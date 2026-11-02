3 Hindi Films and Shows Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana to Haiwaan
This week will finally see Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana, making its way to cinemas.
The month of November will finally see the release of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana. The highly anticipated epic mythological film will be heading to the theaters across the world on November 5, 2026. Apart from that, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer action thriller Haiwaan will be streaming on OTT during weekend.
Check out the 3 Hindi films and OTT releases of this week:
1. Ramayana
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal
- Director: Nitesh Tiwari
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release Date: November 5, 2026
Ramayana: Part 1 follows Lord Ram, who is sent into a 14-year exile along with Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshman. Their forest journey takes a dramatic turn when Ravana, the King of Lanka, abducts Sita, setting the stage for an epic battle between good and evil.
2. Diwali Diwali
- Cast: Mihir Ahuja, Manoj Pahwa, Neelu Kohli, Aurra Bhatnagar
- Director: Ritesh Menon
- Genre: Family Comedy
- Language: Hindi
- Release Date: November 5, 2026
- Where to Watch: Netflix
This family drama follows a young man who returns home for Diwali, only to find himself caught in a whirlwind of generational conflicts, unspoken emotions, and clashing expectations. As the extended family comes together to celebrate the festival of lights, tensions surface, leading to revelations and complicated family dynamics.
3. Haiwaan
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani, and Mohanlal
- Director: Priyadarshan
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Hindi
- Release Date: November 6, 2026
- Where to Watch: SonyLIV
Haiwaan marks the return of Priyadarshan in a non-comedy genre after a long time. The movie revolves around a blind father saving his daughter from a psycho. Akshay Kumar is playing the negative lead, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a blind man’s role for the first time in his career. Mohanlal is making a guest appearance in the film.
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