5 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and on OTT This Week: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Ohh My Dog to Aryabhatt Ka Zero

Whether you are looking to book a seat at the theatres or cozying in your couch for a weekend binge, Hindi cinema has a packed week waiting for you. From dramas, real-life inspired events to light-hearted comedy, this week offers a mix of genres. Here is a list of 5 Hindi releases hitting the big screen and digital platforms this week.

5 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and on OTT This Week

1. Ohh My Dog

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar, Sulakhyana Baruah

Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar, Sulakhyana Baruah Director: Amit Rai

Amit Rai Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Release Date: August 7, 2026

August 7, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

Ohh My Dog explores the story of the unconditional bond between humans and animals. The story follows a kid who forms an unexpected friendship with a stray dog, embarking on a heartfelt journey that shows how humans and dogs can heal each other.

2. Aryabhatt Ka Zero

Cast: Himansh Kohli, Sonnalli Seygall, Shilpa Shinde,Ravi Kishan, Darshana Banik, Neeraj Sood, Alka Amin, Rajesh Sharma, Gopal Dutt, Ishlin Prasad, Naresh Vohra, Peeyush Suhaney, Kunal Kuldeep, Shailja Sharma, Gaurav Wadhwa, Zooby Singh

Himansh Kohli, Sonnalli Seygall, Shilpa Shinde,Ravi Kishan, Darshana Banik, Neeraj Sood, Alka Amin, Rajesh Sharma, Gopal Dutt, Ishlin Prasad, Naresh Vohra, Peeyush Suhaney, Kunal Kuldeep, Shailja Sharma, Gaurav Wadhwa, Zooby Singh Director: Kamal Chandra

Kamal Chandra Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Family Comedy Drama Release Date: August 7, 2026

August 7, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

The plot revolves around Brahamgupta Shrivastava, called Baggu, played by Himansh Kohli, who is a 25-year-old middle-class youth struggling with direction, severe self-doubt, and societal rejection. The film explores how life's hardships, failures, and setbacks can become the very foundation for growth, inner strength, and extraordinary success, proving that every ending can mark the beginning of a new journey.

3. Main Vaapas Aaunga

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari

Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Genre: Period Drama

Period Drama Release Date: August 7, 2026

August 7, 2026 Where to Watch: Netflix

Main Vaapaa Aaunga explores the story of love and longing. It tells the moving story of a young boy who cannot forget the girl he met in childhood after they were tragically forced to part ways decades ago. With music scored by A.R. Rahman, it promises an emotional journey.

4. Operation Safed Sagar

Cast: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Dia Mirza, Adil Hussain, Prajakta Koli

Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Dia Mirza, Adil Hussain, Prajakta Koli Director: Oni Sen

Oni Sen Genre: War Drama

War Drama Release Date: August 7, 2026

August 7, 2026 Where to Watch: Netflix

The web series follows the India's Golden Arrows Squadron during the 1999 conflict as they execute high-altitude combat missions.

5. Prahaar

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Tarun Sharma

Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Tarun Sharma Director: Avinash Arun

Avinash Arun Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: August 7, 2026

August 7, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

The plot revolves around Ujjwal Nikam played by Rao, who steps into the shoes of a pioneering mind who spearheaded several of India's most landmark courtroom battles. The upcoming film promises to deliver a highly gripping biographical drama driven by conviction, legal strategy, and profound national stakes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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