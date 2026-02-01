5 Best Rohit Shetty films to watch on OTT: From Golmaal, Singham to Chennai Express, Simmba, Golmaal 3

Rohit Shetty is one of the Hindi film industry's most successful filmmakers. He is known for his signature blend of action, comedy, and larger-than-life storytelling. Shetty’s films are known for their mass appeal, making them perfect binge-worthy entertainers on OTT platforms. From the laugh-out-loud chaos of slap stick comedy to the high octane action-packed films, and the crowd-pleasing romantic comedy, these titles showcase the filmmaker’s most popular and beloved work. We curated a list of 5 best Rohit Shetty movies to watch on OTT for a balanced dose of love, laughter, and romance. Check them out!



1. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal

Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal Release date: July 14, 2006

July 14, 2006 Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is a cult comedy that marked the beginning of Rohit Shetty’s iconic Golmaal franchise, packed with slapstick humor and memorable one-liners. Led by Ajay Devgn and an ensemble cast, the film remains a fan-favourite for its chaotic fun and rewatch value.



2. Singham

Cast: Ajay Devgan, Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj, Sonali Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar

Ajay Devgan, Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj, Sonali Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar Release date: July 22, 2011

July 22, 2011 Where to watch: Netflix

Singham is a high-octane action drama that introduced Ajay Devgn as the fearless cop Bajirao Singham, redefining the modern Bollywood action hero. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film became a massive hit and laid the foundation for his popular cop universe.



3. Golmaal 3

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Mithun Chakraborty, Kareena Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Mithun Chakraborty, Kareena Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah Release date: November 5, 2010

November 5, 2010 Where to watch: Prime Video

Golmaal 3 took the madness of the franchise to another level with louder humor, over-the-top action, and a massive ensemble cast. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing comedies of its time and a favorite among fans of slapstick cinema.



4. Chennai Express

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj, Kamini Kaushal, Lekh Tandon, Mukesh Tiwari

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj, Kamini Kaushal, Lekh Tandon, Mukesh Tiwari Release date: August 8, 2013

August 8, 2013 Where to watch: Netflix

Chennai Express is a colorful action-comedy that paired Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a fun-filled journey across South India. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film became a massive box-office success thanks to its humor, romance, and larger-than-life set pieces.



5. Simmba

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Siddhartha Jadhav, Ashutosh Rana

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Siddhartha Jadhav, Ashutosh Rana Release date: December 28, 2018

December 28, 2018 Where to watch: Zee5

Simmba is a massy action entertainer that stars Ranveer Singh as a flamboyant cop who transforms from a corrupt officer to a fearless crusader for justice. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film expanded his cop universe and struck a chord with audiences through its mix of action and emotion.

