5 Ranveer Singh movies to watch on OTT ahead of Dhurandhar 2: Gunday, Lootera to Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s collaboration proved to be a massive hit, breaking multiple box-office records. After Dhurandhar, the audience is looking forward to enjoying its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, in cinemas on March 19, 2026. But before the crime thriller wreaks havoc on the big screen, here are some Ranveer Singh-led entertainers to enjoy on OTT.

5 Ranveer Singh movies to watch on OTT ahead of Dhurandhar 2

1. Gunday

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Genre: action drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Gunday takes the audience back to the 1971–1988 era. Set in Calcutta, the movie follows two best pals and goons who become rivals after falling for the same cabaret dancer. Taking advantage of the tiff between them, the local cops try to eliminate them.

2. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Dipannita Sharma, Aditi Sharma

Director: Maneesh Sharma

Genre: romantic comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Inspired by the 2006 American film John Tucker Must Die, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl showcases how a group of women come together to seek revenge from a con artist who broke their hearts by faking his identity.

3. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir

Director: Karan Johar

Genre: family drama

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani narrates the life of a rich Punjabi brat and a Bengali TV journalist who fall in love with each other. Things take an ugly turn when their families get involved, putting their love story at risk.

4. Lootera

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh, Vikrant Massey

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Genre: romantic drama

Where to watch: Prime Video

Lootera narrates the story of an attractive conman posing as an archaeologist who makes the daughter of a Bengali zamindar fall for him. Set in the 1950s, the film marks director Vikramaditya Motwane’s second commercial venture after Udaan.

5. 83

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem

Director: Kabir Khan

Genre: sports drama

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The biographical drama makes the audience relive the historic moment when the Indian national cricket team won the 1983 Cricket World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

