4 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Raghav Juyal’s Bhai Tera Star Hai to Pankaj Tripathi’s Ohh My Dog

As July, 2026 comes to an end and we transition into August, the entertainment calendar brings us an engaging mix of theatrical comedies, biographical storytelling, and digital content. Whether you are planning a trip to the local cinema hall or setting up a cozy weekend binge-watch at home, this week's lineup has something for everyone. Here is everything hitting the big screens and OTT platforms from July 27 to August 3, 2026.

1. Bhai Tera Star Hai

Cast: Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika NM, Barkha Singh, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar

Director: Vivek B. Agrawal

When to watch: July 30, 2026

Where to watch: In cinemas

Bhai Tera Star Hai is a comedy-drama that follows Ajay Singh (played by Raghav Juyal), an ambitious and delusional aspiring actor trying to make it big in London. Operating on the philosophy of fake it till you make it, Ajay finds himself drowning in debt and tangled in a series of chaotic, hilarious mishaps alongside with his friends.

2. Hanuman Ansh

Cast: Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey

Director: Vishal Chaturvedi

When to watch: July 31, 2026

Where to watch: In cinemas

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritually grounded and emotionally driven movie. Sharing more about the film, the makers wrote, “Witness a spiritual awakening rooted in Bharat’s timeless Sant Parampara and guided by the life, teachings and legacy of Neeb Karori Baba. A journey of faith, humility and boundless love.”

3. Ohh My Dog

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar, Sulakhyana Baruah

Director: Amit Rai

When to watch: July 31, 2026

Where to watch: In cinemas

Ohh My Dog is a heartwarming family-centric film highlighting human-animal bonds. Co-produced by Babulal Biscope, Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd, the movie is making its way to cinemas this week.

4. The Legend of Karna

Creators: Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang

When to watch: July 31, 2026

Where to watch: Sony LIV

This animated project dives deep into the complex, compelling life and valor of Karna from the Mahabharata. With rich visual animation and high-stakes storytelling, The Legend of Karna could be a treat for fans of mythological adaptations. The series, inspired by the Hindu epic Mahabharata, will debut on July 31, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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