3 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Salman Khan's 7 Dogs to Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle
The third week of August will see 3 Hindi films releasing in theaters and OTT, including 7 Dogs, Welcome to the Jungle.
The third week of August will see only 1 Hindi film releasing in the theaters for a change apart from a Hindi-dubbed version of a Hollywood film. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt action starrer 7 Dogs to finally hit the big screens in India after releasing abroad. Fans will also get to watch the Hindi-dubbed version of the Hollywood supernatural horror Insidious: Out of the Further in the theaters. Here's the list of films releasing in the theaters and OTT this week.
3 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week
1. 7 Dogs
- Cast: Ahmed Ezz, Karim Abdel Aziz, Monica Bellucci, Tara Emad, Sandy Bella, Max Huang, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Nasser Al-Qasabi
- Directors: Bilall Fallah, Adil El Arbi
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Release Date: August 21, 2026
- Where to Watch: In Cinemas
The plot revolves around a bad deed centered around an international crime and a dangerous threat which is about to spread across the Middle East. The film is about how 2 people from different backgrounds come together to solve the big issue.
2. Insidious: Out of the Further
- Cast: Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, and Lin Shaye
- Director: Jacob Chase
- Genre: Supernatural Horror
- Language: Hindi-dubbed version
- Release Date: August 21, 2026
- Where to Watch: In Cinemas
In Insidious: Out of the Further, Amelia Eve stars as Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in who discovers she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious universe. When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers an ability that changes everything: she doesn’t just enter The Further, she can bring what lives there back to the real world. Once the demons realize her power, our world becomes their playground.
3. Welcome To The Jungle
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueliene Fernandez
- Director: Ahmed Khan
- Release Date: August 21, 2026
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the beloved Welcome franchise, coming a decade after the 2015 comedy movie, Welcome Back. It features a massive ensemble cast and promises a chaotic, adventure-filled laughter riot. According to several online reports, the Akshay Kumar starrer will be streaming on JioHotstar from August 21.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
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ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal film to launch on June 11 at grand event