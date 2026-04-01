6 New Hindi Movies Releasing in Theaters in April 2026: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Mercy
From Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Adil Hussain's Mercy, The Wardrobe and more. There's a lot coming to cinemas this month.
We have officially stepped into the fourth month of 2026, and the audience is looking forward to the films releasing in cinemas this week. From Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla to Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr's Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Rajneesh Duggal and Divya Agarwal’s The Wardrobe, Subodh Bhave’s Shree Baba Neeb Karoli Maharaj, Raj Vasudeva and Adil Hussain’s Mercy, and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit, there’s something to look forward to for everyone in April. Read on for more details.
1. Bhooth Bangla
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi
- Director: Priyadarshan
- Genre: Horror comedy
- Release date: April 10, 2026
After more than a decade, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunited to entertain the audience with a fantasy horror comedy film. Produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, Bhooth Bangla also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.
2. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2
- Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr, Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Rohit Chaudhary
- Director: Prasshant Jha
- Genre: romantic comedy
- Release date: April 24, 2026
Headlined by Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a light-hearted family entertainer that also features a promising supporting cast of Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary. The much-anticipated romantic comedy is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal.
3. Mercy
- Cast: Raj Vasudeva, Adil Hussain, Niharica Raizada, Kunal Bhan, Aparna Ghoshal, Azinkya Mishra
- Director: Mitul Patel
- Genre: suspense, drama
- Release date: April 24, 2026
Unveiling the announcement date of Mercy, the team revealed, “Every goodbye carries a story of love and loss. MERCY presents a deeply human narrative of connection, care, and the quiet strength it takes to let go.”
4. The Wardrobe
- Cast: Divya Agarwal, Rajniesh Duggall
- Director: Saurabhh Chaubey
- Genre: Supernatural horror-thriller
- Release date: April 24, 2026
Produced by Jyoti Raj Gavali and co-produced by Raj Gavali under Raj Gavali Production, The Wardrobe will open some secrets that were never meant to be opened.
5. Shree Baba Neeb Karoli Maharaj
- Cast: Subodh Bhave, Hiten Tejwani, Samikssha Batnagar, Mohit Gupta, Hemant Pandey
- Director: Sharad Singh Thakur
- Genre: Biographical
- Release date: April 24, 2026
Filmmaker Sharad Singh Thakur intends to delve deep into the life, teachings, influence, and legacy of spiritual figure Shree Baba Neeb Karoli Maharaj.
6. Dacoit
- Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla
- Director: Shaneil Deo
- Genre: Thriller
- Release date: April 10, 2026
Dacoit narrates the story of a heartbroken convict who seeks revenge on his ex-girlfriend for betraying him.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
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