5 Hindi Films and Series Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Anil Kapoor’s 24, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to Mercy

The third week of April 2026 has a lot to offer. With multiple movies hitting cinemas, Anil Kapoor’s action thriller television series, 24, is also releasing on a popular streaming platform. Read on to know when and where you can enjoy the 5 entertaining films and shows

1. 24

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Mandira Bedi, Madhurima Tuli, Sapna Pabbi, Sakshi Tanwar, Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher, Karanvir Sharma, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher

Director: Abhinay Deo, Nitya Mehra

Genre: Action thriller

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Release date: April 24, 2026

Based on the American series of the same name, 24 is a two-season series set in Mumbai. It aired between 2013 and 2016 and is now making its way to the popular streaming platform. The show showcases how Anti-Terrorist Unit (ATU) agent Jai Singh Rathod saves the country from a major terrorist attack in twenty-four hours.

2. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr, Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Rohit Chaudhary

Director: Prasshant Jha

Genre: romantic comedy

Release date: April 24, 2026

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a spiritual sequel to Ginny Weds Sunny, released in 2020. It narrates how the life of a tough professional wrestler changes after he crosses paths with a zesty young woman.

3. Mercy

Cast: Raj Vasudeva, Adil Hussain, Niharica Raizada, Kunal Bhan, Aparna Ghoshal, Azinkya Mishra

Director: Mitul Patel

Genre: suspense, drama

Release date: April 24, 2026

According to the makers, “Mercy presents a deeply human narrative of connection, care, and the quiet strength it takes to let go.”

4. The Wardrobe

Cast: Divya Agarwal, Rajniesh Duggall

Director: Saurabhh Chaubey

Genre: Supernatural horror-thriller

Release date: April 24, 2026

Brace yourself as this nerve-wracking horror movie is also making its way to cinemas this week. Produced by Jyoti Raj Gavali and co-produced by Raj Gavali under Raj Gavali Production, The Wardrobe is sure to send chills down your spine.

5. Shree Baba Neeb Karoli Maharaj

Cast: Subodh Bhave, Hiten Tejwani, Samikssha Batnagar, Mohit Gupta, Hemant Pandey

Director: Sharad Singh Thakur

Genre: Biographical

Release date: April 24, 2026

Shree Baba Neeb Karoli Maharaj is a film taking the audience into the life, teachings, influence, and legacy of the spiritual figure.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 6 New Hindi Movies Releasing in Theaters in April 2026: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Mercy