internal data proving their algorithms prioritize profit over user safety. Seeking to expose the corporate malpractice, she partners with Jeff Horwitz to leak tens of thousands of highly sensitive documents.

Their dangerous collaboration culminates in the groundbreaking publication of the "Facebook Files". The disclosures spark a massive global crisis and directly confront billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg with the severe, real-world consequences of his platform's choices.

12. Street Fighter

Cast: Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, Vidyut Jammwal

Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, Vidyut Jammwal Genre: Action Adventure

Action Adventure Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release date: October 16, 2026

Street Fighter is set in 1993 and follows estranged martial artists Ryu and Ken Masters, who are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li recruits them for the global World Warrior Tournament. While presented as an elite championship, the tournament is a front for a deadly conspiracy orchestrated by the ruthless M. Bison and his organization, Shadaloo.

To stop a threat that could plunge the world into chaos, the two rivals must confront the demons of their past and unite with allies like Guile and Zangief to win the tournament.

13. Sense and Sensibility

Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Frank Dillane, Herbert Nordrum

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Frank Dillane, Herbert Nordrum Genre: Period Romantic Drama

Period Romantic Drama Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release Date: October 16, 2026

Sense and Sensibility follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood as they are forced out of their family estate following their father's demise. Navigating the strict constraints of 18th-century England, the pragmatic Elinor quietly suppresses her heartbreak over Edward Ferrars, while the passionate Marianne openly surrenders to a volatile romance with John Willoughby.

14. Clayface

Cast: Tom Rhys Harries, Eddie Marsan, Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella

Tom Rhys Harries, Eddie Marsan, Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella Genre: Superhero Body Horror Thriller

Superhero Body Horror Thriller Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release date: October 23, 2026

Clayface follows Matt Hagen, a rising Hollywood actor who is horribly disfigured in a brutal attack. Desperate to restore his appearance, he undergoes a volatile, experimental medical treatment that backfires, transforming his entire body into a shape-shifting mass of living clay.

Driven mad by his mutation, he uses his terrifying new powers to seek violent revenge against those who destroyed his life.

15. Avatar: Seven Havens

Cast: Saheli Khan, Aishu Devan, Akshay Khanna, Major Curda, Sakina Jaffrey, Darren Barnet, Dianne Doan, Dee Bradley Baker

Saheli Khan, Aishu Devan, Akshay Khanna, Major Curda, Sakina Jaffrey, Darren Barnet, Dianne Doan, Dee Bradley Baker Genre: Fantasy Action

Fantasy Action Where to watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Avatar: Seven Havens follows a young earthbender named Pavi who discovers she is the new Avatar in a world that views the Avatar as humanity's destroyer rather than its savior.

16. Lupin Season 4

Cast: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella

Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 23, 2026

Lupin Part 4 begins four years after Assane Diop surrenders, with Assane still in prison and wanting to leave his life as a gentleman thief behind to reunite with his family in Senegal. However, things take a turn when multiple museums are hit in simultaneous, high-security heists by a mysterious figure signing off as Lupin.

Security footage appears to place Assane at a robbery where Captain Belkacem is seriously hurt. Now, he must break out to clear his name, stop the impostor, and don the gentleman thief disguise once more.

17. Animals

Cast: Ben Affleck , Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson, Adriana Paz, Luis Gerardo Méndez

, Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson, Adriana Paz, Luis Gerardo Méndez Genre: Thriller

Thriller Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Animals follows a couple whose son is kidnapped. With the clock ticking, they have to find a way to raise the ransom while making difficult choices that could put their entire world at risk.

18. Carrie

Cast: Summer H. Howell, Samantha Sloyan, Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Joel Oulette, Josie Totah, Arthur Conti

Summer H. Howell, Samantha Sloyan, Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Joel Oulette, Josie Totah, Arthur Conti Genre: Supernatural Horror

Supernatural Horror Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: October 7, 2026

Carrie follows a teenage girl with extraordinary telekinetic abilities. Her difficult school life and experiences of bullying set off a frightening chain of events. The story explores her troubled life and the consequences of her powers.

19. The Kardashians Season 8

Cast: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner Genre: Reality TV

Reality TV Where to watch: Hulu (JioHotstar in India)

Hulu (JioHotstar in India) Streaming Date: October 8, 2026

The Kardashians return with more stories from their personal and professional lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are back as the series offers another look at the family’s relationships, careers and day-to-day lives.

20. Sacrifice

Cast: Chris Evans , Anya Taylor-Joy, Vincent Cassel, Salma Hayek, Ambika Mod

, Anya Taylor-Joy, Vincent Cassel, Salma Hayek, Ambika Mod Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 16, 2026

Sacrifice revolves around a star who is held hostage by a group of eco-warriors. What follows is a strange and unpredictable situation involving fame, activism and survival.

