5 Dharmendra Movies to watch on OTT: Chupke Chupke, Life In A…Metro, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more

Dharmendra has been active in the industry for over 5 decades. The 89-year-old has given several hits, superhits, and blockbuster movies in his career, like Sholay, Hukumat, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, Pratiggya, Seeta Aur Geeta, and more. Here's a list of the 5 best Dharmendra movies to catch on OTT.

Chupke Chupke

Cast: Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, Om Prakash, and others

Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, Om Prakash, and others Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Hrishikesh Mukherjee Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours 26 minutes

2 hours 26 minutes Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Chupke Chupke is a timeless entertainer that is best known for its witty dialogues and situational comedy. Dharmendra played a botany professor who tricks his brother-in-law into possessing a driver, Pyaar Mohan. Amitabh Bachchan played his friend, Sukumar, an English professor.



2. The Burning Train

Cast: Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Vinod Mehra, Danny Denzongpa, and others

Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Vinod Mehra, Danny Denzongpa, and others Director: Ravi Chopra

Ravi Chopra Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours 22 minutes

2 hours 22 minutes Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Burning Train is a popular action thriller, released in 1980. The story revolves around a train catching fire on its inaugural run from New Delhi to Mumbai.

3. Life In A…Metro

Cast: Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi

Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Genre: Musical Romantic

Musical Romantic Runtime: 2 hours 13 minutes

2 hours 13 minutes Where to Watch: Netflix

Life In A…Metro is a beautifully crafted anthology. The Anurag Basu directorial holds a special place among the fans. Dharmendra's character adds depth to the story, elevating the experience.

4. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Cast: Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and others

Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and others Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Genre: Family Romantic

Family Romantic Runtime: 2 hours 48 minutes

2 hours 48 minutes Where to Watch: Prime Video India

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dharam Ji tries to woo his past love, Shabana Azmi, in his old age. His character becomes an integral part of the story, which provides it with the much-needed emotional aspect.

5. Apne

Cast: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, and others

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, and others Director: Anil Sharma

Anil Sharma Genre: Sports Drama

Sports Drama Runtime: 2 hours 53 minutes

2 hours 53 minutes Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Apne is a sports drama starring the Deol Trio, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol together. The Anil Sharma directorial is considered among the most emotional movies of Deol's career.

Note that the list doesn't include Sholay as it is already immensely popular among the audience and considered a landmark film in Indian cinema. Sholay deserves a special mention altogether.

