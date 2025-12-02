5 Hindi Films Releasing in December 2025: Dhurandhar to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

December 2025 is going to be an exciting month for cinelovers, as the Hindi film industry has a variety of releases to wrap up the year with a bang. From spy action drama tied up with gang wars, situational comedy drama filled with brain-rot moments, to an inspiring life story of an Indian braveheart, here's a list of Hindi theatrical releases of December 2025. Besides these exciting Hindi titles, the Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash is also coming in a Hindi-dubbed version.

Movies Releasing in December 2025:

1. Dhurandhar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and others

Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and others Director: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar Genre: Spy Action Drama

Spy Action Drama Release Date: December 5, 2025

Touted to mark the comeback of Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar is hitting the cinemas this weekend. The Aditya Dhar directorial drew inspiration from real-life incidents, geopolitical conflicts, Indian intelligence operations and the Lyari gang war in Pakistan. With a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes, Dhurandhar becomes Ranveer Singh's first A-rated film.

2. Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Hira Warina, Asrani, Manjot Singh, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, and others

Kapil Sharma, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Hira Warina, Asrani, Manjot Singh, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, and others Director: Anukalp Goswami

Anukalp Goswami Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Release Date: December 12, 2025

Kapil Sharma is all set to return to the big screen with the sequel of his 2015 released HIT film, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon. Following a similar plot, the sequel will see Kapil Sharma's character juggling between three wives, while he is on to marry for the fourth time.

3. Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhary

Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhary Director: Siddhant Raj Singh

Siddhant Raj Singh Genre: Family Romantic Drama

Family Romantic Drama Release Date: December 19, 2025

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi is a family romantic drama that revolves around a son who decides to arrange his father's second marriage, after getting a demand from his fiancé’s family to have a woman in the household.

Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary are paired opposite each other. What happens next forms the basic crux of the story.

4. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday Director: Sameer Vidwans

Sameer Vidwans Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Release Date: December 25, 2025

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marks the second collaboration of Kartik Aaryan with director Sameer Vidwans, who previously helmed Satyaprem Ki Katha. The upcoming romantic comedy entertainer is quirky and colorful, from what the promos have suggested. Ananya Panday plays the female lead.



5. Ikkis

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat

Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Genre: Biographical Drama

Biographical Drama Release Date: December 25, 2025

Ikkis is a biographical drama of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Arun Khetarpal. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, plays the titular role. Ikkis marks the final film of the legendary late actor Dharmendra.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to have 4-minute post credit scene; runtime longer than Animal