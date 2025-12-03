38 Films releasing in theaters this December 2025: Ikkis, Vrusshabha, Marty Supreme and Avatar Fire and Ash

2025 has been a year of cinema! With countless hits and more surprises than anyone could imagine, visual content has been at the forefront. Hordes of people have gone back to watching films in theaters, enjoying their time in a room full of people who also like the art form, and this year-end does not seem to be any different. With Hindi, English, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies dropping at large, there’s something for everyone. Check out the full list of the releases this month.

1. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair

A bride seeks revenge for her chaotic wedding, which gets ruined after she learns that her lover and former boss was a scammer. An attempted assassination is foiled, but her unborn child is taken hostage, leaving her in a coma. Four years later, she tries to seek revenge by setting out against all odds. A combination of the two films, this one includes uncut clips as the director initially intended.

Cast: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah

Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Language: English

English Genre: Action

Action Release Date: December 2, 2025

2. Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Resuming a year after the happenings of the first film, where a supernatural situation broke out at the Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, Rubio continues to be in the dark thanks to the protection of her brother. The film explores the origin of the animatronic presence at the diner and the truth behind them.

Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Wayne Knight, McKenna Grace, Teo Briones

Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Wayne Knight, McKenna Grace, Teo Briones Director: Emma Tammi

Emma Tammi Language: English

English Genre: Supernatural, Horror

Supernatural, Horror Release Date: December 2, 2025

3. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

The film acts as the bridge between the Shibuya Incident Arc and the upcoming Culling Game Arc. It follows the happenings at the famed Shibuya station, which turns into a mess as it ends up veiled. Gojo Satoru’s powers are sealed away, and just as the world falls under the threat of cursed spirits, Yuta Okkotsu is given the order to execute Yuji Itadori.

Director: Shōta Goshozono

Shōta Goshozono Language: Japanese, English

Japanese, English Genre: Fantasy, Dark Thriller

Fantasy, Dark Thriller Release Date: December 2, 2025

4. Violent Rose

A young man named Vaishnav Veera sets out to protect his lover Raadhvi against the dark forces of society who threaten to separate them. As he fights hard to save their love, the emotion becomes his source of strength.

Cast: Vaishnav Veera, Srithi Ira Allu, Venkat Kishore

Vaishnav Veera, Srithi Ira Allu, Venkat Kishore Director: Jashwanth Lucky

Jashwanth Lucky Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action, Romance, Thriller

Action, Romance, Thriller Release Date: December 2, 2025

5. Dhurandhar

The espionage film follows an Indian intelligence agent who is sent to the Lyari region of Pakistan as an undercover spy. He is on a mission to infiltrate the terrorist forces stationed there and disrupt their plans for safeguarding his country.

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi Director: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Spy, Action, Thriller

Spy, Action, Thriller Release Date: December 5, 2025

6. Lockdown

A fierce lockdown puts the world on hold. Among the many people struggling to come to terms with it, a young woman finds herself keeping a major secret from everyone, including her family. As the truth struggles to spill over, she goes around seeking help, but more troubles await.

Cast: Vidhushniya Varadhan, Anupama, Parameswaran, Revathi

Vidhushniya Varadhan, Anupama, Parameswaran, Revathi Director: A.R. Jeeva

A.R. Jeeva Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller Release Date: December 5, 2025

7. Game of Loans

A young gambler who finds it difficult to control his urges comes across two greedy men who present him with the opportunity of a lifetime. They present a game filled with traps and equally lucrative rewards to him as he tries his best to win it all.

Cast: Nivas Adithan, Abhinay Kinger, Ester Noronha, Athwik Jalandhar, Aadhvik Zephaniah

Nivas Adithan, Abhinay Kinger, Ester Noronha, Athwik Jalandhar, Aadhvik Zephaniah Director: Abhishek Leslie

Abhishek Leslie Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Drama, Psychological Thriller

Drama, Psychological Thriller Release Date: December 5, 2025

8. Khajuraho Dreams

A journey from Kerala to the UNESCO heritage site at Khajuraho turns into something special as a group of friends set out on their own adventure to explore. Their road travel is anything but ordinary as they encounter situations that would test their friendship and everything they know about themselves.

