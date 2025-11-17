4 Hindi OTT Releases This Week (Nov 17 to Nov 23): The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound and more

Wondering what's new coming this week on OTT? Here's a list of four exciting new releases that are set to make your November's third week more special with thrilling and intriguing plot twists.



1. The Family Man Season 3

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priya Mani, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharib Hashmi, Nimrat Kaur, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Harman Singha, Darshan Kumaar, Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma and Gul Panag

Manoj Bajpayee, Priya Mani, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharib Hashmi, Nimrat Kaur, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Harman Singha, Darshan Kumaar, Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma and Gul Panag Director: Raj & DK, Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth

Raj & DK, Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth Release Date: November 21, 2025

November 21, 2025 Where to Watch: Prime Video

The Family Man Season 3 is undoubtedly the most awaited webseries this year. The show marks the return of Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari in another intense and thrilling season. The stakes are higher this time as Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the cast as the main antagonist, whose character is said to be a drug lord in North-eastern India.

2. The Bengal Files

Cast: Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Puneet Issar, Rajesh Khera, and others

Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Puneet Issar, Rajesh Khera, and others Director: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Release Date: November 21, 2025

November 21, 2025 Where to Watch: ZEE5

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Bengal Files is set to debut digitally this week. The politically-charged movie marks the conclusion of Agnihotri's ‘Files Trilogy’ which also includes The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. Set in a pre-independence times, the film centers on the Direct Action Day during Noakhali Riots.

3. Homebound

Cast: Ishan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor

Ishan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor Director: Neeraj Ghaywan

Neeraj Ghaywan Release Date: November 21, 2025

November 21, 2025 Where to Watch: Netflix

Homebound has been making waves ever since it became India's official entry to the Academy Awards. The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial focuses on two childhood friends who dream of joining the Indian Police Department. What happens further forms the crux of the story!

4. Ziddi Ishq

Cast: Aaditi Pohankar, Sumeet Vyas, Priyanshu Painyuli, Barkha Bisht, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Riya Sen, Laboni Sarkar and Ananya Sen

Aaditi Pohankar, Sumeet Vyas, Priyanshu Painyuli, Barkha Bisht, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Riya Sen, Laboni Sarkar and Ananya Sen Director: Raj Chakrabarty

Raj Chakrabarty Release Date: November 21, 2025

November 21, 2025 Where To Watch: JioHotstar

Ziddi Ishq is an upcoming Hindi series, which is a remake of Raj Chakraborty's own directed movie, Parineeta. The series stars a talented cast, coming from Hindi and Bengali cinema. The plot revolves around a teacher and a student's unrequited love.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

