3 Hindi Movies Releasing In Theaters This Week: Charak- Fair of Faith, Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya to Hasee Toh Phasee

1. Charak: Fair of Faith

Cast: Anjali Patil, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan, Sahidur Rahaman

Director: Shieladitya Moulik

Genre: Thriller

Release Date: March 6, 2026

Charak: Fair of Faith is set against the backdrop of the Charak Mela. Backed by Sudipto Sen, the dark and gripping drama highlights the dark side of traditions and customs that blur the line between right and wrong. “Jab vishwas sawaal ban jaaye, tab shuru hoti hai CHARAK ki kahani. Set against the backdrop of an age-old ritual of endurance, CHARAK unfolds a powerful story where belief is tested, truth seeks a voice, and courage challenges the unquestioned,” revealed the makers.

2. Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya

Cast: Jatin Sarna, Madhurima Roy, Pranay Pachauri

Director: Vikas Arora

Genre: Romance

Release date: March 6, 2026

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya is a romantic tale about two people, madly in love with each other. But their love life takes a tragic turn after the entry of a charming man. While the deep emotions can move the audience to tears, it will also make them realise that love finds its way through pain.

3. Hasee Toh Phasee

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena, Neena Kulkarni

Director: Vinil Mathew

Genre: Romantic comedy

Release date: March 6, 2026

Hasee Toh Phasee is a commercially successful movie that was first released in 2014. After its successful first innings, the heartwarming entertainer is set to release in cinemas again this week.

