5 Best Rohit Shetty films to watch on OTT: From Golmaal, Singham to Chennai Express, Simmba, Golmaal 3
Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty has always catered to audience's interest. Check out his 5 best films to watch on OTT.
Rohit Shetty is one of the Hindi film industry's most successful filmmakers. He is known for his signature blend of action, comedy, and larger-than-life storytelling. Shetty’s films are known for their mass appeal, making them perfect binge-worthy entertainers on OTT platforms. From the laugh-out-loud chaos of slap stick comedy to the high octane action-packed films, and the crowd-pleasing romantic comedy, these titles showcase the filmmaker’s most popular and beloved work. We curated a list of 5 best Rohit Shetty movies to watch on OTT for a balanced dose of love, laughter, and romance. Check them out!
1. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal
- Release date: July 14, 2006
- Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is a cult comedy that marked the beginning of Rohit Shetty’s iconic Golmaal franchise, packed with slapstick humor and memorable one-liners. Led by Ajay Devgn and an ensemble cast, the film remains a fan-favourite for its chaotic fun and rewatch value.
2. Singham
- Cast: Ajay Devgan, Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj, Sonali Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar
- Release date: July 22, 2011
- Where to watch: Netflix
Singham is a high-octane action drama that introduced Ajay Devgn as the fearless cop Bajirao Singham, redefining the modern Bollywood action hero. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film became a massive hit and laid the foundation for his popular cop universe.
3. Golmaal 3
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Mithun Chakraborty, Kareena Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah
- Release date: November 5, 2010
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Golmaal 3 took the madness of the franchise to another level with louder humor, over-the-top action, and a massive ensemble cast. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing comedies of its time and a favorite among fans of slapstick cinema.
4. Chennai Express
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj, Kamini Kaushal, Lekh Tandon, Mukesh Tiwari
- Release date: August 8, 2013
- Where to watch: Netflix
Chennai Express is a colorful action-comedy that paired Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a fun-filled journey across South India. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film became a massive box-office success thanks to its humor, romance, and larger-than-life set pieces.
5. Simmba
- Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Siddhartha Jadhav, Ashutosh Rana
- Release date: December 28, 2018
- Where to watch: Zee5
Simmba is a massy action entertainer that stars Ranveer Singh as a flamboyant cop who transforms from a corrupt officer to a fearless crusader for justice. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film expanded his cop universe and struck a chord with audiences through its mix of action and emotion.
