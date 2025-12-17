5 Best Hindi Thriller Shows to Watch on OTT Before 2025 Ends: Khakee: The Bengal Chapter to Paatal Lok Season 2

2025 has turned out to be a strong year for Hindi thriller shows on OTT platforms. Streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and SonyLIV released gripping series that kept viewers engaged with crime, mystery, psychological tension and strong performances. From hard-hitting police dramas to dark supernatural thrillers, these shows stood out for their storytelling and scale. Here is a curated list of the best Hindi thriller shows of 2025 to watch on OTT before the year ends.

Paatal Lok Season 2 – Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh

Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh Director: Avinash Arun Dhaware

Avinash Arun Dhaware Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Release date: January 17, 2025

After a successful first season, Paatal Lok Season 2 shifts its focus to Nagaland. Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary and ACP Imran Ansari investigate two seemingly separate cases that slowly connect. The story explores corruption, politics and insurgency in Northeast India. The series continues its realistic tone, layered writing and strong performances, making it one of the most talked-about Hindi thriller shows of 2025 on Amazon Prime Video.

Mandala Murders – Netflix

Cast: Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vaibhav Raj Gupta

Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vaibhav Raj Gupta Director: Gopi Puthran

Gopi Puthran Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Release date: July 25, 2025

Mandala Murders blends crime investigation with supernatural themes. Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, the series follows Detective Rea Thomas as she investigates ritualistic killings. As the case unfolds, it reveals links to an ancient secret society and dark beliefs. The non-linear storytelling and eerie setting make this Netflix series a strong pick for viewers looking for fresh Hindi thrillers on OTT.

Khauf – Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Monika Panwar, Chum Darang, Rajat Kapoor

Monika Panwar, Chum Darang, Rajat Kapoor Director: Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan

Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Release date: 18 April 2025

Khauf tells the story of Madhu, a woman trying to rebuild her life after trauma. She moves into a working women’s hostel and is assigned a room linked to violent incidents. The show uses minimal horror elements and focuses more on psychological fear and social themes. Its quiet tension and strong central performance set it apart on Amazon Prime Video.

Kankhajura – SonyLIV

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Mohit Raina, Sarah Jane Dias

Roshan Mathew, Mohit Raina, Sarah Jane Dias Director: Chandan Arora

Chandan Arora Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Release date: 30 May 2025

Kankhajura follows an ex-convict who tries to reconnect with his older brother after being released from prison. The attempt leads him into buried family secrets and personal betrayals. The series stands out for its slow-burn storytelling and complex characters, making it one of SonyLIV’s best Hindi thriller shows this year.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter – Netflix

Cast: Jeet Madnani, Saswata Chatterjee

Jeet Madnani, Saswata Chatterjee Director: Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray

Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Release date: March 20, 2025

Set in early 2000s Kolkata, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter follows IPS officer Arjun Maitra as he takes on a powerful criminal-political nexus. Inspired by real cases, the series focuses on the link between crime and politics. Its grounded storytelling and performances make it a strong addition to Netflix’s Hindi thriller lineup.

