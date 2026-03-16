3 Films and Web Series Releasing in Theaters and on OTT This Week: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Border 2 to Chiraiya

Fans around the world have been waiting with bated breath for the month of March, all thanks to Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While Aditya Dhar’s actioner will be hitting cinemas this week, there is Border 2 and web show Chiraiya that fans can enjoy on the weekend. Take a look!

Check out the films releasing in theaters and on OTT along with web show this week:

1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil Director: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar Genre: Action thriller

Action thriller Release Date: March 19, 2026

Owing to the record-breaking business of its first part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the most-awaited Hindi films of March. The sequel follows the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s criminal syndicates to assassinate the mastermind behind brutal attacks planned in his country.

2. Border 2

Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty Director: Anurag Singh

Anurag Singh Genre: War Film

War Film Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: March 20, 2026

Border 2 became a mega blockbuster after its release in cinemas on January 23, 2026. The epic action war film is a standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 film Border. After keeping the audience waiting, the movie is finally making its way to a popular streaming platform on March 20, 2026. Earlier this year, Sunny Deol returned with the sequel to his war film, Border, and took over the box office by storm. With an impressive ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the movie became the highest-grossing film of the year. Well, if you haven’t watched Border 2 on the big screen, then here’s the good news. Viewers can now enjoy the action-thriller on Netflix starting March 20, 2026. Having said that, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Decades after the release of the OG Border, the makers finally came up with Border 2 and exceeded the expectations of the audience. While everyone saw Sunny Deol’s impactful acting in the original movie, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh also won hearts with their skills. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the film features the combined operations of the Indian Armed Forces: Army, Air Force, and Navy. It also features an impressive supporting cast, including Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana.

3. Chiraiya

Cast: Divya Dutta, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi

Divya Dutta, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi Director: Shashant Shah

Shashant Shah Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar When to watch: March 20, 2026

Chiraiya is a hard-hitting series that questions the morals of society that fails to protect its women. It revolves around a wife’s fight against the system that conveniently ignores a female’s consent in a marriage. Chiraiya is backed by SVF Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Border 2 on OTT: When and where to watch Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh’s actioner