3 Hindi Films Releasing This Week in Theaters: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein to Gustaakh Ishq
Are you wondering what to watch from Hindi cinema this week? Here’s a list of movies releasing.
Hindi cinema is lining up some interesting releases this week that you can enjoy in theaters. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of movies you should check out.
3 Hindi films releasing in theaters this week
1. Tere Ishk Mein
- Cast: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, Prakash Raj, Maahir Mohiuddin, Sushil Dahiya
- Director: Aanand L. Rai
- Genre: Romantic Musical Action
- Runtime: 2 hours and 6 minutes
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
After the success of Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, Dhanush and director Aanand L. Rai reunite for a new romantic action film titled Tere Ishk Mein, with Kriti Sanon playing the leading lady.
The movie tells the story of Shankar, a wild and unhinged young man who falls in love with Mukti during their college years. Set against the backdrop of Benaras, the film explores their intense and explosive romance and how love can break, hurt, and change lives forever, whether for the better or worse.
2. Me No Pause Me Play
- Cast: Kamya Punjabi, Deepshikha Nagpal, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Karan Singh Chhabra, Sudha Chandran, Aman Verma
- Director: Samar K Mukherjee
- Genre: Social Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
Me No Pause Me Play is a social drama that tells the empowering story of three different women who must navigate life and rediscover their identities as they experience menopause.
The heartwarming narrative highlights the challenges and social stigma surrounding this natural phase of life.
3. Gustaakh Ishq
- Cast: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharib Hashmi
- Director: Vibhu Puri
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
Gustaakh Ishq is a romantic drama centered around the life of Nawabuddin, a young man who arrives at Urdu poet Ajiz's home to learn the art of shayari. During his stay, he develops feelings for Ajiz's daughter, Minni, and the two form a romantic bond.
Set against the backdrop of Old Delhi and the kothis of Punjab, this classic love story takes unexpected turns when misunderstandings threaten the couple's relationship. Whether they overcome these challenges or fall victim to fate forms the crux of the narrative.
These Hindi movies are among the top choices to watch in theaters this week. Additionally, several interesting regional films have also been released on OTT platforms.
