3 Hindi movies releasing in theaters this week: Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run, Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani

We have stepped into another entertaining month of 2026. From the looks of it, February seems to have a good line-up of movies making their way to cinemas. We kick-start the week with Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s Vadh 2, followed by the epic family entertainer Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run and lastly, we have Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani, starring Eshitta Singh and Sanjay Bishnoi.

Hindi movies releasing in theaters this week:

1. Vadh 2

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta

Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu

Genre: Crime thriller

Release date: February 6, 2026

After receiving positive reviews for the 2022 movie, Vadh, the makers are returning with its sequel, Vadh 2. This time, it's going to be dark and gritty as Shambhunath Mishra (Sanjay Mishra) and Manju Mishra (Neena Gupta) join hands to partake in another criminal conspiracy. This time, the lead actors will be joined by Kumud Mishra, Shilpa Shukla, Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra, and Yogita Bihani.

2. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run

Cast: Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Vidisha Srivastava, Shubhangi Atre

Director: Shashank Bali

Genre: Comedy

Release date: February 6, 2026

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! is a famous TV show that’s been entertaining the audience for years. Given its popularity, the makers decided to bring the experience to the big screen with the theatrical debut of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run this week. The comedy drama will also see Ravi Kishan and Mukesh Tiwari in action.

3. Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani

Cast: Eshitta Siingh, Sanjay Bishnoi

Director: Rudra Jadon

Genre: Romantic drama

Release date: February 6, 2026

In Rudra Jason’s Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani, Pinaki (a manhole cleaner) and Mariyam’s (a vegetable vendor) love story blooms during their daily commute in a local train. But things take a thrilling turn when the lady unexpectedly stops meeting her lover as usual. In the mid to find his ladylove, the man embarks on a dangerous mission.

Next week, we have Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gaurav’s Tu Yaa Main, followed by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s O' Romeo.

