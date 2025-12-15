5 Hindi OTT releases of this week: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma to Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs Deshpande

This week, the audience has hit a jackpot with five new entertainers dropping on OTT. From Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma to Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs. Deshpande, there’s something for everyone.

1. Thamma

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Genre: Horror comedy

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: December 16, 2025

Thamma is a romantic horror comedy Hindi film. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, it is the fifth installment in the Maddock Films Horror Comedy Universe. After its successful run on the big screens, the Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik production is all set to make its OTT debut this week on Prime Video. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

2. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Shivshailesh Korde, Sonam Bajwa

Director: Milap Zaveri

Genre: Romance

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 16, 2025

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was a commercial success after its release in cinemas this year. The romantic drama film features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa playing pivotal roles. As the title suggests, the film showcases the crazy obsession of a lover with a film actress. Penned by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh, the entertainer is produced by Desi Movies Factory.

3. Mrs. Deshpande

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Siddharth Chandekar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Diksha Juneja

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

Genre: Crime thriller

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Release date: December 19, 2025

Madhuri Dixit Nene is back with another thriller. This time, she is playing the role of a serial killer who will be helping the cops to catch a copycat murderer mimicking her methods. The upcoming crime thriller TV series, Mrs. Deshpande, is an adaptation of the French miniseries, La Mante.

4. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Deepti Naval, Sanjay Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Revathy

Director: Honey Trehan

Genre: Crime thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 19, 2025

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is the spiritual sequel of the 2020 crime thriller film, Raat Akeli Hai. The upcoming thriller features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the diligent cop who is investigating a crime at the Bansal mansion.

5. Four More Shots Please! Season 4

Cast: Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagro, Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray

Director: Arunima Sharma, Neha Parti Matiyani

Genre: Comedy drama

Where to watch: Prime Video India

Release date: December 19, 2025

Season 4 of the relatable series, Four More Shots Please! Is returning to OTT this week. The show showcases the friendship between four women played by Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagro.