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Aditi Ravi, Dhruvan, Chandhunadh, Raj Arjun

Arjun Ashokan, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Aditi Ravi, Dhruvan, Chandhunadh, Raj Arjun Director: Manoj Vasudev

Manoj Vasudev Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Adventure, Slice of life

Adventure, Slice of life Release Date: December 5, 2025

9. Dheeram

A series of murders shakes the peace of Calicut. Soon, as an investigator sets out to find the truth regarding a mysterious case, he learns how it may be connected to past files that have long been kept unsolved. His ethical beliefs are put into question as he comes across a grieving family.

Cast: Reba Monica John, Vijayaraghavan, Divya Pillai, Nishanth Sagar, Aju Varghese, Indrajith Sukumaran, Roshan Basheer, Sagar Surya

Reba Monica John, Vijayaraghavan, Divya Pillai, Nishanth Sagar, Aju Varghese, Indrajith Sukumaran, Roshan Basheer, Sagar Surya Director: Jithin T Suresh

Jithin T Suresh Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Mystery, Psychological, Thriller

Mystery, Psychological, Thriller Release Date: December 5, 2025

10. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Akhanda, with his twin brother Murali Krishna, comes together to fight against evil beings. They face off against a tantric man while also juggling national interests. The legendary Aghora must channel his inner divine power to take control of the situation.

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Harshaali Malhotra, Aadhi Pinisetty, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Ronson Vincent, Achyuth Kumar

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Harshaali Malhotra, Aadhi Pinisetty, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Ronson Vincent, Achyuth Kumar Director: Boyapati Srinu

Boyapati Srinu Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Fantasy, Action, Drama

Fantasy, Action, Drama Release Date: December 5, 2025

11. Pongala

Based on real-life events in the fishing community of Vypin Harbor, the story follows a bunch of people who are not well off but try their best to live life in fulfillment. However, some greed and competition step in while they try their best to realize their dreams.

Cast: Indrans, Sampath Ram, Roshan Basheer, Baburaj, Sreenath Bhasi, Kichu Tellus, Sadiq Mohammed, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sudheer Karamana, Sohan Seenulal

Indrans, Sampath Ram, Roshan Basheer, Baburaj, Sreenath Bhasi, Kichu Tellus, Sadiq Mohammed, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sudheer Karamana, Sohan Seenulal Director: AB Binil

AB Binil Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller

Action, Comedy, Thriller Release Date: December 5, 2025

12. Kalamkaval

The Kerala Police begins investigating a mysterious case in the small town of Kottayikonam, which soon reveals many big secrets. One by one, more issues are uncovered as they come across unexpected clues. With many unknowns and the threat of severe crimes floating to the surface, they must reach to the bottom of it all.

Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan

Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan Director: Jithin K. Jose

Jithin K. Jose Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Neo-noir, Crime, Thriller

Neo-noir, Crime, Thriller Release Date: December 5, 2025

13. Kempu Haladi Hasiru

A young but ambitious supermarket employee dreams of becoming rich. However, after doing so, he continues to remain humble and connected to his longtime friends. Even as a mastermind learns of his presence and he risks losing it all, the protagonist must stand tall with his acquaintances and live through the trials.

Cast: Srihan Deepak, Divya Suresh, Shailashree Mulki, Aravind Bolar, Vijay Kumar Chindodi

Srihan Deepak, Divya Suresh, Shailashree Mulki, Aravind Bolar, Vijay Kumar Chindodi Director: Mani AJ Karthikeyan

Mani AJ Karthikeyan Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Comedy, Thriller Release Date: December 5, 2025

14. Maarnami

The art of Hulivesha, the traditional tiger dance in Mangaluru, a small coastal town of Karnataka, becomes the entire identity of Chetu. Traditions rule his life, and even as he faces personal tragedy, he must choose between his love and long-standing dedication to the craft.

