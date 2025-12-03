38 Films releasing in theaters this December 2025: Ikkis, Vrusshabha, Marty Supreme and Avatar Fire and Ash
Romance, comedy, thrillers, and more, check out what December 2025 has in store for cinema lovers.
2025 has been a year of cinema! With countless hits and more surprises than anyone could imagine, visual content has been at the forefront. Hordes of people have gone back to watching films in theaters, enjoying their time in a room full of people who also like the art form, and this year-end does not seem to be any different. With Hindi, English, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies dropping at large, there’s something for everyone. Check out the full list of the releases this month.
1. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
A bride seeks revenge for her chaotic wedding, which gets ruined after she learns that her lover and former boss was a scammer. An attempted assassination is foiled, but her unborn child is taken hostage, leaving her in a coma. Four years later, she tries to seek revenge by setting out against all odds. A combination of the two films, this one includes uncut clips as the director initially intended.
- Cast: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah
- Director: Quentin Tarantino
- Language: English
- Genre: Action
- Release Date: December 2, 2025
2. Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Resuming a year after the happenings of the first film, where a supernatural situation broke out at the Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, Rubio continues to be in the dark thanks to the protection of her brother. The film explores the origin of the animatronic presence at the diner and the truth behind them.
- Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Wayne Knight, McKenna Grace, Teo Briones
- Director: Emma Tammi
- Language: English
- Genre: Supernatural, Horror
- Release Date: December 2, 2025
3. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
The film acts as the bridge between the Shibuya Incident Arc and the upcoming Culling Game Arc. It follows the happenings at the famed Shibuya station, which turns into a mess as it ends up veiled. Gojo Satoru’s powers are sealed away, and just as the world falls under the threat of cursed spirits, Yuta Okkotsu is given the order to execute Yuji Itadori.
- Director: Shōta Goshozono
- Language: Japanese, English
- Genre: Fantasy, Dark Thriller
- Release Date: December 2, 2025
4. Violent Rose
A young man named Vaishnav Veera sets out to protect his lover Raadhvi against the dark forces of society who threaten to separate them. As he fights hard to save their love, the emotion becomes his source of strength.
- Cast: Vaishnav Veera, Srithi Ira Allu, Venkat Kishore
- Director: Jashwanth Lucky
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Action, Romance, Thriller
- Release Date: December 2, 2025
5. Dhurandhar
The espionage film follows an Indian intelligence agent who is sent to the Lyari region of Pakistan as an undercover spy. He is on a mission to infiltrate the terrorist forces stationed there and disrupt their plans for safeguarding his country.
- Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi
- Director: Aditya Dhar
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Spy, Action, Thriller
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
6. Lockdown
A fierce lockdown puts the world on hold. Among the many people struggling to come to terms with it, a young woman finds herself keeping a major secret from everyone, including her family. As the truth struggles to spill over, she goes around seeking help, but more troubles await.
- Cast: Vidhushniya Varadhan, Anupama, Parameswaran, Revathi
- Director: A.R. Jeeva
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Mystery, Thriller
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
7. Game of Loans
A young gambler who finds it difficult to control his urges comes across two greedy men who present him with the opportunity of a lifetime. They present a game filled with traps and equally lucrative rewards to him as he tries his best to win it all.
- Cast: Nivas Adithan, Abhinay Kinger, Ester Noronha, Athwik Jalandhar, Aadhvik Zephaniah
- Director: Abhishek Leslie
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Drama, Psychological Thriller
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
8. Khajuraho Dreams
A journey from Kerala to the UNESCO heritage site at Khajuraho turns into something special as a group of friends set out on their own adventure to explore. Their road travel is anything but ordinary as they encounter situations that would test their friendship and everything they know about themselves.
- Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Aditi Ravi, Dhruvan, Chandhunadh, Raj Arjun
- Director: Manoj Vasudev
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Adventure, Slice of life
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
9. Dheeram
A series of murders shakes the peace of Calicut. Soon, as an investigator sets out to find the truth regarding a mysterious case, he learns how it may be connected to past files that have long been kept unsolved. His ethical beliefs are put into question as he comes across a grieving family.
