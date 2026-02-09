3 Hindi OTT Releases This Week: Mona Singh's Kohrra Season 2 to Rajeev Khandelwal's Amar Vishwas
This week, multiple web shows are making their way into OTT. From Amar Vishwas to Kohrra 2, there's something for everyone.
The second week of February is going to be promising for cinema buffs. With multiple big-screen releases, there are some web shows and films that will also make their way to OTT. The second season of Kohrra is all set to make its debut on a popular streaming platform, followed by Rajeev Khandelwal’s upcoming web series, Amar Vishwas. Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra’s Ikkis is also expected to be available online. Read on for more details!
1. Kohrra Season 2
- Cast: Barun Sobti, Mona Singh
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Where to watch: Netflix
- When to watch: February 11, 2026
After the success of Kohrra Season 1, Barun Sobti is reprising his role of Assistant Sub-Inspector of police Amarpal Jasjit Garundi in Kohrra Season 2. This time, he is joined by Mona Singh, playing Sub Inspector Dhanwant Kaur. Together, the cops investigate the killing of Preet Bajwa. As they dig deep into the investigation, multiple new crimes surface, pushing them into a dark hole. Will they be able to find the culprit while juggling their problematic personal lives? Watch Kohrra 2 on Netflix this week to find out.
2. Amar Vishwas
- Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal, Ravi Behl, Aamir Ali and Barkha Bisht
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Where to watch: Amazon MX Player
- When to Watch: February 11, 2026
The upcoming crime thriller follows the life of an accomplished and wealthy lawyer who fights cases for the underprivileged. In Amar Vishwas, the attorney is morally conflicted when he has to fight a case against his own mentor to protect the right of women who are exploited by a shady entertainment businessman. In director Shashant Shah’s series, Amar turns Sherlock and digs deep into investigating the case to defend his client.
3. Ikkis
- Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia
- Genre: War biopic
- Director: Sriram Raghavan
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Ikkis marks Agastya Nanda’s debut in commercial cinema and late actor Dharmendra’s final movie. According to OTT Play, the film will be available for rental on Prime Video on February 12, 2026. Two weeks later, on February 26, 2026, Sriram Raghavan’s movie will be made available for free to all. However, the team hasn’t released any official statements yet.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
ALSO READ: Aavesham 2 Update: Fahadh Faasil reveals sequel out in 2027 or 2028; Actor to play villain in Mammootty's Patriot