4 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Raghav Juyal’s Bhai Tera Star Hai to Pankaj Tripathi’s Ohh My Dog
From Bhai Tera Star Hai, Ohh My Dog, Hanuman Ansh to The Legend of Karna, check out the interesting lineup of films and shows making their way to cinemas and OTT platforms this week.
As July, 2026 comes to an end and we transition into August, the entertainment calendar brings us an engaging mix of theatrical comedies, biographical storytelling, and digital content. Whether you are planning a trip to the local cinema hall or setting up a cozy weekend binge-watch at home, this week's lineup has something for everyone. Here is everything hitting the big screens and OTT platforms from July 27 to August 3, 2026.
1. Bhai Tera Star Hai
- Cast: Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika NM, Barkha Singh, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar
- Director: Vivek B. Agrawal
- When to watch: July 30, 2026
- Where to watch: In cinemas
Bhai Tera Star Hai is a comedy-drama that follows Ajay Singh (played by Raghav Juyal), an ambitious and delusional aspiring actor trying to make it big in London. Operating on the philosophy of fake it till you make it, Ajay finds himself drowning in debt and tangled in a series of chaotic, hilarious mishaps alongside with his friends.
2. Hanuman Ansh
- Cast: Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey
- Director: Vishal Chaturvedi
- When to watch: July 31, 2026
- Where to watch: In cinemas
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritually grounded and emotionally driven movie. Sharing more about the film, the makers wrote, “Witness a spiritual awakening rooted in Bharat’s timeless Sant Parampara and guided by the life, teachings and legacy of Neeb Karori Baba. A journey of faith, humility and boundless love.”
3. Ohh My Dog
- Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar, Sulakhyana Baruah
- Director: Amit Rai
- When to watch: July 31, 2026
- Where to watch: In cinemas
Ohh My Dog is a heartwarming family-centric film highlighting human-animal bonds. Co-produced by Babulal Biscope, Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd, the movie is making its way to cinemas this week.
4. The Legend of Karna
- Creators: Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang
- When to watch: July 31, 2026
- Where to watch: Sony LIV
This animated project dives deep into the complex, compelling life and valor of Karna from the Mahabharata. With rich visual animation and high-stakes storytelling, The Legend of Karna could be a treat for fans of mythological adaptations. The series, inspired by the Hindu epic Mahabharata, will debut on July 31, 2026.
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