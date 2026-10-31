31 New Releases in Theaters, OTT for November 2026: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Ramayana Part 1, Suriya’s Scene to Godzilla Minus Zero

November 2026 still has several exciting, entertaining releases in theaters and on OTT platforms. If you are planning to check out any of them, here is a list of upcoming titles to look at.

31 New Releases to Check Out in Theaters and OTT for November 2026

1. Ramayana Part 1

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor , Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal

, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 5, 2026

Ramayana: Part 1 follows Prince Rama, who is sent into a 14-year exile along with Sita and Lakshmana. Their forest journey takes a dramatic turn when Ravana, the king of Lanka, abducts Sita, setting the stage for an epic battle between good and evil.

2. Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana , Sharvari, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak

, Sharvari, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 27, 2026

Yeh Prem Mol Liya follows two best friends whose deep bond gradually blossoms into love. However, a single lie leads to misunderstandings, testing their relationship and understanding.

3. Gunmaaster G9

Cast: Emraan Hashmi , Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana.

, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana. Director: Aditya Datt

Aditya Datt Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 27, 2026

Gunmaaster G9 follows Eshwar, a dairy farmer leading a double life as Agent G9. When his loved ones, including Aarti, come under threat, he must unleash his dangerous side to protect them.

4. Party Animals

Cast: Viraj Ghelani, Arjun Tanwar, Soundous Moufakir, Kamlesh Sawant

Viraj Ghelani, Arjun Tanwar, Soundous Moufakir, Kamlesh Sawant Director: Ravi Chhabriya

Ravi Chhabriya Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 20, 2026

Party Animals follows childhood friends who reunite in Mumbai for a night out that quickly spirals out of control into chaos.

5. Scene

Cast: Suriya , Naslen, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Anandraj, Lal

, Naslen, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Anandraj, Lal Director: Jithu Madhavan

Jithu Madhavan Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 6, 2026

Scene follows Inbaraj, a rebellious officer forced to reopen an unresolved case with a chaotic and unpredictable team. Their investigation unfolds into a fast-paced mix of dark comedy and unexpected twists.

6. Mookuthi Amman 2

Cast: Nayanthara , Regena Cassandrra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Yogi Babu

, Regena Cassandrra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Yogi Babu Director: Sundar C

Sundar C Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 6, 2026

Mookuthi Amman 2 follows the divine return of Mookuthi Amman, who rises to protect a young prince and confront powerful dark forces. Spanning two timelines, the mythological fantasy blends ancient conflicts with a present-day story of a timid policewoman discovering her true identity as Mahasakthi.

7. Bhogi

Cast: Sharwanand , Anupama Parameswaran, Dimple Hayathi

, Anupama Parameswaran, Dimple Hayathi Director: Sampath Nandi

Sampath Nandi Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 12, 2026

Bhogi follows Kammari Ganga, a rustic blacksmith living in the fictional village of Boggula Gutta, where powerful landlords oppress the villagers. When Ganga is taken away by the local landholders, he rises against the feudal order, leading a rebellion to fight for his village and its people.

8. ENE Repeat

Cast: Vishwak Sen , Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Srinath Maganti

, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Srinath Maganti Director: Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 19, 2026

ENE Repeat follows Vivek and his friends as they reunite years after their Goa misadventure for a new journey. As they navigate fresh life challenges, impulsive plans, and unexpected escapades, the group finds itself caught in another round of chaos.

9. OM Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood

Cast: Dhanush , Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela

, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela Director: Rajkumar Periasamy

Rajkumar Periasamy Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 20, 2026

OM: Chapter 1 follows 20 woodcutters captured in a mysterious forest amid an illegal red sandalwood operation. Officer Nithya Reddy leads Operation OM to uncover the network behind the trade.

10. Aakasamlo Oka Tara

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan , Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika

, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika Director: Pavan Sadineni

Pavan Sadineni Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 20, 2026

Aakasamlo Oka Tara follows Kalpana, a brilliant student from a rural village who dreams of becoming an astronaut despite societal restrictions and family pressures. After marrying Krishna, she finds an unwavering supporter in him, as he helps her pursue her education and overcome obstacles on her journey to fulfil her dream.

11. Mysaa

Cast: Rashmika Mandanna , Samuthirakani, Easwari Rao, Praveen Dacharam

, Samuthirakani, Easwari Rao, Praveen Dacharam Director: Rawindra Pulle

Rawindra Pulle Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 27, 2026

Mysaa follows a fierce woman from the tribal community whose life takes a tragic turn when her people come under threat. Presumed to have passed away, she returns with a determination to protect her community and avenge her loved ones.

