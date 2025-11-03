4 new Hindi movies releasing this week in theatres: Haq, Jatadhara, and more

A fresh lineup of Hindi films is hitting theaters this week, offering audiences a mix of courtroom drama, supernatural mystery, psychological thrill, and nostalgic comedy. Here’s a look at the four major releases, Haq, Jatadhara, Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai? and Jassi Weds Jassi, all set to release in cinemas.

Haq

Cast: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi

Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi Director: Suparn S Varma

Suparn S Varma Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Courtroom Drama

Courtroom Drama Release date: November 7, 2025

Haq is a powerful courtroom drama inspired by the real-life 1985 Supreme Court case of Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs. Shah Bano Begum. The film stars Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano, a Muslim woman who takes her husband Abbas (played by Emraan Hashmi) to court after being abandoned through triple talaq.

The story highlights her legal and emotional struggle for justice and maintenance. Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq explores the clash between religious and constitutional laws in India, raising questions about women’s rights and the Uniform Civil Code. The movie aims to bring to light an important chapter in Indian legal history through a compelling and sensitive narrative.

Jatadhara

Cast: Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha

Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha Director: Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal

Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal Language: Hindi, Telugu

Hindi, Telugu Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Supernatural Thriller Release date: November 7, 2025

Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural thriller rooted in Indian mythology and folklore. The film delves into mysterious tales of black magic, ancient curses, and the hunt for a mystic treasure. Blending traditional elements with modern storytelling, it promises a dark and engaging cinematic experience. Releasing in both Hindi and Telugu, Jatadhara is expected to attract fans of supernatural mysteries and mythological thrillers.

Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai?

Cast: Dayanand Shetty, Sonali Kulkarni

Dayanand Shetty, Sonali Kulkarni Director: Prabal Baruah

Prabal Baruah Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Release date: 7 November 2025

Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai? is a psychological suspense thriller that tells the story of Pooja, a woman running away from her abusive fiancé. She finds shelter in a secluded bungalow with another lonely woman, but peace doesn’t last long. The two women soon realize they are being controlled by an unknown person who is manipulating their lives from the shadows. Featuring Dayanand Shetty of CID fame and Sonali Kulkarni, the film builds tension through a closed-room setup filled with shocking twists and emotional drama.

Jassi Weds Jassi

Cast: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo

Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo Director: Paran Bawa

Paran Bawa Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release date: November 7, 2025

Jassi Weds Jassi is a lighthearted romantic comedy set in the nostalgic 1990s town of Haldwani. The film follows a hopeless romantic named Jassi who falls for a woman named Jassi, leading to a hilarious series of misunderstandings, especially when a third Jassi enters the story. Directed by Paran Bawa, the film stars Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, and Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo in key roles. With its mix of humor and nostalgia, Jassi Weds Jassi promises a fun, chaotic, and heartwarming theatre experience.

