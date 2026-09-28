5 Hindi Films and Shows Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Drishyam The Conclusion, Prem Keetanu to Dupahiya 2

Whether you are planning a trip to the theatres or settling in for a cozy weekend binge, Hindi entertainment has plenty in store this week. From gripping psychological drama and edge-of-the-seat thriller to light-hearted comedy, there is something for every kind of movie lover. Check out the 5 biggest Hindi releases arriving in theatres and digital platforms this week.



1. Drishyam: The Conclusion



Cast: Ajay Devgn , Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Jaideep Ahlawat

, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Director: Abhishek Pathak

Abhishek Pathak Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Release Date: October 2, 2026

October 2, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

The story picks up after the events of Drishyam 2. Vijay’s carefully protected world comes under fresh threat as Rajveer takes charge of the case and sets out to uncover the truth. Unlike the earlier films, Drishyam: The Conclusion is derived from the franchise but comes with a fresh story and an entirely new screenplay as questions emerge around Vijay and his family. With Rajveer determined to solve the case, Vijay once again has to stay several steps ahead.

2. Prem Keetanu



Cast: Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Nikhil Vijay

Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Nikhil Vijay Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Apoorv Singh Karki Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama

Romantic Comedy, Drama Release Date: October 2, 2026

October 2, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

Prem Keetanu is set around a group of young people dealing with friendship, first love, one-sided love and heartbreak. Pahariya plays the lead role, with Aparshakti alongside. Aafiya appears to play Pahariya’s love interest, marking her acting debut. The short glimpse presents a coming-of-age story about young adults navigating the challenges of college life.

3. Main Ladega



Cast: Akash Pratap Singh, Vallari Viraj, Gandharv Dewan, Ashwath Bhatt, Jyoti Gauba

Akash Pratap Singh, Vallari Viraj, Gandharv Dewan, Ashwath Bhatt, Jyoti Gauba Director: Gaurav Rana

Gaurav Rana Genre: Sports Drama

Sports Drama Release Date: September 30, 2026

September 30, 2026 Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Main Ladega follows a young boy, who escapes a troubled household and finds strength and solace in boxing at an army hostel, using his skills to protect his family.

4. Dupahiya Season 2



Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Yashpal Sharma

Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Yashpal Sharma Director: Sonam Nair

Sonam Nair Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: October 1, 2026

October 1, 2026 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Dupahiya season 2 follows Dhadakpur, once touted as India’s crime-free village, which now grapples with rumors, superstition, and mounting chaos sparked by a new mobile tower on Banwari’s land. Roshini’s race against time to finish her SSC exam, albeit with Amavas by her side, adds energy that heightens every comic crisis. The question remains: can this town survive the next round of shenanigans, or will it crack under the pressure of increased stakes?

5. Pooja Meri Jaan



Cast: Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Raaz, Vikram Singh Chauhan

Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Raaz, Vikram Singh Chauhan Director: Navjot Gulati

Navjot Gulati Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: October 2, 2026

October 2, 2026 Where to Watch: Zee5

The film follows Pooja, a young woman who finds herself being relentlessly pursued by an obsessive lover. As his fixation intensifies, the story delves into themes of stalking, obsession, rejection, and the dangerous consequences of toxic relationships, while adding a compelling courtroom drama to the narrative.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.