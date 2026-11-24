Year Ender 2026: 5 Game changing films from Hanuman Ansh, Mirzapur to Main Vaapas Aaunga
2026 has been a vibrant year for cinema, with several films turning out to be major spectacles for viewers. Here’s a list of movies that were game changers this year.
The year 2026 featured several notable films, taking audiences to the cinema screens for continuous spectacles. If you’re wondering about the same, take a look behind, here’s a list of films to take a look behind.
5 Films in 2026 That Turned Out to Be Game Changers
1. Hanuman Ansh
- Cast: Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan K Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra
- Director: Vishal Chaturvedi
- Where to watch: SonyLIV
Hanuman Ansh follows the spiritual journey of 13-year-old Lakshmi Narayan, who leaves his home after his mother's demise in search of Lord Ram through Hanuman, hoping to reunite with her. Renouncing worldly comforts, he embarks on years of wandering and discovering the true meaning of devotion.
As he grows into Lakshman Das, he realizes that the path to God lies not in escaping the world but in selfless service and helping those in need.
2. Mirzapur: The Movie
- Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar
- Director: Gurmeet Singh
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Mirzapur: The Movie follows Kaleen Bhaiya and the Pandit brothers as they get caught up in a dangerous power struggle involving a rival businessman, Babban Yadav, who arrives in Mirzapur with a massive consignment.
A deal takes them to Jaisalmer, where unexpected betrayals and shifting loyalties put everyone at odds. As Guddu, Bablu, and Munna join forces to rescue Kaleen Bhaiya, tensions rise, setting the stage for a fierce battle over power and control of the Mirzapur empire.
3. Obsession
- Cast: Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless
- Director: Curry Barker
- Where to watch: JioHotstar, Netflix
Obsession follows Bear, a socially awkward music store worker who makes a magical wish for his longtime crush, Nikki, to love him more than anyone else in the world. However, his wish takes a terrifying turn when Nikki transforms into an intensely possessive partner whose affection spirals into disturbing behavior.
As her obsession grows increasingly dangerous, Bear discovers that the real Nikki is trapped inside her own mind, leaving him to confront the horrifying consequences of his wish.
4. Main Vaapas Aaunga
- Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Vinod Nagpal, Dolly Ahluwalia, Rajat Kapoor
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Where to watch: Netflix
Main Vaapas Aaunga narrates the story of Nirvair, a young man who travels from London to Sargodha, Pakistan, to fulfil his dementia-stricken grandfather Ishar Singh's long-forgotten promise to his lost love. Through flashbacks, the film explores the relationship between young Ishar and Afsana, whose lives are torn apart by the partition.
As Nirvair pieces together their painful past, he embarks on an emotional journey to reunite two lovers separated by history and bring closure to a promise that has remained unfulfilled for decades.
5. Wildwood
- Cast: Carey Mulligan, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Richard E. Grant, Awkwafina
- Director: Travis Knight
- Where to watch: Theaters
Wildwood follows twelve-year-old Prue McKeel, whose baby brother is carried away by a flock of crows into a mysterious enchanted forest outside Portland, Oregon. Determined to rescue him, Prue ventures into the forbidden wilderness, where she encounters talking animals, dark magic, and powerful woodland factions.
Joined by her classmate Curtis, she uncovers a sinister plan involving the forest's ruler and must rally unexpected allies to save her brother and restore peace to Wildwood.
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