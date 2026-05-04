5 Hindi Film Releasing in Theaters and on OTT This Week: Neetu Kapoor’s Daadi Ki Shaadi to Main Actor Nahin Hoon, Lukkhe
From Neetu Kapoor to Palak Tiwari and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, multiple celebs are bringing their entertaining projects to keep the audience hooked this week.
The second week of May 2026 brings an interesting mix of mythological drama, family comedy, and intense thrillers. From Neetu Kapoor to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Dutt, and youngster Palak Tiwari, multiple celebs are bringing their projects to entertain the audience this week. Read on to know more.
1. Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart
- Cast: Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana, Sushmitha Bhat
- Director: Hardik Gajjar
- Release Date: May 7, 2026
- Where to watch: In cinemas
Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart is the first part of the ambitious trilogy reimaging the life of Lord Krishna. It focuses on the emotional journey of leaving Vrindavan.
2. Main Actor Nahin Hoon
- Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Satarupa
- Director: Aditya Kripalani
- When to watch: May 8, 2026
- Where to watch: In cinemas
Main Actor Nahin Hoon features a frustrated actor in India who connects with a retired banker in Frankfurt via an online audition. Sharing more about the film, the makers wrote, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Satarupa star in this drama about a banker learning acting from an actor across two countries: India and Germany.”
3. Daadi Ki Shaadi
- Cast: Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb
- Director: Ashish R Mohan
- Release Date: May 8, 2026
- Where to watch: In cinemas
Daadi Ki Shaadi is a light-hearted family entertainer centred around a grandmother’s unexpected wedding plans. The comic caper is a must-watch over the weekend.
4. Aakhri Sawal
- Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty
- Director: Abhijeet Mohan Warang
- Release Date: May 8, 2026
- Where to watch: In cinemas
Aakhri Sawal is an intense drama based on true events. In the captions, the makers wrote, “6 December 1992. Ek sach. Ek ilzaam.”
5. Lukkhe
- Cast: King, Raashii Khanna, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Palak Tiwari, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, Ayesha Raza, Akarsh Khurana
- Director: Himank Gaur
- When to watch: Prime Video
- Where to watch: May 8, 2026
Lukkhe is a slice-of-life musical drama following a group of young individuals navigating life and ambitions. Set in Punjab, it marks the acting debut of musician/rapper King.
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