21. Love in Disguise

Cast: Yim Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung-hyun, Yeonwoo

Yim Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung-hyun, Yeonwoo Genre: Workplace Romantic Comedy

Workplace Romantic Comedy Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: October 19, 2026

Love in Disguise follows Yoon Yi-jun, an eccentric third-generation conglomerate heir who becomes the prime suspect in his former secretary's demise. To clear his name and find the real culprit, he goes into hiding.

Meanwhile, Kang Jae-hee, a tough detective, is assigned to secretly investigate him. She disguises herself as a man to infiltrate his inner circle, successfully getting hired as his new personal male secretary and bodyguard. The series tracks their chaotic corporate clashes and the complicated romance that sparks while she hides her true identity.

22. The One About Matthew Perry

Genre: Documentary Series

Documentary Series Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 27, 2026

The One About Matthew Perry is a documentary told through previously unreleased family archival material and deep-dive testimonies from his inner circle, including his sister and lifelong friends. The series contrasts his monumental Hollywood fame with his private life.

23. Jailer 2

Cast: Rajinikanth , SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakaraborthy, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal (cameo), Shiva Rajkumar (cameo), Hrithik Roshan (cameo), Jackie Shroff (cameo), Vijay Sethupathi (cameo)

, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakaraborthy, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal (cameo), Shiva Rajkumar (cameo), Hrithik Roshan (cameo), Jackie Shroff (cameo), Vijay Sethupathi (cameo) Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release Date: October 15, 2026

Jailer 2 follows retired warden "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian as his peaceful life is once again shattered when a powerful global group and new underworld enemies threaten his family and legacy.

24. Comrade Kalyan

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Mahima Nambiar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Upendra Limaye, Sathya

Sree Vishnu, Mahima Nambiar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Upendra Limaye, Sathya Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release Date: October 9, 2026

Set in the early 1990s, Comrade Kalyan follows Kalyan, a sharp-witted theatre operator who falls for Sitara, a young woman from Odisha. Their playful romance soon takes an unexpected turn, pushing Kalyan into a series of choices that make him a wanted man with Rs 5 lakh on his head. As he goes on the run, Kalyan finds himself caught in a chaotic manhunt.

25. Ranabaali

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda , Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo

, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo Genre: Epic Period Action Drama

Epic Period Action Drama Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release Date: October 16, 2026

Ranabaali is set during the devastating Madras Famine of 1876–1878 under colonial rule. It follows a fierce warrior and his wife, Jayamma, who rise against colonial exploitation and the widespread suffering caused by the famine. As food shortages and oppression intensify, he transforms into a rebel leader, fighting for his people’s survival and freedom.

26. #Cult

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Murli Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Tarak Ponnappa, Yagnya Turlapati

Vishwak Sen, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Murli Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Tarak Ponnappa, Yagnya Turlapati Genre: Slasher Thriller

Slasher Thriller Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release Date: October 30, 2026

#Cult follows a group of friends who travel to Goa for an unforgettable nightlife experience. After gaining access to an exclusive underground party, their celebration takes a terrifying turn when they are locked inside and informed that they are part of a survival game orchestrated by a mysterious Game Master.

As the participants are forced to face increasingly dangerous challenges, trust among the friends begins to collapse. Trapped with no apparent way out, they must work together, uncover the truth behind the mysterious event and outsmart the Game Master before they become the next victims.

27. Emo Emo Idi

Cast: Roshan Meka, Preity Mukhundhan

Roshan Meka, Preity Mukhundhan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release Date: October 30, 2026

Emo Emo Idi centers on Abhay, a young man struggling with commitment and family pressures. His life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Apurva, an independent girl who runs a local coffee shop. The story explores their immediate connection as they navigate contemporary dating concepts like situationships, "benching," and relationship red versus green flags. As their casual bond evolves into something much deeper, Abhay must stop overthinking and learn to follow his heart.

28. Afra Tafri

Cast: Mohan Agashe, Sanjay Narvekar, Shashank Shende, Omkar Bhojane

Mohan Agashe, Sanjay Narvekar, Shashank Shende, Omkar Bhojane Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release Date: October 9, 2026

Afra Tafri revolves around a wild, chaotic premise where money starts raining over a village. This unexpected wealth triggers immense greed, sending the villagers into a frantic and hilarious scramble.

29. Paach Futaacha Bachchan

Cast: Shruti Madhudeep, Gauri Nalawade, Shashank Shende, Kishor Kadam

Shruti Madhudeep, Gauri Nalawade, Shashank Shende, Kishor Kadam Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release Date: October 8, 2026

Paanch Futaacha Bachchan centers on a young woman from a small town who achieves massive fame as a keertankar. She stands out by infusing her spiritual narrations with a lively twist. However, as she rises to prominence, she begins to feel suffocated by the sudden wealth and public persona.

The above-mentioned films and shows are just some of the top new releases to watch in theaters and OTT this month.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: When Kareena Kapoor mocked Priyanka Chopra’s accent, Farah Khan gave her take on SLB