- Cast: Reba Monica John, Vijayaraghavan, Divya Pillai, Nishanth Sagar, Aju Varghese, Indrajith Sukumaran, Roshan Basheer, Sagar Surya
- Director: Jithin T Suresh
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Mystery, Psychological, Thriller
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
10. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam
Akhanda, with his twin brother Murali Krishna, comes together to fight against evil beings. They face off against a tantric man while also juggling national interests. The legendary Aghora must channel his inner divine power to take control of the situation.
- Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Harshaali Malhotra, Aadhi Pinisetty, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Ronson Vincent, Achyuth Kumar
- Director: Boyapati Srinu
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Fantasy, Action, Drama
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
11. Pongala
Based on real-life events in the fishing community of Vypin Harbor, the story follows a bunch of people who are not well off but try their best to live life in fulfillment. However, some greed and competition step in while they try their best to realize their dreams.
- Cast: Indrans, Sampath Ram, Roshan Basheer, Baburaj, Sreenath Bhasi, Kichu Tellus, Sadiq Mohammed, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sudheer Karamana, Sohan Seenulal
- Director: AB Binil
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
12. Kalamkaval
The Kerala Police begins investigating a mysterious case in the small town of Kottayikonam, which soon reveals many big secrets. One by one, more issues are uncovered as they come across unexpected clues. With many unknowns and the threat of severe crimes floating to the surface, they must reach to the bottom of it all.
- Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan
- Director: Jithin K. Jose
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Neo-noir, Crime, Thriller
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
13. Kempu Haladi Hasiru
A young but ambitious supermarket employee dreams of becoming rich. However, after doing so, he continues to remain humble and connected to his longtime friends. Even as a mastermind learns of his presence and he risks losing it all, the protagonist must stand tall with his acquaintances and live through the trials.
- Cast: Srihan Deepak, Divya Suresh, Shailashree Mulki, Aravind Bolar, Vijay Kumar Chindodi
- Director: Mani AJ Karthikeyan
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Comedy, Thriller
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
14. Maarnami
The art of Hulivesha, the traditional tiger dance in Mangaluru, a small coastal town of Karnataka, becomes the entire identity of Chetu. Traditions rule his life, and even as he faces personal tragedy, he must choose between his love and long-standing dedication to the craft.
- Cast: Ritvvikk Mathad, Chaithra J. Achar, Prakash Thuminad, Sonu Gowda, Jyothish Shetty, Suman
- Director: Rishith Shetty
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Family Thriller Drama
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
15. Dharmam
A man named Karimuttu is deeply in love but must battle the lower and upper caste people in his orthodox village to fulfil his wish of being with his partner.
- Cast: Sai Shashi Kumar, Viranika Shetty, Ashok Hegde, Bheeshma Ramaiah, S K Ramakrishna
- Director: Nagamukha Akki Alur
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Crime, Thriller
- Release Date: December 5, 2025
16. Rachel
A young woman, born in the house of a butcher, gets visions from her past. She recalls the time when she was done an injustice to, and her blood boils. She begins planning revenge and lets her emotions lead her next steps, deciding to take down anything that arrives in her path.
- Cast: Honey Rose, Baburaj, Roshan Basheer, Vineeth Thattil David, Baiju Ezhupunna, Jaffer Idukki, Joji, Salim Kumar, Dinesh Prabhakar
- Director: Anandini Bala
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller
- Release Date: December 6, 2025
17. The Devil
Darshan plays the protagonist who gets entangled in a political mess. As tragedy threatens to befall his life and disrupt his romance, he must seek vengeance.
- Cast: Darshan, Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, Sharmiela Mandre
- Director: Prakash
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Action
- Release Date: December 11, 2025
18. Mowgli
A tribal man named Kittu falls in love with a deaf and mute woman. However, forest officers threaten to uproot their relationship. They must now escape while being hunted down in a cat-and-mouse-like chase.
