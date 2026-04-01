6 New Hindi Movies Releasing in Theaters in April 2026: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Mercy

We have officially stepped into the fourth month of 2026, and the audience is looking forward to the films releasing in cinemas this week. From Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla to Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr's Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Rajneesh Duggal and Divya Agarwal’s The Wardrobe, Subodh Bhave’s Shree Baba Neeb Karoli Maharaj, Raj Vasudeva and Adil Hussain’s Mercy, and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit, there’s something to look forward to for everyone in April. Read on for more details.

1. Bhooth Bangla

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi

Director: Priyadarshan

Genre: Horror comedy

Release date: April 10, 2026

After more than a decade, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunited to entertain the audience with a fantasy horror comedy film. Produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, Bhooth Bangla also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

2. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr, Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Rohit Chaudhary

Director: Prasshant Jha

Genre: romantic comedy

Release date: April 24, 2026

Headlined by Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a light-hearted family entertainer that also features a promising supporting cast of Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary. The much-anticipated romantic comedy is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal.

3. Mercy

Cast: Raj Vasudeva, Adil Hussain, Niharica Raizada, Kunal Bhan, Aparna Ghoshal, Azinkya Mishra

Director: Mitul Patel

Genre: suspense, drama

Release date: April 24, 2026

Unveiling the announcement date of Mercy, the team revealed, “Every goodbye carries a story of love and loss. MERCY presents a deeply human narrative of connection, care, and the quiet strength it takes to let go.”

4. The Wardrobe

Cast: Divya Agarwal, Rajniesh Duggall

Director: Saurabhh Chaubey

Genre: Supernatural horror-thriller

Release date: April 24, 2026

Produced by Jyoti Raj Gavali and co-produced by Raj Gavali under Raj Gavali Production, The Wardrobe will open some secrets that were never meant to be opened.

5. Shree Baba Neeb Karoli Maharaj

Cast: Subodh Bhave, Hiten Tejwani, Samikssha Batnagar, Mohit Gupta, Hemant Pandey

Director: Sharad Singh Thakur

Genre: Biographical

Release date: April 24, 2026

Filmmaker Sharad Singh Thakur intends to delve deep into the life, teachings, influence, and legacy of spiritual figure Shree Baba Neeb Karoli Maharaj.

6. Dacoit

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla

Director: Shaneil Deo

Genre: Thriller

Release date: April 10, 2026

Dacoit narrates the story of a heartbroken convict who seeks revenge on his ex-girlfriend for betraying him.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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