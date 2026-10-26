5 Hindi Films and Shows Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Pyre to Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte's Akka

October 2026 still has several exciting, entertaining releases in theaters and on OTT platforms. If you are planning to check out any of them, here is a list of upcoming titles to look at.

5 New releases to check out in theaters and OTT this week:

1. Pyre

Cast: Padam Singh Kapri, Hira Devi, Subhash Chandra, Shubham Chaudhary, Sadab Khan, Alok Verma, Gopa Nayal, Deewan Kanwal, Jaya Shah, Pushpa Pandey

Padam Singh Kapri, Hira Devi, Subhash Chandra, Shubham Chaudhary, Sadab Khan, Alok Verma, Gopa Nayal, Deewan Kanwal, Jaya Shah, Pushpa Pandey Director: Vinod Kapri

Vinod Kapri Genre: Slice-of-Life Drama

Slice-of-Life Drama Where to watch: Theatres

Theatres Release date: October 30, 2026

Padam and Tulsi are goat herders in a mountain village that has emptied out as younger generations migrate to cities in search of a better life. The couple has spent nearly 30 years waiting for their estranged and absent son, Harish, who left for the city and never returned. Left behind with deteriorating health, they face the harsh reality of rural abandonment and wonder who will carry out their last rites when they pass away.

2. Nakhrewaalii

Cast: Ansh Duggal, Pragati Srivastava, Akash Makhija, Farhana Fatema, Neeta Satnani, Aman Shah, Rishi Raj Bhasin

Ansh Duggal, Pragati Srivastava, Akash Makhija, Farhana Fatema, Neeta Satnani, Aman Shah, Rishi Raj Bhasin Director: Vinod Kapri

Vinod Kapri Genre: Slice-of-Life Drama

Slice-of-Life Drama Where to watch: Theatres

Theatres Release date: October 30, 2026

Padam and Tulsi are goat herders in a mountain village that has emptied out as younger generations migrate to cities in search of a better life. The couple has spent nearly 30 years waiting for their estranged and absent son, Harish, who left for the city and never returned. Left behind with deteriorating health, they face the harsh reality of rural abandonment and wonder who will carry out their last rites when they pass away.

3. Love Story Abhimanyu Ki

Cast: Ansh Duggal, Pragati Srivastava, Akash Makhija, Farhana Fatema, Neeta Satnani, Aman Shah, Rishi Raj Bhasin

Ansh Duggal, Pragati Srivastava, Akash Makhija, Farhana Fatema, Neeta Satnani, Aman Shah, Rishi Raj Bhasin Director: Ankit Bhadana

Ankit Bhadana Genre: Drama, Romance, Action

Drama, Romance, Action Where to watch: Theatres

Theatres Release date: October 30, 2026

The film blends romance and high-octane action with a socially sensitive narrative. It explores personal relationships, intense conflicts, and emotional drama set against broader societal tensions.

4. Akka

Cast: Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte Director: Dharmaraj Shetty

Dharmaraj Shetty Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: October 30, 2026

October 30, 2026 Where to Watch: Netflix

Keerthy Suresh as Bhavani, the matriarch of Pernuru in the 1980s. The town is controlled by a powerful group of women who have the final say in its affairs and refer to themselves as Akkas, meaning sisters. Akka is set in Pernuru, where an elite sisterhood known as the Akkas has controlled the town’s gold trade and wielded power through a formidable force of female warriors for over 800 years.

5. Meethe Mein Kya Hai

Cast: Ritwik Bhowmik, Ayesha Raza, Rohini Hattangadi

Ritwik Bhowmik, Ayesha Raza, Rohini Hattangadi Director: Radhika Bansal

Radhika Bansal Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Release Date: October 30, 2026

October 30, 2026 Where to Watch: Netflix

A large, multi-generational, and notoriously nosey family gathers under one roof in Lucknow during the Diwali festival celebrations at their maternal grandmother's home.

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