- Cast: Roshan Kanakala, Sakshi Mhadolkar, Bandi Saroj Kumar
- Director: Sandeep Raj
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Romantic, Action, Drama
- Release Date: December 12, 2025
19. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
A man secretly marries three different women who follow separate faiths. He is now on the verge of marrying a fourth, when a police officer catches whiff of his wrongdoings and tries to catch him in the act.
- Cast: Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Parul Gulati
- Director: Anukalp Goswami
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Release Date: December 12, 2025
20. Bha. Bha. Ba
Three people are pushed into a chaotic situation. As time travel, astrology, and fraud step into the picture, betrayals rule the individuals’ own personal agendas, which eventually become public affairs.
- Cast: Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mohanlal, Sandy, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Siddharth Bharathan, Ashokan, Redin Kingsley
- Director: Dhananjay Shankar
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Action, Comedy
- Release Date: December 18, 2025
21. LIK: Love Insurance Kompany
Set in 2040, the futuristic story follows a man who time-travels to when love is used as a commodity. As a firm believer in love at first sight, he must fight against a company that weaponizes the emotion to provide insurance against it.
- Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah, Krithi Shetty, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anandaraj Sunil Reddy
- Director: Vignesh Shivan
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Science Fiction, Romantic, Comedy
- Release Date: December 18, 2025
22. Avatar: Fire and Ash
Jake and Neytiri are trying to come to terms with the passing of Neteyam. However, it’s been a year since, and they now have to face off against a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe, the Mangkwan clan. Nicknamed the Ash People, they have joined hands with Quaritch and are trying to take over Pandora.
- Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr.
- Director: James Cameron
- Language: English
- Genre: Science Fiction
- Release Date: December 19, 2025
23. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The famed characters of the cartoon SpongeBob return for an exciting run as the titular star challenges the deepest parts of the ocean to follow the Flying Dutchman. He takes on the quest to prove his strength to Mr. Krabs.
- Cast: Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Ice Spice, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, Regina Hall, Mark Hamill
- Director: Derek Drymon
- Language: English
- Genre: Animated, Adventure, Comedy
- Release Date: December 19, 2025
24. Is This Thing On?
Alex and Tess have been married for a long time, but they have since amicably separated. However, their relationship is far from over, as two kids (boys) and lots of memories persist. As he begins to explore his new hobby, they come together in unknown ways and learn more about each other.
- Cast: Arnett, Laura Dern, Cooper, Andra Day, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds
- Director: Bradley Cooper
- Language: English
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release Date: December 19, 2025
25. Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi
Durlabh Prasad is a widower quietly living his life and ready to marry off his son when the time comes. However, his teenage child has other plans as he places the condition of getting his father to marry for the second time before tying the knot himself.
- Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Vyom Yadav, Mahima Chaudhry
- Director: Siddhant Raj Singh
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Comedy, Family, Romantic
- Release Date: December 19, 2025
26. Anaconda
Doug and Griff are two ambitious friends with adventure leading their decisions. Wanting to try on something new, they challenge the Amazon to create a remake of the 1997 film Anaconda. Unbeknownst to them, a real-life long and deadly anaconda awaits their arrival, and wreaks havoc on their plans.
- Cast: Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, Selton Mello
- Director: Tom Gormican
- Language: English
- Genre: Action, Comedy, Horror
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
27. Marty Supreme
Marty Mauser is an aspiring ping pong player in the 1950s. As he takes on the role of popularizing the sport he wishes to be the best at, he faces personal and professional hurdles, trying to overcome them all. When money becomes scarce, he turns to unconventional ways to keep himself floating, eventually getting caught in pickles many times. It is said to be loosely inspired by the life story of table tennis star Marty Reisman.
- Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher
- Director: Josh Safdie
- Language: English
- Genre: Sports, Drama, Comedy
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
28. The Testament of Ann Lee
Ann Lee is unlike your regular religious preacher. She believes in gender equality and promotes communal living alongside dedicating devotion time in one’s life. Stricken by personal tragedy, she comes out in 18th-century America and England as a visionary spiritual leader, trying to form herself a team of followers. However, her unconventional ways soon land her in trouble with the long-standing beliefs of the country.
- Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Abbott, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, Jamie Bogyo, David Cale
- Director: Mona Fastvold
- Language: English
- Genre: Historical, Musical, Drama
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
29. Song Sung Blue
Based on the true story of Mike and Claire Sardina, who formed a Neil Diamond tribute band where he played as Lightning and she as Thunder, in the 1980s, the film explores how two people, though led by unfortunate circumstances, can learn to fall in love and celebrate life.
- Cast: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi
- Director: Craig Brewer
- Language: English
- Genre: Biographical, Musical, Drama
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
30. Ikkis
Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a bold soldier of the Indian Army and the youngest recipient of the highest honor awarded, Param Vir Chakra, forms the lead character of the story. The film centers around his participation in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, which took his life, and the moments leading up to it. It aims to capture the courage and sacrifice that stood at the forefront of the Indian force, which took on its foes in the unrelenting war.
- Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, Deepak Dobriyal, Asrani
- Director: Sriram Raghavan
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Biographical, War, Drama
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
31. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
A wedding planner and an author unexpectedly cross paths in Croatia, where they lock heads but eventually develop deeper feelings for each other. However, back in India, life isn’t the same, as traditions and families try to keep them apart. If love is able to cross all hurdles forms the crux of the story.
- Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Tiku Talsania
- Director: Sameer Vidwans
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
32. Champion
Set during the British colonization of India, Michael C. Williams must overcome all odds and confront the pre-Independence rulers of the country to channelize his gift of football, while protecting his national pride.
- Cast: Roshann Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Hyper Aadi, Santhosh Prathap
- Director: Pradeep Advaitham
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Period, Sports
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
33. Retta Thala
With Arun Vijay playing dual roles of the protagonist and the antagonist, the film promises a high-stakes power struggle within humans where shifted identities take control of a man’s life.
- Cast: Arun Vijay, Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, and Balaji Murugadoss
- Director: Kris Thirukumaran
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
34. Sarvam Maya
A young Hindu priest comes across a strange ghost that disturbs his life and puts him in trouble. He must now join hands with his friends to figure out a way away from its unrelenting presence.
- Cast: Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, Althaf Salim
- Director: Akhil Sathyan
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Romantic, Musical, Drama, Fantasy, Horror-comedy
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
35. Sirai
A police officer must transfer a prisoner from Vellore to the Sivagangai court. However, the journey is far from simple as he learns much about his new travel partner. A real-life story inspired the film.
- Cast: Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar, Ananda, Vaishaali Vijay, Ragu Esaki, Wenugopal Kesavan, Sushmitha Bhat, Rajapandi
- Director: Suresh Rajakumari
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Crime, Drama
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
36. Mark
A man named Ajay Markande becomes the target of many gangsters. He must escape them all while experiencing betrayals from some of his own, and come out alive on the other side.
- Cast: Kichcha Sudeep, Naveen Chandra, Deepshika, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Mahantesh Hiremath
- Director: Vijay Kartikeyaa
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
37. Vrusshabha
A diamond businessman and his son set out on a journey to an ancestral village; however, they come across strange visions of what were their past lives. They soon realize that they were enemies and must now work through their new relationship while dealing with their past memories.
- Cast: Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, Ali, Neha Saxena, Vinay Varma, Ramachandra Raju
- Director: Nanda Kishore
- Language: Malayalam and Telugu
- Genre: Fantasy, Action, Drama
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
38. Shambhala
Set in the 1980s, the film centers around an atheist scientist who must face off against an ancient evil after a meteoric incident unleashes it in a superstitious village. Instead of having the civilians on his side, they are forced by the power to oppose him.
- Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Archana Iyer, Swasika Vijay, Ravi Varma, Madhunanandan
- Director: Ugandhar Muni
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Supernatural, Horror, Action, Thriller
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
