5 New Hindi OTT Releases This Week: From Saali Mohabbat to Single Papa and more

This week brings a fresh lineup of Hindi OTT releases across Netflix, ZEE5, Sony LIV, and JioHotstar. The slate includes documentaries, thrillers, family dramas and comedy-dramas, offering something for every kind of viewer. Here are the five new Hindi titles releasing this week.

Kesariya@100 – December 12 (ZEE5)

Cast: Dr Nitish Bharadwaj

Dr Nitish Bharadwaj Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Documentary

Documentary Release date: December 12, 2025

Kesariya@100 is a new documentary series that traces the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The series follows the organisation’s growth from its founding by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925 to its current role in community service, education, and disaster relief.

With rare archive footage, expert insights, firsthand accounts, and recreations, the show offers a detailed look at how the RSS has shaped parts of India’s social and cultural landscape. The series is anchored by Dr. Nitish Bharadwaj and aims to give viewers a simple, clear understanding of the organisation’s evolution.

Real Kashmir Football Club – December 9 (Sony LIV)

Cast: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Manav Kaul

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Manav Kaul Director: Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar

Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Sports drama

Sports drama Release date: December 9, 2025

Real Kashmir Football Club is an inspiring true-story sports series about two men from Kashmir, one Hindu Pandit and one Muslim, who overcome political and social challenges to form the first professional football club in the valley.

The show follows the “Snow Leopards” as they build the club from scratch, battle infrastructure issues, and train local players filled with ambition. The narrative focuses on themes of unity, determination, and hope as the club eventually rises to India’s top-tier league and competes for national honors.

Saali Mohabbat – December 12 (ZEE5)

Cast: Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma

Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma Director: Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Thriller, Suspense

Thriller, Suspense Release date: December 12, 2025

Saali Mohabbat is a suspense thriller that unfolds across two timelines. It centres on Smita, played by Radhika Apte, whose life is turned upside down after the murder of her husband and cousin. Divyenndu Sharma plays police officer Ratan, who investigates the case and uncovers layers of deceit and betrayal in the town of Fursatgarh.

In the present timeline, a woman named Kavita narrates Smita’s story at a lunch gathering after discovering her husband's affair. The show blurs reality and storytelling, raising questions about truth, revenge, and the extent to which a betrayed woman will go.

Single Papa – December 12 (Netflix)

Cast: Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Comedy-drama

Comedy-drama Release date: December 12, 2025

Single Papa follows Gaurav Gehlot, a 30-year-old man played by Kunal Kemmu, who still depends on his parents for most things. After a recent divorce, he suddenly announces that he wants to adopt a baby, leaving his loud and traditional family shocked. The series captures Gaurav’s chaotic attempt to handle fatherhood, deal with family pressure, and prove to an adoption officer that he is capable of raising a child. The show blends humor and emotion in a simple and engaging way.

The Great Shamsuddin Family – December 12 (JioHotstar)

Cast: Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra Director: Anusha Rizvi

Anusha Rizvi Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Family drama

Family drama Release date: December 12, 2025

The Great Shamsuddin Family takes place over one hectic day in Delhi. The story follows Bani Ahmed, played by Kritika Kamra, who is trying to submit an important application for a job abroad. Her plans fall apart when her large and emotionally complex family suddenly shows up at her home. She faces constant interruptions, from personal issues to old relationships, while trying to make her big decision before sunset.

