3 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: R Madhavan's GDN to Rahun Main Tere Rubaru, Teesri Begum

As we step into the third week of July, entertainment seekers would be looking forward to unearth the line-up of shows and films making their way to cinemas and streaming platforms. This week (July 13–19, 2026) brings a mix of compelling dramas and long-awaited releases to both cinema screens and digital platforms.

1. Rahun Main Tere Rubaru

Cast: Arya Kumar, Neetha Shetty, Sandeep Bose, Nilofar Gesawat, Peehu Biswas, Lokesh Kumar Agrawal, Aman Tiwari, Abhishek Singh

Director: Inder Das

Where to Watch: In cinemas

When to Watch: July 17, 2026

Rahun Main Tere Rubaru is a gripping suspense drama that releases in theaters this week. The story follows a vlogger whose getaway takes a dark turn when his evil twin frames him for a deadly incident and kidnaps his girlfriend. The narrative explores the chilling consequences of a borrowed life as the protagonist struggles to survive and reclaim his identity.

2. GDN

Cast: R Madhavan, Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Vinay Rai, Thambi Ramaiah, Nandalal, TeeJay Arunasalam, Sheela, Karunakaran, Muralidaran, Aditi Balan, Mohan Raman, Kaniha, Ramesh Tilak, Carl Andrew Harte, Richard Bhakti Klein

Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar

Where to Watch: In cinemas (pan-Indian release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi)

When to Watch: July 17, 2026.

GDN is a highly anticipated biographical drama that chronicles the life of the legendary industrialist and inventor G.D. Naidu. The film depicts the extraordinary journey of Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, often celebrated as the Edison of India.

It explores his life as a visionary inventor and engineer, highlighting his groundbreaking contributions to industrial manufacturing and his struggle in the colonial-era.

3. Teesri Begum

Cast: Kainaat Arora, Mughda Godse, Rachna Shyam, Supriya Karnik, Zarina Wahab, Rana Jung Bahadur, Amit Gaur, Kevin Gandhi

Director: K. C. Bokadia

Where to Watch: WAVES OTT

When to Watch: July 18, 2026

Veteran filmmaker K. C. Bokadia returns with this emotionally charged social drama, which transitions to the digital space this week. Teesri Begum is a poignant narrative that delves into the societal challenges surrounding women's dignity. It offers an emotionally powerful look at personal resilience and the fight for justice while staying in the confines of tradition.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Nagarjuna reveals about ‘freak accident’ that changed Akhil Akkineni’s life: ‘It was a terrible time’