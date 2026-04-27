4 Hindi Film and OTT Releases of This Week: Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji to Sai Pallavi's Ek Din, Glory

This week is packed with some of the anticipated releases. Whether you want to enjoy a movie in cinemas or go on an OTT marathon, here’s the ultimate guide to releases making their debut in theatres and streaming platforms.

Hindi Film and OTT Releases of This Week

1. Raja Shivaji

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Rahyl Deshmukh

Director: Riteish Deshmukh

When to watch: May 1, 2026

Where to watch: In cinemas

Riteish Deshmukh has scaled up his production to let the audience witness the grand life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This historical biopic created a buzz after the audience spotted some celebrated actors in the trailer. Salman Khan is also making a cameo in the director-actor’s passion project, Raja Shivaji.

2. Ek Din

Cast: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi, Kunal Kapoor

Director: Sunil Pandey

When to watch: May 1, 2026

Where to watch: In cinemas

Ace South Indian actress is all set to make her Hindi movie debut with Ek Din. The upcoming romantic saga set in Japan also stars Junaid Khan, backed by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. It centres on a couple whose time together is limited by a rare memory disorder. The movie is reportedly an adaptation of the popular Thai film One Day.

3. Undekhi: The Final Battle

Cast: Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, Ayn Zoya, Gautam Rode, Shivjyoti Rajput, Varun Badola, Samaira Pawar, Saqib Ayub

Director: Ashish R. Shukla

When to Watch: May 1, 2026

Where to Watch: Sony LIV

Undekhi: The Final Battle (Season 4) marks the final chapter of the gritty crime thriller where some long-buried secrets finally come to light. Revealing more about the plot, the makers shared, “The Atwals are back! This time, the most dangerous war isn’t outside; it’s within the family. It's Papaji vs Rinku.”

4. Glory

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Sayani Gupta

Director: Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma

When to Watch: May 1, 2026

Where to Watch: Netflix

Glory is centered around the intense world of professional boxing in Haryana. The gritty series will keep you on the edge of your seat!

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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