12. Sathyavan Savithiri

Cast: Keerthy Suresh , Mysskin, Charukesh M, Bala Saravanan, Shilpa Manjunath, Deepa Shankar

, Mysskin, Charukesh M, Bala Saravanan, Shilpa Manjunath, Deepa Shankar Director: Praveen S. Vijaay

Praveen S. Vijaay Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 20, 2026

Sathyavan Savithiri follows a young official who takes up a matter involving her husband, only to find herself fighting against her own senior, who defends the opposing side.

13. Cosmic Samson

Cast: Sandeep Pradeep , Miya George, Mukesh, Alphonse Puthren, Althaf Salim

, Miya George, Mukesh, Alphonse Puthren, Althaf Salim Director: Abhijith Joseph

Abhijith Joseph Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 27, 2026

From the makers of Minnal Murali, Cosmic Samson follows a pizza delivery agent whose ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when he is drawn into a mysterious fantasy world, taking him on an extraordinary superhero journey.

14. Bachelor Party D'eux

Cast: Naslen, Kunchacko Boban , Soubin Shahir, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Tovino Thomas, Shine Tom Chacko

Naslen, , Soubin Shahir, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Tovino Thomas, Shine Tom Chacko Director: Amal Neerad

Amal Neerad Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 19, 2026

Bachelor Party D’eux is a spiritual successor to his 2012 cult-classic film Bachelor Party. It is expected to carry forward the same high-octane energy, sharp style, and dark humor with a new cast.

15. Godzilla Minus Zero

Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Yuki Yamada

Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Yuki Yamada Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Takashi Yamazaki Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 20, 2026 (Tentative)

Godzilla Minus Zero follows period Japan as a new three-headed monster, King Ghidorah, emerges and unleashes destruction across the country. As conventional weapons prove ineffective, Godzilla resurfaces, prompting officers to devise a plan to pit the two powerful creatures against each other.

Meanwhile, former kamikaze pilot Kōichi Shikishima finds himself drawn into the crisis once again, struggling between his duty and his responsibilities towards his family.

16. A Dog's Perfect Christmas

Cast: Dennis Quaid , Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Thomas Haden Church (voice)

, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Thomas Haden Church (voice) Director: Cathryn Michon

Cathryn Michon Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 4, 2026

Narrated by a sage basset hound, the film follows the Goss family as they struggle to reconnect two years after the loss of the mother. When a stray puppy without a collar named Winstead enters their lives, the dogs try to bring the fractured family back together in time for Christmas Eve.

17. The Cat in the Hat

Cast: Bill Hader , Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Xochitl Gomez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera

, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Xochitl Gomez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera Director(s): Erica Rivinoja, Alessandro Carloni

Erica Rivinoja, Alessandro Carloni Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 6, 2026

The Cat in the Hat follows the mischievous feline as he takes on a final assignment to cheer up siblings Gabby and Sebastian, who are struggling to adjust to life in a new town, in a mission that could save his job.

18. I Play Rocky

Cast: Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, Matt Dillon, PJ Byrne, Toby Kebbell

Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, Matt Dillon, PJ Byrne, Toby Kebbell Director: Peter Farrelly

Peter Farrelly Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 20, 2026

I Play Rocky follows Sylvester Stallone’s struggles to establish himself as an actor in Hollywood. Facing financial difficulties and repeated setbacks, he finds inspiration in an underdog boxing match and writes the screenplay for Rocky. Determined to play the lead himself, Stallone fights to bring his vision to the screen, eventually turning his dream into a cinematic success.

19. Ebenezer

Cast: Johnny Depp , Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Ian McKellen

, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Ian McKellen Director: Ti West

Ti West Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 13, 2026

Ebenezer follows a miserly businessman in Victorian London who embarks on a supernatural journey through his past, present, and future. As he confronts his life choices, Ebenezer Scrooge gets a chance to redeem himself and discover the true meaning of life.

20. Guarding Stars

Cast: Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki , Andie MacDowell, Walker Hayes, Noah LaLonde

Leighton Meester, , Andie MacDowell, Walker Hayes, Noah LaLonde Director: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 18, 2026

Guarding Stars follows a bodyguard hired to protect a popular action star during the holiday season. To keep the actor's family from worrying, the two pretend to be in a relationship while navigating an unexpected romance and dealing with a stalker posing a security threat.

21. Hexed

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld , Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, Walton Goggins, Tracey Ullman

, Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, Walton Goggins, Tracey Ullman Director: Fawn Veerasunthorn, Jason Hand

Fawn Veerasunthorn, Jason Hand Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 27, 2026

Hexed follows Billie, an impulsive teenager who discovers magical abilities after being expelled from school. Alongside her cautious mother, Alice, she enters the mysterious realm of witches called Hexe, where they uncover secrets about their family's past.

