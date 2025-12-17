5 Best Hindi Thriller Shows to Watch on OTT Before 2025 Ends: Khakee: The Bengal Chapter to Paatal Lok Season 2
From crime dramas to psychological thrillers, these Hindi OTT shows of 2025 offer gripping stories and binge-worthy twists worth watching before the year ends.
2025 has turned out to be a strong year for Hindi thriller shows on OTT platforms. Streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and SonyLIV released gripping series that kept viewers engaged with crime, mystery, psychological tension and strong performances. From hard-hitting police dramas to dark supernatural thrillers, these shows stood out for their storytelling and scale. Here is a curated list of the best Hindi thriller shows of 2025 to watch on OTT before the year ends.
Paatal Lok Season 2 – Amazon Prime Video
- Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh
- Director: Avinash Arun Dhaware
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Release date: January 17, 2025
After a successful first season, Paatal Lok Season 2 shifts its focus to Nagaland. Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary and ACP Imran Ansari investigate two seemingly separate cases that slowly connect. The story explores corruption, politics and insurgency in Northeast India. The series continues its realistic tone, layered writing and strong performances, making it one of the most talked-about Hindi thriller shows of 2025 on Amazon Prime Video.
Mandala Murders – Netflix
- Cast: Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vaibhav Raj Gupta
- Director: Gopi Puthran
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Mystery Thriller
- Release date: July 25, 2025
Mandala Murders blends crime investigation with supernatural themes. Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, the series follows Detective Rea Thomas as she investigates ritualistic killings. As the case unfolds, it reveals links to an ancient secret society and dark beliefs. The non-linear storytelling and eerie setting make this Netflix series a strong pick for viewers looking for fresh Hindi thrillers on OTT.
Khauf – Amazon Prime Video
- Cast: Monika Panwar, Chum Darang, Rajat Kapoor
- Director: Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Psychological Thriller
- Release date: 18 April 2025
Khauf tells the story of Madhu, a woman trying to rebuild her life after trauma. She moves into a working women’s hostel and is assigned a room linked to violent incidents. The show uses minimal horror elements and focuses more on psychological fear and social themes. Its quiet tension and strong central performance set it apart on Amazon Prime Video.
Kankhajura – SonyLIV
- Cast: Roshan Mathew, Mohit Raina, Sarah Jane Dias
- Director: Chandan Arora
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Psychological Thriller
- Release date: 30 May 2025
Kankhajura follows an ex-convict who tries to reconnect with his older brother after being released from prison. The attempt leads him into buried family secrets and personal betrayals. The series stands out for its slow-burn storytelling and complex characters, making it one of SonyLIV’s best Hindi thriller shows this year.
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter – Netflix
- Cast: Jeet Madnani, Saswata Chatterjee
- Director: Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Release date: March 20, 2025
Set in early 2000s Kolkata, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter follows IPS officer Arjun Maitra as he takes on a powerful criminal-political nexus. Inspired by real cases, the series focuses on the link between crime and politics. Its grounded storytelling and performances make it a strong addition to Netflix’s Hindi thriller lineup.
