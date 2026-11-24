The year 2026 featured several notable films, taking audiences to the cinema screens for continuous spectacles. If you’re wondering about the same, take a look behind, here’s a list of films to take a look behind.

5 Films in 2026 That Turned Out to Be Game Changers

1. Hanuman Ansh

Cast: Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan K Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra

Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan K Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra Director: Vishal Chaturvedi

Vishal Chaturvedi Where to watch: SonyLIV

Hanuman Ansh follows the spiritual journey of 13-year-old Lakshmi Narayan, who leaves his home after his mother's demise in search of Lord Ram through Hanuman, hoping to reunite with her. Renouncing worldly comforts, he embarks on years of wandering and discovering the true meaning of devotion.

As he grows into Lakshman Das, he realizes that the path to God lies not in escaping the world but in selfless service and helping those in need.

2. Mirzapur: The Movie

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi , Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar

, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar Director: Gurmeet Singh

Gurmeet Singh Where to watch: Prime Video

Mirzapur: The Movie follows Kaleen Bhaiya and the Pandit brothers as they get caught up in a dangerous power struggle involving a rival businessman, Babban Yadav, who arrives in Mirzapur with a massive consignment.

A deal takes them to Jaisalmer, where unexpected betrayals and shifting loyalties put everyone at odds. As Guddu, Bablu, and Munna join forces to rescue Kaleen Bhaiya, tensions rise, setting the stage for a fierce battle over power and control of the Mirzapur empire.

3. Obsession

Cast: Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette , Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless

Michael Johnston, , Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless Director: Curry Barker

Curry Barker Where to watch: JioHotstar, Netflix

Obsession follows Bear, a socially awkward music store worker who makes a magical wish for his longtime crush, Nikki, to love him more than anyone else in the world. However, his wish takes a terrifying turn when Nikki transforms into an intensely possessive partner whose affection spirals into disturbing behavior.

As her obsession grows increasingly dangerous, Bear discovers that the real Nikki is trapped inside her own mind, leaving him to confront the horrifying consequences of his wish.

4. Main Vaapas Aaunga

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari , Vedang Raina, Vinod Nagpal, Dolly Ahluwalia, Rajat Kapoor

Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, , Vedang Raina, Vinod Nagpal, Dolly Ahluwalia, Rajat Kapoor Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Where to watch: Netflix

Main Vaapas Aaunga narrates the story of Nirvair, a young man who travels from London to Sargodha, Pakistan, to fulfil his dementia-stricken grandfather Ishar Singh's long-forgotten promise to his lost love. Through flashbacks, the film explores the relationship between young Ishar and Afsana, whose lives are torn apart by the partition.

As Nirvair pieces together their painful past, he embarks on an emotional journey to reunite two lovers separated by history and bring closure to a promise that has remained unfulfilled for decades.

5. Wildwood

Cast: Carey Mulligan , Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Richard E. Grant, Awkwafina

, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Richard E. Grant, Awkwafina Director: Travis Knight

Travis Knight Where to watch: Theaters

Wildwood follows twelve-year-old Prue McKeel, whose baby brother is carried away by a flock of crows into a mysterious enchanted forest outside Portland, Oregon. Determined to rescue him, Prue ventures into the forbidden wilderness, where she encounters talking animals, dark magic, and powerful woodland factions.

Joined by her classmate Curtis, she uncovers a sinister plan involving the forest's ruler and must rally unexpected allies to save her brother and restore peace to Wildwood.

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