4 Hindi Movies Releasing in Theaters in March 2026: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge to Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya
From Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge to Jatin Sarna's Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya and Kissa Court Kachahari Ka, take a look at Hindi films releasing in cinemas in March.
Several cinebuffs have probably been waiting for March to come, thanks to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While Aditya Dhar’s actioner will be hitting cinemas in the third week, there are several other films viewers can enjoy on the big screen this month. Take a look!
1. Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya
- Cast: Jatin Sarna, Madhurima Roy, Pranay Pachauri
- Director: Vikas Arora
- Genre: Romance
- Release date: March 6, 2026
Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya is an intriguing romantic tale about love, hate, and betrayal. Produced by Vipul Dhawan, Pooja Arora, and co-produced by Reet Arora, the movie will unfold the dark side of romance. Sharing more about the movie, the makers penned, "Set against the backdrop of raw emotions and timeless romance, the film carries the depth and intensity reminiscent of the most heartfelt love stories."
2. Charak: Fair of Faith
- Cast: Anjali Patil, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan & Sahidur Rahaman
- Director: Shieladitya Moulik
- Genre: Thriller
- Release Date: March 6, 2026
The Kerala Story’s Sudipto Sen is coming up with a thriller, a social drama titled Charak: Fair of Faith. Backed by Sudipto Sen, Dhaval Gada, and Rajesh Bhatt, the movie follows individuals who take part in an ancient ritual which test the limits of the body and mind. “At its core, the film asks whether faith empowers people or demands too much in return, leaving lasting marks long after the ritual ends,” revealed the makers.
3. Kissa Court Kachahari Ka
- Cast: Rajesh Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Neelu Kaur Kohli, Susheel Chandarbhan Parasha, Krishna Sing Bisht, Anju Jadhav, Sarjeev Jaiswal, Lokesh S Singh, Avanya Kumari
- Director: Rajnish Jaiswal
- Genre: Drama
- Release Date: March 13, 2026
Produced By Arun Kumar, Kissa Court Kachahari Ka is a courtroom drama that revolves around a woman seeking justice for the accidental death of her lovers under mysterious circumstances.
4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge
- Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil
- Director: Aditya Dhar
- Genre: Action thriller
- Release Date: March 19, 2026
Owing to the record-breaking business of its first part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the most-awaited Hindi films of March. The sequel follows the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s criminal syndicates to assassinate the mastermind behind brutal attacks planned in his country.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
ALSO READ: Wedding of VIROSH: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to start pre-wedding rituals with Mehendi, Sangeet, Haldi