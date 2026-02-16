3 Hindi movies releasing this week in theaters: Do Deewane Seher Mein to Assi and Veer Murarbaji: The Battle of Purandar

We have officially stepped into the third week of February, and it’s going to be as dramatic as it could get. From Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s love story, Do Deewane Seher Mein, to Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama, Assi, three new Hindi movies will be hitting cinemas this week. Read on to know more about them.

Hindi movies releasing in cinemas this week:

1. Do Deewane Seher Mein

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Viraj

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Genre: Romantic drama

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Do Deewane Seher Mein is a perfect love story of an imperfect couple. While one has issues with his pronunciation, the other one is here to change the world. Despite having a turbulent start, they finally fall for each other.

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Raincorp Media, and Bhansali Productions, the movie is all you could wish for this Valentine’s week. Sharing more about the film, the makers wrote, “Har love story perfect nahi hoti, kuch iss seher jaisi khubsurat bhi hoti hain! It’s time to be a part of an isq-bhari kahani!”

2. Assi

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Genre: Courtroom drama

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Taapsee Pannu is returning with another thrilling courtroom drama, Assi. The movie highlights an important issue: the rising rape cases in the country. Pannu dons the black coat to fight for the rights of women and the prosecution of the culprit. The gripping film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha.

3. Veer Murarbaji: The Battle of Purandar

Cast: Ankit Mohan, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Santosh Juvekar, Tanishaa, Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sajjad Delafrooz, Harish Dudhade, Elakshi Morey

Director: Ajay Arekar, Anirudh Arekar

Genre: Historical, drama

Release Date: February 19, 2026

Produced by Bhausaheb Arekar, Veer Murarbaji: The Battle of Purandar is an upcoming historical drama film set in the year 1665. It showcases how the courageous Murarbaji Deshpande locked horns with Diler Khan with his 700 elite Maratha soldiers.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 8 Hindi Movies Releasing in February 2026 in Theaters: Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo to Shanaya Kapoor starrer Tu Yaa Main