3 Hindi OTT Releases This Week: Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar, Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia’s Jab Khuli Kitaab to Divya Dutta’s Chiraiya

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to marital abuse.

This week, two films and a web series are making their way to OTT. While Anil Kapoor is set to wear the shoes of a retired soldier, Divya Dutta stars in a hard-hitting web show. Read on to know more.

1. Subedaar

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, Faisal Malik

Director: Suresh Triveni

Where to watch: Prime Video India

When to watch: March 5, 2026

Produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni, Subedaar is the tale of an ex-fauji, Arjun Maurya, who grapples with the reality of life as a civilian. After fighting for the nation, the soldier must battle the enemies of society to protect his family and his city. The powerful masala action-drama is set to debut on OTT this week.

2. Jab Khuli Kitaab

Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana, Samir Soni, Manasi Parekh, Nauheed Cyrusi, Devyani Ratanpal

Director: Saurabh Shukla

Where to watch: Zee5

When to watch: March 6, 2026

Gopal is an elderly man who lives a silent life after his wife, Anusuya, is put on life support. But after spending a significant time in bed, his wife finally regains consciousness. But her return opens a can of worms that makes him question his marriage of five decades. “Chaos and buried emotions force them to face love and forgiveness as he furiously seeks divorce,” revealed the makers. The family drama is bankrolled by Naren Kumar, Saurabh Shukla, Mahesh Korade, Sameer Nair, and Deepak Segal.

3. Chiraiya

Cast: Divya Dutta, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi

Director: Shashant Shah

Where to watch: JioHotstar

When to watch: March 6, 2026

Chiraiya is a hard-hitting series that questions the morals of society that fails to protect its women. It revolves around marital abuse and a wife’s fight against the system that conveniently ignores a female’s consent in a marriage. Chiraiya is backed by SVF Entertainment.

Apart from these, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Sethupathi’s Gandhi Talks will also release on March 6, 2026. The movie will make its debut on Zee5 in Hindi and Tamil languages.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

