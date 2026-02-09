3 Hindi OTT Releases This Week: Mona Singh's Kohrra Season 2 to Rajeev Khandelwal's Amar Vishwas

The second week of February is going to be promising for cinema buffs. With multiple big-screen releases, there are some web shows and films that will also make their way to OTT. The second season of Kohrra is all set to make its debut on a popular streaming platform, followed by Rajeev Khandelwal’s upcoming web series, Amar Vishwas. Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra’s Ikkis is also expected to be available online. Read on for more details!

1. Kohrra Season 2

Cast: Barun Sobti, Mona Singh

Genre: Crime thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

When to watch: February 11, 2026

After the success of Kohrra Season 1, Barun Sobti is reprising his role of Assistant Sub-Inspector of police Amarpal Jasjit Garundi in Kohrra Season 2. This time, he is joined by Mona Singh, playing Sub Inspector Dhanwant Kaur. Together, the cops investigate the killing of Preet Bajwa. As they dig deep into the investigation, multiple new crimes surface, pushing them into a dark hole. Will they be able to find the culprit while juggling their problematic personal lives? Watch Kohrra 2 on Netflix this week to find out.

2. Amar Vishwas

Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal, Ravi Behl, Aamir Ali and Barkha Bisht

Genre: Crime thriller

Where to watch: Amazon MX Player

When to Watch: February 11, 2026

The upcoming crime thriller follows the life of an accomplished and wealthy lawyer who fights cases for the underprivileged. In Amar Vishwas, the attorney is morally conflicted when he has to fight a case against his own mentor to protect the right of women who are exploited by a shady entertainment businessman. In director Shashant Shah’s series, Amar turns Sherlock and digs deep into investigating the case to defend his client.

3. Ikkis

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia

Genre: War biopic

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ikkis marks Agastya Nanda’s debut in commercial cinema and late actor Dharmendra’s final movie. According to OTT Play, the film will be available for rental on Prime Video on February 12, 2026. Two weeks later, on February 26, 2026, Sriram Raghavan’s movie will be made available for free to all. However, the team hasn’t released any official statements yet.

