5 Govinda Movies to Watch on OTT: Partner, Haseena Maan Jaayegi to Coolie No. 1, Gambler, and Hero No. 1

Govinda has been associated with the industry for decades. Hence, he has more than 100 films to his credit. If you wish to be entertained by the ace actor and dancer, here are a handful of his movies that can be enjoyed on OTT.

1. Coolie No. 1 (1995)

Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Harish Kumar, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Mahesh Anand

Director: David Dhawan

Where to watch: Prime Video

In Coolie No. 1, Govinda gave one of his memorable performances. The masala movie is a remake of the Tamil film Chinna Mapillai. In the cult classic, the hero, a coolie by profession, masquerades as a wealthy businessman to marry the daughter of a greedy but rich man.

2. Partner (2007)

Cast: Govinda, Salman Khan, Lara Dutta, Katrina Kaif

Director: David Dhawan

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Partner showcases Govinda and Salman Khan’s entertaining camaraderie. In the romantic comedy film, Khan plays a love guru who is on a mission to help Bhaskar Diwakar Chaudhary (Govinda) impress his ladylove.

3. Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999)

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra, with Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, Paresh Rawal

Director: David Dhawan

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Haseena Maan Jaayegi is yet another comic caper that succeeded in becoming the most loved comedy film of Govinda’s career. It tells the tale of two men who are adamant to win the hearts of their crushes. But at the end, they find out they’re brothers born to a wealthy father but separated later.

4. Gambler (1995)

Cast: Govinda, Shilpa Shetty, Aditya Pancholi, Gulshan Grover, Raj Babbar, Saeed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Tinnu Anand Director: Dayal Nihalani Where to watch: YouTube

In Gambler, Govinda plays Inspector Dayashankar Pandey. Unlike what his profession demands, Pandey wants to live an easy-going life and is satisfied with his desk job. But whenever he’s out, he ends up solving a case and being lauded by his contingent, much to his displeasure.

5. Hero No.1 (1997)

Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Kader Khan

Director: David Dhawan

Where to watch: Prime Video/YouTube

Rajesh and Meena cross paths in a foreign land and eventually fall in love. When they return home to get married, the couple realise their fathers are enemies. Hence, the man disguises himself as a servant and works at Meena’s home only to win her dad’s heart.

