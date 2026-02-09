5 Rohit Shetty films to watch on OTT: Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express to Ajay Devgn’s Singham Returns

Rohit Shetty has been hitting out of the park with most of his films. The director-producer is currently working on his next action-comedy film, Golmaal 5. While he burns the midnight oil to put together a power-packed entertainer for the audience, viewers can sit back and enjoy some of his creations from the comfort of their homes.

1. Dilwale

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi

Genre: Romantic, comedy, action

Where to watch: Netflix

Rohit Shetty put together an impressive cast to tell a love story like no other. Bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, the film showcases two love stories among two couples from different generations. Unaware of the tragic past that broke their siblings apart, two youngsters fall in love in Dilwale.

2. Chennai Express

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj

Genre: Action, comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Faith and an unexpected train encounter bring two individuals close in Chennai Express. A young man who is on the way to immerse the ashes of his grandmother gets himself in trouble after he lends a helping hand to the daughter of a don. While he tries to jump out of the chaotic situation, the audience can have a good laugh watching the movie on OTT.

3. Singham Returns

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amole Gupte, Anupam Kher, Zakir Hussain

Genre: Action

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Singham Returns is the spiritual sequel to Rohit Shetty’s 2011 mass entertainer, Singham. It also serves as the second instalment in the filmmaker’s cop universe. Yet again, Ajay Devgn returns as Bajirao Singham, but he is joined by Bebo playing the female lead.

4. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: Prime Video

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is Shetty’s second directorial movie. The movie proved to be a turning point in Rohit’s film career. With an impressive ensemble cast, the director succeeded in making the audience laugh no matter how many times it’s re-watched on TV.

5. All the Best: Fun Begins

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mugdha Godse

Genre: Action, comedy

Where to watch: Prime Video

Lastly, in this list of Rohit Shetty films to watch on OTT is All The Best: Fun Begins. The 2009 light-hearted movie is reportedly an official adaptation of the English comedy play titled Right Bed, Wrong Husband.

