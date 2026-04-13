5 Hindi Film and OTT Releases This Week: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla to Toaster, Do Deewane Seher Mein

Another week, another line-up of entertainers making their way to the cinema and OTT. After multiple delays, Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla will finally release on the big screen. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s Toaster will also be making its debut, but on a popular streaming platform. Do Deewane Seher Mein, Assi, and Matka King are also in the list. Read on to know more!

Hindi Film and OTT Releases This Week

1. Bhooth Bangla

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi

Director: Priyadarshan

Genre: Horror comedy

When to watch: April 16, 2026

Where to watch: In cinemas

Don’t be confused. The paid previews of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla start from April 16, 2026. The fantasy horror comedy film marks the reunion of Kumar with Priyadarshan after nearly 14 years.

2. Toaster

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, Jitendra Joshi, Vinod Rawat, Seema Pahwa

Director: Vivek Daschaudary

Genre: Action comedy

When to watch: April 15, 2026

Where to watch: Netflix

Toaster revolves around a miser Ramakant who is hell bound to bring back his toaster despite presenting it as a gift to a newly-married couple. In the hustle to retrieve the electrical appliance, he gets entangled in a deadly case.

3. Do Deewane Seher Mein

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Inesh Kotian, Sandeepa Dhar, Deepraj Rana, Mona Ambegaonkar, Achint Kaur, Naveen Kaushik

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Genre: Romantic drama

When to watch: April 17, 2026

Where to watch: Netflix

After making its way to cinemas in February 2026, Do Deewane Seher Mein is releasing on the popular streaming platform. It shows the complex love story of a couple that has a happy ending.

4. Assi

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Satyajit Sharma

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Genre: Courtroom drama

When to watch: April 17, 2026

Where to watch: ZEE5

The intense, layered courtroom drama, Assi highlights the flawed system that is plaguing society.

5. Matka King

Cast: Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Bhupendra Jadawat, Siddharth Jadhav, Gulshan Grover, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam

Director: Nagraj Popatrao Manjule

Genre: Crime drama

When to watch: April 17, 2026

Where to watch: Prime Video

Matka King is the story of cotton trader Brij Bhatti, who starts a gambling game to stand tall amongst the elites in society.

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