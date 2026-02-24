4 Hindi Movies Releasing in Theaters in March 2026: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge to Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya

Several cinebuffs have probably been waiting for March to come, thanks to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While Aditya Dhar’s actioner will be hitting cinemas in the third week, there are several other films viewers can enjoy on the big screen this month. Take a look!

1. Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya

Cast: Jatin Sarna, Madhurima Roy, Pranay Pachauri

Director: Vikas Arora

Genre: Romance

Release date: March 6, 2026

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya is an intriguing romantic tale about love, hate, and betrayal. Produced by Vipul Dhawan, Pooja Arora, and co-produced by Reet Arora, the movie will unfold the dark side of romance. Sharing more about the movie, the makers penned, "Set against the backdrop of raw emotions and timeless romance, the film carries the depth and intensity reminiscent of the most heartfelt love stories."

2. Charak: Fair of Faith

Cast: Anjali Patil, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan & Sahidur Rahaman

Director: Shieladitya Moulik

Genre: Thriller

Release Date: March 6, 2026

The Kerala Story’s Sudipto Sen is coming up with a thriller, a social drama titled Charak: Fair of Faith. Backed by Sudipto Sen, Dhaval Gada, and Rajesh Bhatt, the movie follows individuals who take part in an ancient ritual which test the limits of the body and mind. “At its core, the film asks whether faith empowers people or demands too much in return, leaving lasting marks long after the ritual ends,” revealed the makers.

3. Kissa Court Kachahari Ka

Cast: Rajesh Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Neelu Kaur Kohli, Susheel Chandarbhan Parasha, Krishna Sing Bisht, Anju Jadhav, Sarjeev Jaiswal, Lokesh S Singh, Avanya Kumari

Director: Rajnish Jaiswal

Genre: Drama

Release Date: March 13, 2026

Produced By Arun Kumar, Kissa Court Kachahari Ka is a courtroom drama that revolves around a woman seeking justice for the accidental death of her lovers under mysterious circumstances.

4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil

Director: Aditya Dhar

Genre: Action thriller

Release Date: March 19, 2026

Owing to the record-breaking business of its first part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the most-awaited Hindi films of March. The sequel follows the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s criminal syndicates to assassinate the mastermind behind brutal attacks planned in his country.

