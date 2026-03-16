3 Films and Web Series Releasing in Theaters and on OTT This Week: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Border 2 to Chiraiya
From Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge to Sunny Deol's Border 2, take a look at Hindi films and web show releasing this week.
Fans around the world have been waiting with bated breath for the month of March, all thanks to Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While Aditya Dhar’s actioner will be hitting cinemas this week, there is Border 2 and web show Chiraiya that fans can enjoy on the weekend. Take a look!
Check out the films releasing in theaters and on OTT along with web show this week:
1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge
- Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil
- Director: Aditya Dhar
- Genre: Action thriller
- Release Date: March 19, 2026
Owing to the record-breaking business of its first part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the most-awaited Hindi films of March. The sequel follows the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s criminal syndicates to assassinate the mastermind behind brutal attacks planned in his country.
2. Border 2
- Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty
- Director: Anurag Singh
- Genre: War Film
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Release Date: March 20, 2026
Border 2 became a mega blockbuster after its release in cinemas on January 23, 2026. The epic action war film is a standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 film Border. After keeping the audience waiting, the movie is finally making its way to a popular streaming platform on March 20, 2026. Earlier this year, Sunny Deol returned with the sequel to his war film, Border, and took over the box office by storm. With an impressive ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the movie became the highest-grossing film of the year. Well, if you haven’t watched Border 2 on the big screen, then here’s the good news. Viewers can now enjoy the action-thriller on Netflix starting March 20, 2026. Having said that, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.
Decades after the release of the OG Border, the makers finally came up with Border 2 and exceeded the expectations of the audience. While everyone saw Sunny Deol’s impactful acting in the original movie, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh also won hearts with their skills. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the film features the combined operations of the Indian Armed Forces: Army, Air Force, and Navy. It also features an impressive supporting cast, including Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana.
3. Chiraiya
- Cast: Divya Dutta, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi
- Director: Shashant Shah
- Genre: Family Drama
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- When to watch: March 20, 2026
Chiraiya is a hard-hitting series that questions the morals of society that fails to protect its women. It revolves around a wife’s fight against the system that conveniently ignores a female’s consent in a marriage. Chiraiya is backed by SVF Entertainment.
ALSO READ: Border 2 on OTT: When and where to watch Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh’s actioner