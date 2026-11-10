4 Hindi OTT Releases of This Week: Student of the Year: After Dark to Daayra, Parivarik ManuRanjan

The second week of November will see the release of films and web series on various OTT platforms. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer crime thriller Daayra will be available for streaming. Karan Johar's web series, Student of the Year: After Dark starring Shanaya Kapoor in the lead role will release later in this week. Here's the list of films and series to watch on OTT.

4 Films and Series Releasing on OTT This Week



1. Blind Game

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Priyamani

Arjun Rampal, Priyamani Director: Sangeeth Sivan

Sangeeth Sivan Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: November 11, 2026

November 11, 2026 Where to Watch: Zee5

Starring Arjun Rampal and Priyamani, this gripping crime thriller, follows a suspended officer who embarks on a mission to uncover a missing fortune. But what begins as a search for hidden wealth soon spirals into a dangerous game of deception, betrayal and greed, where every twist reveals a darker secret.



2. Student of the Year: After Dark

Cast: Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor Director: Reema Maya

Reema Maya Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: November 13, 2026

November 13, 2026 Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Marking her OTT debut, Shanaya Kapoor stars in this gripping thriller series set against the backdrop of St. Teresa’s. The story follows Aditi Malik, who goes undercover at the school to unravel the mystery surrounding her twin sister Aayesha’s suspicious demise. As she digs deeper, shocking secrets begin to surface.



3. Daayra

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan , Prithviraj Sukumaran , Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar

, , Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: November 13, 2026

November 13, 2026 Where to Watch: Netflix

Daayra follows a tense clash of ethics within the system after a high-profile incident. After officer Raman Kumar and his team take action against the suspects in a disputed encounter, another officer, Ajooni Kohli, examines whether the controversial shooting was staged, leading to a deep institutional conflict.

4. Parivarik ManuRanjan

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari

Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: November 13, 2026

November 13, 2026 Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Helen, a property manager and housekeeper originally from Delhi, arrives in Lucknow to oversee and manage the grand mansion. As they spend time together, an unexpected and sweet romance begins to blossom between the quiet, traditional Ranjan and Helen. Their dynamic draws plenty of chatter, gossip, and humorous speculation from neighbors and locals in the town.

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