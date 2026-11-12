5 Chhath Puja songs that celebrate spirit of festival: Yeh Prem Mol Liya’s Bulaye Chhathi Maa to The Vvaan’s Chhathi Maiya

Chhath Puja is one of the most significant festivals celebrated across certain parts of India. Dedicated to the Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, the festival is marked by devotion and soulful music.

If you’re eager to experience the festival through devotional tracks, here are some for you to check out.

5 Chhath Puja songs that celebrate festival’s vibrance

1. Bulaye Chhathi Maa – Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, Bulaye Chhathi Maa is a devotional track from Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming musical family entertainer Yeh Prem Mol Liya . Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Keshav Anand, the song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, capturing the warmth around the festival.

2. Uga Hai Suraj Dev

The song celebrates the devotion associated with Chhath Puja, particularly the tradition of offering prayers to the rising of Lord Surya. Its soulful rendition captures the spiritual atmosphere of the festival.

3. Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya

Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya is one of the popular traditional Bhojpuri devotional songs associated with Chhath Puja. Sung by Anuradha Paudwal, the song celebrates the rituals and devotion surrounding the festival. It beautifully captures the traditional preparations for Chhath Puja.

4. Marbo Re Sugwa Dhanukh Se

Marbo Re Sugwa Dhanukh Se depicts the traditional folklore surrounding a parrot hovering around the fruit-bearing trees and the offerings prepared for Chhathi Maiya.

5. Chhathi Maiya – The Vvaan

Sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Kaushal Kishore, Chhathi Maiya is a devotional track from The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest . Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra, the song captures the faith and devotion associated with Chhath Puja through visuals of traditional rituals and prayers to Chhathi Maiya.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Ramayana Part 2: Cinematographer drops update on Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer; confirms 60 percent completed