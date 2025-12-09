5 Movies Releasing in March 2026: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Ram Charan’s Peddi to Yash’s Toxic

As 2026 is just around the corner, resolutions may never be fulfilled. However, for cinephiles, it seems like March next year would be an interesting time in theaters. Here is a list of films you should check out.

5 Movie Releasing in theaters for March 2026

1. Dhurandhar 2

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt Director: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar Genre: Spy Action Thriller

Spy Action Thriller Release Date: March 19, 2026

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was recently released in theaters. The spy action thriller ended on a high note, with a follow-up sequel slated for release in March 2026.

With the massive response to the film, especially praise for Akshaye Khanna's performance, the Aditya Dhar directorial has become one of the most anticipated sequels in recent times.

2. Dacoit: A Love Story

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Sunil

Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Sunil Director: Shaneil Deo

Shaneil Deo Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Release Date: March 19, 2026

Dacoit: A Love Story is an upcoming action thriller starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role. Directed by cinematographer Shaneil Deo, the movie follows the story of an angry convict who wishes to settle scores with his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him, only to learn that their paths lead to the same destination.

Interestingly, the movie was initially announced with Shruti Haasan in the lead role. However, the Coolie actress later opted out of the project, with Mrunal Thakur being roped in.

3. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Cast: Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth

Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth Director: Geetu Mohandas

Geetu Mohandas Genre: Period Gangster Action Thriller

Period Gangster Action Thriller Release Date: March 19, 2026

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an upcoming gangster action thriller, marking Yash's next release after the massive success of the KGF duology. The movie is touted to feature the actor as a sinister gangster who operates a cartel from Goa.

Directed by Moothon filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, the film is a Kannada-English bilingual featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and others in pivotal roles.

4. The Paradise

Cast: Nani, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni

Nani, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni Director: Srikanth Odela

Srikanth Odela Genre: Action Adventure Drama

Action Adventure Drama Release Date: March 26, 2026

Nani-starrer The Paradise is slated to release in theaters next year. The Srikanth Odela actioner marks his second collaboration with the Natural Star after Dasara.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, the story reportedly features Nani as a leader who must guide his people out of impoverished conditions and fight for their freedom, even when they are treated as the lowest of the low.

5. Peddi

Cast: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu

Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu Director: Buchi Babu Sana

Buchi Babu Sana Genre: Sports Action Drama

Sports Action Drama Release Date: March 27, 2026

Peddi is a sports action drama starring Ram Charan in the lead role. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie revolves around a cricket tournament in a village, with the RRR star sporting a wild new look.

Janhvi Kapoor plays a fiery female lead, while Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu Sharma take on key supporting roles.

These films are among the most anticipated projects with confirmed release dates as of now. However, some of them may be postponed as schedules often shift.

