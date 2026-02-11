5 Govinda Movies to Watch on OTT: Partner, Haseena Maan Jaayegi to Coolie No. 1, Gambler, and Hero No. 1
Govinda has delivered many entertainers over the past decades. Here are a handful of his films that can be watched on OTT.
Govinda has been associated with the industry for decades. Hence, he has more than 100 films to his credit. If you wish to be entertained by the ace actor and dancer, here are a handful of his movies that can be enjoyed on OTT.
1. Coolie No. 1 (1995)
- Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Harish Kumar, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Mahesh Anand
- Director: David Dhawan
- Where to watch: Prime Video
In Coolie No. 1, Govinda gave one of his memorable performances. The masala movie is a remake of the Tamil film Chinna Mapillai. In the cult classic, the hero, a coolie by profession, masquerades as a wealthy businessman to marry the daughter of a greedy but rich man.
2. Partner (2007)
- Cast: Govinda, Salman Khan, Lara Dutta, Katrina Kaif
- Director: David Dhawan
- Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Partner showcases Govinda and Salman Khan’s entertaining camaraderie. In the romantic comedy film, Khan plays a love guru who is on a mission to help Bhaskar Diwakar Chaudhary (Govinda) impress his ladylove.
3. Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999)
- Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra, with Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, Paresh Rawal
- Director: David Dhawan
- Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Haseena Maan Jaayegi is yet another comic caper that succeeded in becoming the most loved comedy film of Govinda’s career. It tells the tale of two men who are adamant to win the hearts of their crushes. But at the end, they find out they’re brothers born to a wealthy father but separated later.
4. Gambler (1995)
- Cast: Govinda, Shilpa Shetty, Aditya Pancholi, Gulshan Grover, Raj Babbar, Saeed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Tinnu Anand
- Director: Dayal Nihalani
- Where to watch: YouTube
In Gambler, Govinda plays Inspector Dayashankar Pandey. Unlike what his profession demands, Pandey wants to live an easy-going life and is satisfied with his desk job. But whenever he’s out, he ends up solving a case and being lauded by his contingent, much to his displeasure.
5. Hero No.1 (1997)
- Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Kader Khan
- Director: David Dhawan
- Where to watch: Prime Video/YouTube
Rajesh and Meena cross paths in a foreign land and eventually fall in love. When they return home to get married, the couple realise their fathers are enemies. Hence, the man disguises himself as a servant and works at Meena’s home only to win her dad’s heart.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
ALSO READ: Pralay Exclusive: Ranveer Singh gears up for the most expensive and ambitious film of his career - Budget Revealed