5 Hindi Films and Series Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Anil Kapoor’s 24, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to Mercy
This week, multiple movies are making their way to cinemas. Anil Kapoor's show 24 is also heading to its OTT release. Read on to know when and where you can enjoy them.
The third week of April 2026 has a lot to offer. With multiple movies hitting cinemas, Anil Kapoor’s action thriller television series, 24, is also releasing on a popular streaming platform. Read on to know when and where you can enjoy the 5 entertaining films and shows
1. 24
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Mandira Bedi, Madhurima Tuli, Sapna Pabbi, Sakshi Tanwar, Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher, Karanvir Sharma, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher
- Director: Abhinay Deo, Nitya Mehra
- Genre: Action thriller
- Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
- Release date: April 24, 2026
Based on the American series of the same name, 24 is a two-season series set in Mumbai. It aired between 2013 and 2016 and is now making its way to the popular streaming platform. The show showcases how Anti-Terrorist Unit (ATU) agent Jai Singh Rathod saves the country from a major terrorist attack in twenty-four hours.
2. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2
- Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr, Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Rohit Chaudhary
- Director: Prasshant Jha
- Genre: romantic comedy
- Release date: April 24, 2026
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a spiritual sequel to Ginny Weds Sunny, released in 2020. It narrates how the life of a tough professional wrestler changes after he crosses paths with a zesty young woman.
3. Mercy
- Cast: Raj Vasudeva, Adil Hussain, Niharica Raizada, Kunal Bhan, Aparna Ghoshal, Azinkya Mishra
- Director: Mitul Patel
- Genre: suspense, drama
- Release date: April 24, 2026
According to the makers, “Mercy presents a deeply human narrative of connection, care, and the quiet strength it takes to let go.”
4. The Wardrobe
- Cast: Divya Agarwal, Rajniesh Duggall
- Director: Saurabhh Chaubey
- Genre: Supernatural horror-thriller
- Release date: April 24, 2026
Brace yourself as this nerve-wracking horror movie is also making its way to cinemas this week. Produced by Jyoti Raj Gavali and co-produced by Raj Gavali under Raj Gavali Production, The Wardrobe is sure to send chills down your spine.
5. Shree Baba Neeb Karoli Maharaj
- Cast: Subodh Bhave, Hiten Tejwani, Samikssha Batnagar, Mohit Gupta, Hemant Pandey
- Director: Sharad Singh Thakur
- Genre: Biographical
- Release date: April 24, 2026
Shree Baba Neeb Karoli Maharaj is a film taking the audience into the life, teachings, influence, and legacy of the spiritual figure.
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ALSO READ: 6 New Hindi Movies Releasing in Theaters in April 2026: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Mercy