Cast: Ritvvikk Mathad, Chaithra J. Achar, Prakash Thuminad, Sonu Gowda, Jyothish Shetty, Suman

Ritvvikk Mathad, Chaithra J. Achar, Prakash Thuminad, Sonu Gowda, Jyothish Shetty, Suman Director: Rishith Shetty

Rishith Shetty Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Family Thriller Drama

Family Thriller Drama Release Date: December 5, 2025

15. Dharmam

A man named Karimuttu is deeply in love but must battle the lower and upper caste people in his orthodox village to fulfil his wish of being with his partner.

Cast: Sai Shashi Kumar, Viranika Shetty, Ashok Hegde, Bheeshma Ramaiah, S K Ramakrishna

Sai Shashi Kumar, Viranika Shetty, Ashok Hegde, Bheeshma Ramaiah, S K Ramakrishna Director: Nagamukha Akki Alur

Nagamukha Akki Alur Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Release Date: December 5, 2025

16. Rachel

A young woman, born in the house of a butcher, gets visions from her past. She recalls the time when she was done an injustice to, and her blood boils. She begins planning revenge and lets her emotions lead her next steps, deciding to take down anything that arrives in her path.

Cast: Honey Rose, Baburaj, Roshan Basheer, Vineeth Thattil David, Baiju Ezhupunna, Jaffer Idukki, Joji, Salim Kumar, Dinesh Prabhakar

Honey Rose, Baburaj, Roshan Basheer, Vineeth Thattil David, Baiju Ezhupunna, Jaffer Idukki, Joji, Salim Kumar, Dinesh Prabhakar Director: Anandini Bala

Anandini Bala Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Action, Drama, Thriller Release Date: December 6, 2025

17. The Devil

Darshan plays the protagonist who gets entangled in a political mess. As tragedy threatens to befall his life and disrupt his romance, he must seek vengeance.

Cast: Darshan, Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, Sharmiela Mandre

Darshan, Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, Sharmiela Mandre Director: Prakash

Prakash Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Action

Action Release Date: December 11, 2025

18. Mowgli

A tribal man named Kittu falls in love with a deaf and mute woman. However, forest officers threaten to uproot their relationship. They must now escape while being hunted down in a cat-and-mouse-like chase.

Cast: Roshan Kanakala, Sakshi Mhadolkar, Bandi Saroj Kumar

Roshan Kanakala, Sakshi Mhadolkar, Bandi Saroj Kumar Director: Sandeep Raj

Sandeep Raj Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic, Action, Drama

Romantic, Action, Drama Release Date: December 12, 2025

19. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

A man secretly marries three different women who follow separate faiths. He is now on the verge of marrying a fourth, when a police officer catches whiff of his wrongdoings and tries to catch him in the act.

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Parul Gulati

Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Parul Gulati Director: Anukalp Goswami

Anukalp Goswami Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release Date: December 12, 2025

20. Bha. Bha. Ba

Three people are pushed into a chaotic situation. As time travel, astrology, and fraud step into the picture, betrayals rule the individuals’ own personal agendas, which eventually become public affairs.

Cast: Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mohanlal, Sandy, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Siddharth Bharathan, Ashokan, Redin Kingsley

Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mohanlal, Sandy, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Siddharth Bharathan, Ashokan, Redin Kingsley Director: Dhananjay Shankar

Dhananjay Shankar Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Release Date: December 18, 2025

21. LIK: Love Insurance Kompany

Set in 2040, the futuristic story follows a man who time-travels to when love is used as a commodity. As a firm believer in love at first sight, he must fight against a company that weaponizes the emotion to provide insurance against it.

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah, Krithi Shetty, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anandaraj Sunil Reddy

Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah, Krithi Shetty, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anandaraj Sunil Reddy Director: Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Science Fiction, Romantic, Comedy

Science Fiction, Romantic, Comedy Release Date: December 18, 2025

22. Avatar: Fire and Ash

Jake and Neytiri are trying to come to terms with the passing of Neteyam. However, it’s been a year since, and they now have to face off against a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe, the Mangkwan clan. Nicknamed the Ash People, they have joined hands with Quaritch and are trying to take over Pandora.

