4 OTT Films and Series Releasing This Week (October 19 to 25): Chaar Yaar, Gajab Raat to Sumo Didi
This week is packed with entertainers. Check out the 4 films and series releasing on OTT this week.
Here are all the digital releases this week for you to check out from comedy drama, mythology to inspirational sports biographical film.
1. Chaar Yaar
- Cast: Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub, Prayrak Mehta, Sikandar Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang, Chunky Pandey, Pankaj Jha, Bagavathi Perumal, Manav Gohil, Paresh Ganatra
- Director: Vinay Waikul
- Genre: Drama
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
- Streaming Date: October 23, 2026
Chaar Yaar is a story of four middle-class boys, their dreams, setbacks and friendship being their armour. A fateful decision leads them to take a step that changes the course of their lives trapping them between gangsters and cops. What once held them together slowly tears their bond. With their armour shattered, their enemies close in and fate serves up a bill for their crimes.
2. Gajab Raat
- Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda, Shraddha Das
- Director: Ritesh Shah
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: October 23, 2026
A corrupt officer's plans for a profitable night are disrupted when he discovers a severely injured girl abandoned from a moving car in New Delhi, leading him into an international conspiracy.
3. The Legend of Hanuman season 7
- Cast: Sharad Kelkar, Damandeep Singh Baggan, Sanket Mhatre, Surbhi Pandey, Richard Joel, Vikrant Chaturvedi, Shakti Singh
- Genre: Animation Mythology
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: October 23, 2026
The battle in Lanka reaches its most critical and dangerous stage as Ravan rises in a more formidable form than ever before. With despair spreading through the Vanara army, Hanuman embarks on a high-stakes quest to find a divine weapon capable of putting an end to Ravan.
4. Sumo Didi
- Cast: Shriyam Bhagnani, Chaitanya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpura, Late Nitesh Pandey, Raghav Dhir, Meenal Kapoor
- Director: Jayant Rohatgi
- Genre: Sports Biographical
- Where to Watch: Zee5
- Streaming Date: October 23, 2026
The film is based on the real-life story of Hetal Dave, India’s first and only professional female sumo wrestler. A young Hetal faces constant body-shaming, societal judgment, and pressure from family members who want her to lose weight and get married rather than pursue sports. By chance, Hetal discovers the unconventional world of sumo wrestling and decides to make it her calling.
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