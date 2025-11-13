5 Dharmendra Movies to watch on OTT: Chupke Chupke, Life In A…Metro, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more
Besides Sholay, here are the 5 best Dharmendra films that today's audience can easily stream on OTT platforms.
Dharmendra has been active in the industry for over 5 decades. The 89-year-old has given several hits, superhits, and blockbuster movies in his career, like Sholay, Hukumat, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, Pratiggya, Seeta Aur Geeta, and more. Here's a list of the 5 best Dharmendra movies to catch on OTT.
-
Chupke Chupke
- Cast: Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, Om Prakash, and others
- Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours 26 minutes
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Chupke Chupke is a timeless entertainer that is best known for its witty dialogues and situational comedy. Dharmendra played a botany professor who tricks his brother-in-law into possessing a driver, Pyaar Mohan. Amitabh Bachchan played his friend, Sukumar, an English professor.
2. The Burning Train
- Cast: Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Vinod Mehra, Danny Denzongpa, and others
- Director: Ravi Chopra
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours 22 minutes
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
The Burning Train is a popular action thriller, released in 1980. The story revolves around a train catching fire on its inaugural run from New Delhi to Mumbai.
3. Life In A…Metro
- Cast: Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi
- Director: Anurag Basu
- Genre: Musical Romantic
- Runtime: 2 hours 13 minutes
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Life In A…Metro is a beautifully crafted anthology. The Anurag Basu directorial holds a special place among the fans. Dharmendra's character adds depth to the story, elevating the experience.
4. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
- Cast: Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and others
- Director: Karan Johar
- Genre: Family Romantic
- Runtime: 2 hours 48 minutes
- Where to Watch: Prime Video India
In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dharam Ji tries to woo his past love, Shabana Azmi, in his old age. His character becomes an integral part of the story, which provides it with the much-needed emotional aspect.
5. Apne
- Cast: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, and others
- Director: Anil Sharma
- Genre: Sports Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours 53 minutes
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Apne is a sports drama starring the Deol Trio, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol together. The Anil Sharma directorial is considered among the most emotional movies of Deol's career.
Note that the list doesn't include Sholay as it is already immensely popular among the audience and considered a landmark film in Indian cinema. Sholay deserves a special mention altogether.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: 2 Hindi movies releasing in theaters this week: De De Pyaar De 2 and Kaal Trighori