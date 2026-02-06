5 Female Spy Thrillers of Bollywood on OTT that will keep you hooked: Raazi, Naam Shabana to Kahaani

Bollywood has steadily carved a niche for gripping spy thrillers led by strong female protagonists. These films blend intelligence operations, emotional depth, and high-stakes missions, placing women at the center of national security narratives. From undercover agents and field operatives to ordinary women drawn into extraordinary circumstances, these stories challenge stereotypes while delivering tension-packed storytelling. Films like Raazi, Naam Shabana, Baby, Kahaani, and Khufiya highlight how female characters drive espionage-driven plots with courage, wit, and resilience.

Let's dive into some of Bollywood’s most gripping female-led spy thrillers, where courage and intelligence in high-stakes missions take center stage.

5 Female Spy Thrillers of Bollywood to Watch on OTT

1. Kahaani (2012)

Cast: Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Nawazuddin Siddqui, Saswata Chatterjee, Indraneil Sengupta

Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Nawazuddin Siddqui, Saswata Chatterjee, Indraneil Sengupta Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes

2 hours and 2 minutes Where to watch: Prime Video

Kahaani stars Vidya Balan in one of her most acclaimed performances as a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film unfolds against the backdrop of the city during Durga Puja, adding to its tense atmosphere. Vidya’s character blends vulnerability with quiet strength, anchoring the film’s emotional core.The thriller has been highly praised for its tight screenplay, haunting mood, and unpredictable twists. Kahaani emerged as a landmark film that redefined female-led thrillers in Bollywood.

2. Raazi (2018)

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes

2 hours and 20 minutes Where to watch: Apple TV

Raazi is a 2018 spy thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar, starring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film follows a young Indian woman who marries into a Pakistani military family to serve as an undercover intelligence agent. It portrays the emotional cost of espionage alongside high-stakes national duty. Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka’s book Calling Sehmat.

3. Baby (2015)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Rana Daggubati, and Kay Kay Menon

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Rana Daggubati, and Kay Kay Menon Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Runtime: 2 hours and 55 minutes

2 hours and 55 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

Baby (2015) is a high-octane spy thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, and Danny Denzongpa. The film follows an elite Indian intelligence unit tasked with preventing terror attacks on the country. It blends covert missions, global chases, and tense interrogations into a fast-paced narrative. Baby is inspired by real-life intelligence operations and contemporary counter-terrorism threats faced by India.

4. Naam Shabana (2017)

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Taher Shabbir, Virendra Saxena

Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Taher Shabbir, Virendra Saxena Director: Shivam Nair

Shivam Nair Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes

2 hours and 27 minutes Where to watch: Prime Video

Naam Shabana (2017) is a Bollywood action-spy film directed by Shivam Nair, starring Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Taher Shabbir, Virendra Saxena. The film serves as a spin-off to Baby and follows Shabana Khan’s transformation into a skilled intelligence agent after a personal tragedy. It showcases her training, missions, and rise in India’s covert operations. The story is based on the character of Shabana from the 2015 film Baby.

5. Khufiya (2023)

Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, and Azmeri Haque Badhon

Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, and Azmeri Haque Badhon Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Runtime: 2 hours and 37 minutes

2 hours and 37 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Khufiya is a spy thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, and Azmeri Haque Badhon, making her Hindi film debut. The film follows a Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) operative on the hunt for a mole selling India’s defence secrets, juggling duty with personal emotions. It is based on the espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan, adapted for the screen with a female protagonist. Khufiya blends intrigue, betrayal and patriotism in a tense intelligence narrative.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Recommendation: 5 Malayalam guilty pleasure romantic films to watch on OTT ahead of Valentine's Day 2026