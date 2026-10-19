4 OTT Films and Series Releasing This Week (October 19 to 25): Chaar Yaar, Gajab Raat to Sumo Didi

Here are all the digital releases this week for you to check out from comedy drama, mythology to inspirational sports biographical film.

1. Chaar Yaar

Cast: Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub, Prayrak Mehta, Sikandar Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang, Chunky Pandey, Pankaj Jha, Bagavathi Perumal, Manav Gohil, Paresh Ganatra

Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub, Prayrak Mehta, Sikandar Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang, Chunky Pandey, Pankaj Jha, Bagavathi Perumal, Manav Gohil, Paresh Ganatra Director: Vinay Waikul

Vinay Waikul Genre: Drama

Drama Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: October 23, 2026

Chaar Yaar is a story of four middle-class boys, their dreams, setbacks and friendship being their armour. A fateful decision leads them to take a step that changes the course of their lives trapping them between gangsters and cops. What once held them together slowly tears their bond. With their armour shattered, their enemies close in and fate serves up a bill for their crimes.

2. Gajab Raat

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda, Shraddha Das

Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda, Shraddha Das Director: Ritesh Shah

Ritesh Shah Genre: Thriller

Thriller Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 23, 2026

A corrupt officer's plans for a profitable night are disrupted when he discovers a severely injured girl abandoned from a moving car in New Delhi, leading him into an international conspiracy.

3. The Legend of Hanuman season 7

Cast: Sharad Kelkar, Damandeep Singh Baggan, Sanket Mhatre, Surbhi Pandey, Richard Joel, Vikrant Chaturvedi, Shakti Singh

Sharad Kelkar, Damandeep Singh Baggan, Sanket Mhatre, Surbhi Pandey, Richard Joel, Vikrant Chaturvedi, Shakti Singh Genre: Animation Mythology

Animation Mythology Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: October 23, 2026

The battle in Lanka reaches its most critical and dangerous stage as Ravan rises in a more formidable form than ever before. With despair spreading through the Vanara army, Hanuman embarks on a high-stakes quest to find a divine weapon capable of putting an end to Ravan.

4. Sumo Didi

Cast: Shriyam Bhagnani, Chaitanya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpura, Late Nitesh Pandey, Raghav Dhir, Meenal Kapoor

Shriyam Bhagnani, Chaitanya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpura, Late Nitesh Pandey, Raghav Dhir, Meenal Kapoor Director: Jayant Rohatgi

Jayant Rohatgi Genre: Sports Biographical

Sports Biographical Where to Watch: Zee5

Zee5 Streaming Date: October 23, 2026

The film is based on the real-life story of Hetal Dave, India’s first and only professional female sumo wrestler. A young Hetal faces constant body-shaming, societal judgment, and pressure from family members who want her to lose weight and get married rather than pursue sports. By chance, Hetal discovers the unconventional world of sumo wrestling and decides to make it her calling.

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