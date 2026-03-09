5 Hindi Shows and Films in Cinema and OTT This Week: Kissa Court Kachahari Ka, The Taj Story to Aspirants 3

March 2026 seems to be a promising month for entertainment seekers. This week, a handful of shows and films are making their debuts in cinemas and on streaming platforms. From Kissa Court Kachahari Ka, Munawar Faruqui’s The Society 2, Nana Patekar’s Sankalp, Paresh Rawal’s courtroom drama The Taj Story, and Aspirants Season 3, there’s something for everyone. Read on for more details!

1. Kissa Court Kachahari Ka

Cast: Rajesh Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Neelu Kaur Kohli, Susheel Chandarbhan Parasha, Krishna Sing Bisht, Anju Jadhav, Sarjeev Jaiswal, Lokesh S Singh, Avanya Kumari

Director: Rajnish Jaiswal

Where to watch: March 13, 2026

Where to watch: Cinemas

Kissa Court Kachahari Ka is a courtroom drama that revolves around a woman seeking justice for the accidental death of her lover under mysterious circumstances. It is bankrolled by Arun Kumar.

2. The Society Season 2

Hosted by: Munawar Faruqui, Shreya Kalra

Where to watch: March 9, 2026

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

After a successful first Season, The Society has been revived for another Season. The list of contestants includes Tanisha Arora, Wajid Kacchi, Lekha Unnikrishnan Nair, Ravish Chandrashekhar Shetty, Apoorv Kansal, Bharat Madaan, Samruddhi Jadhav, Kshama Trivedi, HitZone, Mahima Gupta, Deepika Aryaa, Adityaa Sindhu, Nandini Mathur, Santosh Bahuguna, Rajshree More, Pranav Rai, and others.

3. Sankalp

Cast: Nana Patekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Kubbra Sait, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kranti Prakash Jha

Director: Prakash Jha

Where to watch: Amazon MX Player

When to watch: March 11, 2026

Sankalp is a gritty socio-political thriller produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Dishaa Jhaa. The drama explores how power is manufactured not through elections, but through mentorship and institutional control. “Inspired by the ancient Chanakya–Chandragupta chronicles, the series reimagines political strategy for modern India, where classrooms replace battlefields and bureaucrats replace soldiers,” wrote the makers.

4. The Taj Story

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, Sneha Wagh, Shishir Sharma

Director: Tushar Amrish Goel

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

When to watch: March 13, 2026

The Taj Story was released in theatres on October 31, 2025. The ensemble cast also includes Brijendra Kala, Akhilendra Mishra, Srikant Verma, Anil George, Siddharth Bhardwaj, Abhijit Lahiri, Pankaj Berry, Aashit Chatterjee, Binu Jha, Latika Raj, Swarnim, and Sarvagaya.

5. Aspirants Season 3

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Jatin Goswami, Abhilash Thapliyal, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Namita Dubey, Tengam Celine

Director: Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish

Where to watch: Prime Video

When to watch: March 13, 2026

The Viral Fever Production, Aspirants Season 3, is one of the most-loved stories about ambition, friendship, and love.