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr. Director: James Cameron

James Cameron Language: English

English Genre: Science Fiction

Science Fiction Release Date: December 19, 2025

23. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

The famed characters of the cartoon SpongeBob return for an exciting run as the titular star challenges the deepest parts of the ocean to follow the Flying Dutchman. He takes on the quest to prove his strength to Mr. Krabs.

Cast: Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Ice Spice, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, Regina Hall, Mark Hamill

Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Ice Spice, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, Regina Hall, Mark Hamill Director: Derek Drymon

Derek Drymon Language: English

English Genre: Animated, Adventure, Comedy

Animated, Adventure, Comedy Release Date: December 19, 2025

24. Is This Thing On?

Alex and Tess have been married for a long time, but they have since amicably separated. However, their relationship is far from over, as two kids (boys) and lots of memories persist. As he begins to explore his new hobby, they come together in unknown ways and learn more about each other.

Cast: Arnett, Laura Dern, Cooper, Andra Day, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds

Arnett, Laura Dern, Cooper, Andra Day, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds Director: Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper Language: English

English Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release Date: December 19, 2025

25. Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi

Durlabh Prasad is a widower quietly living his life and ready to marry off his son when the time comes. However, his teenage child has other plans as he places the condition of getting his father to marry for the second time before tying the knot himself.

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Vyom Yadav, Mahima Chaudhry

Sanjay Mishra, Vyom Yadav, Mahima Chaudhry Director: Siddhant Raj Singh

Siddhant Raj Singh Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Comedy, Family, Romantic

Comedy, Family, Romantic Release Date: December 19, 2025

26. Anaconda

Doug and Griff are two ambitious friends with adventure leading their decisions. Wanting to try on something new, they challenge the Amazon to create a remake of the 1997 film Anaconda. Unbeknownst to them, a real-life long and deadly anaconda awaits their arrival, and wreaks havoc on their plans.

Cast: Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, Selton Mello

Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, Selton Mello Director: Tom Gormican

Tom Gormican Language: English

English Genre: Action, Comedy, Horror

Action, Comedy, Horror Release Date: December 25, 2025

27. Marty Supreme

Marty Mauser is an aspiring ping pong player in the 1950s. As he takes on the role of popularizing the sport he wishes to be the best at, he faces personal and professional hurdles, trying to overcome them all. When money becomes scarce, he turns to unconventional ways to keep himself floating, eventually getting caught in pickles many times. It is said to be loosely inspired by the life story of table tennis star Marty Reisman.

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher

Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher Director: Josh Safdie

Josh Safdie Language: English

English Genre: Sports, Drama, Comedy

Sports, Drama, Comedy Release Date: December 25, 2025

28. The Testament of Ann Lee

Ann Lee is unlike your regular religious preacher. She believes in gender equality and promotes communal living alongside dedicating devotion time in one’s life. Stricken by personal tragedy, she comes out in 18th-century America and England as a visionary spiritual leader, trying to form herself a team of followers. However, her unconventional ways soon land her in trouble with the long-standing beliefs of the country.

Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Abbott, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, Jamie Bogyo, David Cale

Amanda Seyfried, Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Abbott, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, Jamie Bogyo, David Cale Director: Mona Fastvold

Mona Fastvold Language: English

English Genre: Historical, Musical, Drama

Historical, Musical, Drama Release Date: December 25, 2025

29. Song Sung Blue

Based on the true story of Mike and Claire Sardina, who formed a Neil Diamond tribute band where he played as Lightning and she as Thunder, in the 1980s, the film explores how two people, though led by unfortunate circumstances, can learn to fall in love and celebrate life.

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi

Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi Director: Craig Brewer

Craig Brewer Language: English

English Genre: Biographical, Musical, Drama

Biographical, Musical, Drama Release Date: December 25, 2025

30. Ikkis

Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a bold soldier of the Indian Army and the youngest recipient of the highest honor awarded, Param Vir Chakra, forms the lead character of the story. The film centers around his participation in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, which took his life, and the moments leading up to it. It aims to capture the courage and sacrifice that stood at the forefront of the Indian force, which took on its foes in the unrelenting war.

