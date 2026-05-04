5 Hindi Film Releasing in Theaters and on OTT This Week: Neetu Kapoor’s Daadi Ki Shaadi to Main Actor Nahin Hoon, Lukkhe

The second week of May 2026 brings an interesting mix of mythological drama, family comedy, and intense thrillers. From Neetu Kapoor to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Dutt, and youngster Palak Tiwari, multiple celebs are bringing their projects to entertain the audience this week. Read on to know more.

1. Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart

Cast: Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana, Sushmitha Bhat

Director: Hardik Gajjar

Release Date: May 7, 2026

Where to watch: In cinemas

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart is the first part of the ambitious trilogy reimaging the life of Lord Krishna. It focuses on the emotional journey of leaving Vrindavan.

2. Main Actor Nahin Hoon

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Satarupa

Director: Aditya Kripalani

When to watch: May 8, 2026

Where to watch: In cinemas

Main Actor Nahin Hoon features a frustrated actor in India who connects with a retired banker in Frankfurt via an online audition. Sharing more about the film, the makers wrote, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Satarupa star in this drama about a banker learning acting from an actor across two countries: India and Germany.”

3. Daadi Ki Shaadi

Cast: Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb

Director: Ashish R Mohan

Release Date: May 8, 2026

Where to watch: In cinemas

Daadi Ki Shaadi is a light-hearted family entertainer centred around a grandmother’s unexpected wedding plans. The comic caper is a must-watch over the weekend.

4. Aakhri Sawal

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty

Director: Abhijeet Mohan Warang

Release Date: May 8, 2026

Where to watch: In cinemas

Aakhri Sawal is an intense drama based on true events. In the captions, the makers wrote, “6 December 1992. Ek sach. Ek ilzaam.”

5. Lukkhe

Cast: King, Raashii Khanna, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Palak Tiwari, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, Ayesha Raza, Akarsh Khurana

Director: Himank Gaur

When to watch: Prime Video

Where to watch: May 8, 2026

Lukkhe is a slice-of-life musical drama following a group of young individuals navigating life and ambitions. Set in Punjab, it marks the acting debut of musician/rapper King.

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