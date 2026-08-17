3 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Salman Khan's 7 Dogs to Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle

The third week of August will see only 1 Hindi film releasing in the theaters for a change apart from a Hindi-dubbed version of a Hollywood film. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt action starrer 7 Dogs to finally hit the big screens in India after releasing abroad. Fans will also get to watch the Hindi-dubbed version of the Hollywood supernatural horror Insidious: Out of the Further in the theaters. Here's the list of films releasing in the theaters and OTT this week.

3 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week



1. 7 Dogs



Cast : Ahmed Ezz, Karim Abdel Aziz, Monica Bellucci, Tara Emad, Sandy Bella, Max Huang, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Nasser Al-Qasabi

: Ahmed Ezz, Karim Abdel Aziz, Monica Bellucci, Tara Emad, Sandy Bella, Max Huang, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Nasser Al-Qasabi Directors : Bilall Fallah, Adil El Arbi

: Bilall Fallah, Adil El Arbi Genre : Action Thriller

: Action Thriller Release Date : August 21, 2026

: August 21, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

The plot revolves around a bad deed centered around an international crime and a dangerous threat which is about to spread across the Middle East. The film is about how 2 people from different backgrounds come together to solve the big issue.

2. Insidious: Out of the Further



Cast : Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, and Lin Shaye

: Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, and Lin Shaye Director : Jacob Chase

: Jacob Chase Genre : Supernatural Horror

: Supernatural Horror Language : Hindi-dubbed version

: Hindi-dubbed version Release Date : August 21, 2026

: August 21, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

In Insidious: Out of the Further, Amelia Eve stars as Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in who discovers she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious universe. When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers an ability that changes everything: she doesn’t just enter The Further, she can bring what lives there back to the real world. Once the demons realize her power, our world becomes their playground.

3. Welcome To The Jungle



Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueliene Fernandez

Director: Ahmed Khan

Release Date: August 21, 2026

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the beloved Welcome franchise, coming a decade after the 2015 comedy movie, Welcome Back. It features a massive ensemble cast and promises a chaotic, adventure-filled laughter riot. According to several online reports, the Akshay Kumar starrer will be streaming on JioHotstar from August 21.

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ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal film to launch on June 11 at grand event