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, Deepak Dobriyal, Asrani

Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, Deepak Dobriyal, Asrani Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Biographical, War, Drama

Biographical, War, Drama Release Date: December 25, 2025

31. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

A wedding planner and an author unexpectedly cross paths in Croatia, where they lock heads but eventually develop deeper feelings for each other. However, back in India, life isn’t the same, as traditions and families try to keep them apart. If love is able to cross all hurdles forms the crux of the story.

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Tiku Talsania

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Tiku Talsania Director: Sameer Vidwans

Sameer Vidwans Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release Date: December 25, 2025

32. Champion

Set during the British colonization of India, Michael C. Williams must overcome all odds and confront the pre-Independence rulers of the country to channelize his gift of football, while protecting his national pride.

Cast: Roshann Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Hyper Aadi, Santhosh Prathap

Roshann Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Hyper Aadi, Santhosh Prathap Director: Pradeep Advaitham

Pradeep Advaitham Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Period, Sports

Period, Sports Release Date: December 25, 2025

33. Retta Thala

With Arun Vijay playing dual roles of the protagonist and the antagonist, the film promises a high-stakes power struggle within humans where shifted identities take control of a man’s life.

Cast: Arun Vijay, Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, and Balaji Murugadoss

Arun Vijay, Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, and Balaji Murugadoss Director: Kris Thirukumaran

Kris Thirukumaran Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release Date: December 25, 2025

34. Sarvam Maya

A young Hindu priest comes across a strange ghost that disturbs his life and puts him in trouble. He must now join hands with his friends to figure out a way away from its unrelenting presence.

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, Althaf Salim

Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, Althaf Salim Director: Akhil Sathyan

Akhil Sathyan Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Romantic, Musical, Drama, Fantasy, Horror-comedy

Romantic, Musical, Drama, Fantasy, Horror-comedy Release Date: December 25, 2025

35. Sirai

A police officer must transfer a prisoner from Vellore to the Sivagangai court. However, the journey is far from simple as he learns much about his new travel partner. A real-life story inspired the film.

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar, Ananda, Vaishaali Vijay, Ragu Esaki, Wenugopal Kesavan, Sushmitha Bhat, Rajapandi

Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar, Ananda, Vaishaali Vijay, Ragu Esaki, Wenugopal Kesavan, Sushmitha Bhat, Rajapandi Director: Suresh Rajakumari

Suresh Rajakumari Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Release Date: December 25, 2025

36. Mark

A man named Ajay Markande becomes the target of many gangsters. He must escape them all while experiencing betrayals from some of his own, and come out alive on the other side.

Cast: Kichcha Sudeep, Naveen Chandra, Deepshika, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Mahantesh Hiremath

Kichcha Sudeep, Naveen Chandra, Deepshika, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Mahantesh Hiremath Director: Vijay Kartikeyaa

Vijay Kartikeyaa Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release Date: December 25, 2025

37. Vrusshabha

A diamond businessman and his son set out on a journey to an ancestral village; however, they come across strange visions of what were their past lives. They soon realize that they were enemies and must now work through their new relationship while dealing with their past memories.

Cast: Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, Ali, Neha Saxena, Vinay Varma, Ramachandra Raju

Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, Ali, Neha Saxena, Vinay Varma, Ramachandra Raju Director: Nanda Kishore

Nanda Kishore Language: Malayalam and Telugu

Malayalam and Telugu Genre: Fantasy, Action, Drama

Fantasy, Action, Drama Release Date: December 25, 2025

38. Shambhala

Set in the 1980s, the film centers around an atheist scientist who must face off against an ancient evil after a meteoric incident unleashes it in a superstitious village. Instead of having the civilians on his side, they are forced by the power to oppose him.

Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Archana Iyer, Swasika Vijay, Ravi Varma, Madhunanandan

Aadi Saikumar, Archana Iyer, Swasika Vijay, Ravi Varma, Madhunanandan Director: Ugandhar Muni

Ugandhar Muni Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Supernatural, Horror, Action, Thriller

Supernatural, Horror, Action, Thriller Release Date: December 25, 2025