22. Focker-In-Law

Cast: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Ariana Grande

Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Director: John Hamburg

John Hamburg Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 25, 2026

Focker-In-Law is the 4th instalment in the franchise, which follows Greg Focker as he faces his own share of family scrutiny when his son Henry introduces his new girlfriend, Olivia. As Henry plans to propose, Greg grows suspicious of Olivia, leading to awkward confrontations and hilarious family chaos, while Jack Byrnes returns to his familiar surveillance tactics.

23. How to Rob a Bank

Cast: Nicholas Hoult , Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai

, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai Director: David Leitch

David Leitch Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 13, 2026

How to Rob a Bank follows a crew of robbers who have been using social media to document heists that they have pulled off, leading to pursuit by the officers.

24. Ghost Soldier

Cast: Jim Caviezel, Olivia Thirlby, Beau Knapp

Jim Caviezel, Olivia Thirlby, Beau Knapp Director: William Eubank

William Eubank Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 11, 2026

Ghost Soldier follows Henry "Fitz" Fitzgerald, a former officer living off the grid in Wyoming. When a powerful asset management company attempts to seize ranch land and water resources through corrupt means, Fitz steps in to protect his neighbours and their properties.

25. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Lawrence , Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson

Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, , Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 20, 2026

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before the first film and follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy as he is selected for the 50th Hunger Games. As part of the Second Quarter Quell, each district must send twice the usual number of tributes, making the deadly competition even more challenging.

26. Blade Runner 2099

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer , Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben

Michelle Yeoh, , Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben Creator: Silka Luisa

Silka Luisa Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: November 25, 2026

Blade Runner 2099 is set in a dystopian Los Angeles where Replicants hold power and humans have become second-class citizens. The story follows Olwen, an ageing Replicant Blade Runner, who teams up with Cora, a human posing as a Replicant, to track down a group of rogue Replicants.

27. Bass X Machina

Cast: Brian Tyree Henry , Tati Gabrielle, Janelle Monáe, Cree Summer

, Tati Gabrielle, Janelle Monáe, Cree Summer Creator: LeSean Thomas

LeSean Thomas Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 3, 2026

Bass X Machina is set in a Steampunk West overrun by brutes, machines, and supernatural threats. It follows a father who takes it upon himself to protect his family, but his fight for justice comes with a high personal cost.

28. Fool Night

Cast: Koki Uchiyama, Minako Kotobuki, Junya Enoki, Aya Endo

Koki Uchiyama, Minako Kotobuki, Junya Enoki, Aya Endo Director: Atsuyuki Yukawa

Atsuyuki Yukawa Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 26, 2026

Fool Night is set in a dark, sunless future where humanity struggles to survive an oxygen shortage by turning people who are about to pass away into oxygen-producing plants. It follows Toshiro Kamiya, a struggling young man who considers undergoing the process to support his ailing mother.

29. The Blue Road

Cast: Son Suk Ku, Eita Nagayama, Kim Shin Rok, Choi Sung Eun

Son Suk Ku, Eita Nagayama, Kim Shin Rok, Choi Sung Eun Director: Han Jun Hee

Han Jun Hee Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 20, 2026

The Blue Road follows Kim Seok and Inose, who join forces to search a series of mysterious incidents across Tokyo and Seoul. Their search leads them to Lee Yun Ok, a Korean-Japanese businesswoman, and a complex international mystery involving cryptic messages and hidden connections.

30. Possible Love

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Zo In Sung, Cho Yeo Jeong

Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Zo In Sung, Cho Yeo Jeong Director: Lee Chang Dong

Lee Chang Dong Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 6, 2026

Possible Love follows Ho-seok, a welder who loses his job after a factory shutdown and struggles to cope with the emotional and financial fallout. When documentarian Lee Ye-ji chooses him and his wife, Mi-ok, as subjects for her next film, the couple's strained relationship, personal struggles, and unresolved emotions surface, testing their marriage and family bonds.

31. The Remarried Empress

Cast: Shin Min A, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Se Young

Shin Min A, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Se Young Director: Cho Su Won

Cho Su Won Where to watch: JioHotstar (Hulu)

JioHotstar (Hulu) Streaming Date: November 4, 2026

The Remarried Empress follows Empress Navier, whose world turns upside down when her husband demands separation to marry his mistress.

Determined to protect her position, she forms an alliance with the mysterious Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom and sets out to reclaim her throne while navigating the palace and unexpected romance.

The above-mentioned films and shows are just some of the top new releases to watch in theaters and OTT this month.

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