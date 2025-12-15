5 Hindi OTT releases of this week: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma to Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs Deshpande
This week, the audience has hit a jackpot with five new entertainers dropping on OTT. From Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma to Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs. Deshpande, there’s something for everyone.
1. Thamma
- Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal
- Director: Aditya Sarpotdar
- Genre: Horror comedy
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Release date: December 16, 2025
Thamma is a romantic horror comedy Hindi film. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, it is the fifth installment in the Maddock Films Horror Comedy Universe. After its successful run on the big screens, the Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik production is all set to make its OTT debut this week on Prime Video. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.
2. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
- Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Shivshailesh Korde, Sonam Bajwa
- Director: Milap Zaveri
- Genre: Romance
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release date: December 16, 2025
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was a commercial success after its release in cinemas this year. The romantic drama film features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa playing pivotal roles. As the title suggests, the film showcases the crazy obsession of a lover with a film actress. Penned by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh, the entertainer is produced by Desi Movies Factory.
3. Mrs. Deshpande
- Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Siddharth Chandekar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Diksha Juneja
- Director: Nagesh Kukunoor
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
- Release date: December 19, 2025
Madhuri Dixit Nene is back with another thriller. This time, she is playing the role of a serial killer who will be helping the cops to catch a copycat murderer mimicking her methods. The upcoming crime thriller TV series, Mrs. Deshpande, is an adaptation of the French miniseries, La Mante.
4. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders
- Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Deepti Naval, Sanjay Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Revathy
- Director: Honey Trehan
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release date: December 19, 2025
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is the spiritual sequel of the 2020 crime thriller film, Raat Akeli Hai. The upcoming thriller features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the diligent cop who is investigating a crime at the Bansal mansion.
5. Four More Shots Please! Season 4
- Cast: Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagro, Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray
- Director: Arunima Sharma, Neha Parti Matiyani
- Genre: Comedy drama
- Where to watch: Prime Video India
- Release date: December 19, 2025
Season 4 of the relatable series, Four More Shots Please! Is returning to OTT this week. The show showcases the friendship between four women played by Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagro.
