3 Hindi Movies Releasing in Theatres This Week: Aamir Khan's Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos to Pulkit Samrat's Rahu Ketu

2026 opened up on an emotional and patriotic note with movies like Ikkis taking over big screens. As we step into the second week of January, there’s an interesting line-up of movies that are waiting to be released in cinemas. From Aamir Khan’s production venture, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, to Pulkit Samrat-led Rahu Ketu, there’s something for everyone. Check it out!

1. Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos

Cast: Vir Das, Mona Singh, Mithila Pakar, Imran Khan, Aamir Khan

Director: Vir Das

Release date: January 16, 2026

Starting up with Aamir Khan’s production, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos. The upcoming comic caper is led by comedian-actor Vir Das, who is also directing it. Playing an interesting, multi-layered role, the wannabe international spy returns to his Indian roots to solve a mystery. He will be channelizing his inner comedian to make the audience go gaga over his criminally funny storyline set in Goa.

An ensemble cast including Mona Singh and Mithila Palkar will add to the drama and fun. But all eyes are on Imran Khan, who will be making his comeback to the big screen. Having said that, Aamir will also make a cameo with a spirited role.

2. Rahu Ketu

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, Chunky Panday, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha, Amit Sial, Sumit Gulati

Director: Vipul Vig

Release date: January 16, 2026

Up next is another comedy movie, penned and directed by Vipul Vig. Rahu Ketu marks the return of the Fukrey duo, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, along with an impressive cast of actors. The two funny characters, born from writer Churu Lal's magical notebook, set on a voyage to retrieve it from the crafty Meenu Taxi.

While the protagonists embark on a chaotic journey in the comedy adventure film, the audience can sit back, relax, and have a good laugh. Bankrolled by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Suraj Singh, and Varsha Kukreja, the entertainer is set to release this coming Friday.

3. One Two Cha Cha Chaa

Cast: Ashutosh Rana, Lalit Prabhakar, Anantvijay Joshi, Harsh Mayar, Nyrraa M Banerji, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashok Pathak, Chittranjan Giri

Director: Abhishek Raj and Rajneesh Thakur

Release date: January 16, 2026

One Two Cha Cha Chaa is another chaotic, laugh-riot making its big screen debut on January 16, 2026. The upcoming action-adventure comedy film guarantees high-voltage drama on the big screen.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 6 Hindi Movies Releasing in January 2026 in Theaters: Border 2, Happy Patel and more