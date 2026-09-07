40 Years of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla: Nita Ambani, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and more celebrate ace designers

Fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla marked 40 years in the world of couture with a glamorous celebration attended by several Bollywood celebs. The evening turned into a stylish affair as celebrities arrived dressed to impress, with the Ambani family members among others commanding attention with their elegant appearances.

Sonam Kapoor makes first public appearance after 2nd baby

Sonam Kapoor grabbed eyeballs as she made her first public appearance after welcoming her second child. The actress opted for an all-white ensemble, keeping her look sophisticated and effortlessly chic. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant also made stylish entries, adding to the star power of the evening with their statement looks.



Navya Nanda, Neetu Kapoor and more join

Navya Nanda brought a youthful edge to the celebration in a striking gold mini dress. Genelia Deshmukh, and Riteish Deshmukh posed together for the paparazzi, while actress Mugdha Godse also arrived at the venue and happily interacted with the cameras. Veteran star Neetu Kapoor looked graceful in a white lace ensemble, while Dimple Kapadia was also spotted making her way into the glamorous event.

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha keep it casual

Among the guests, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha stood out with their relaxed style. The couple arrived in casual outfits, taking a more understated approach compared to the evening’s largely glamorous fashion statements. From couture-inspired looks to effortless ensembles, the guest list reflected the enduring influence of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, whose four-decade journey continues to make waves in Indian fashion.

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